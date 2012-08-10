2 vuoden takuu
Tuotanto lopetettu
Kätevä matkapakkaus
Kaikki, mitä tarvitset rintamaidon pumppaamiseen ja säilömiseen sekä lapsen syöttämiseen, kun olet poissa hänen luotaan.
Philips Avent -rintapumpun patentoidut hierontatyynyt taipuvat sisään ja ulos, mikä muistuttaa lapsen imemistä ja edistää maidontuloa.
Hellävarainen tyhjiö jäljittelee lapsen imuliikkeitä ja saa aikaan tasaisen maidontulon, mikä vaatii vähemmän pumppaamista.
4.5
5:stä
29
Arviot
89%
suosittelee tätä tuotetta
Mel2293
10/08/2012
United Kingdom
Easy to use!
Very easy to use and comfortable. Easy to put together and does a wonderful job at expressing milk!
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF292/01 Single electronic breast pump
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF292/01 Single electronic breast pump
Hast30
23/07/2012
United Kingdom
Easy and simple to use
I got this pump to use when I went back to work. I have used it with ease from day one in both electric and manual mode. It comes apart with ease and easy to clean, with both the options it is an ideal choice to use at home or at work.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF292/01 Single electronic breast pump
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF292/01 Single electronic breast pump
Hast30
23/07/2012
United Kingdom
Easy and simple to use
I got this pump to use when I went back to work. I have used it with ease from day one in both electric and manual mode. It comes apart with ease and easy to clean, with both the options it is an ideal choice to use at home or at work.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF292/01 Single electronic breast pump
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF292/01 Single electronic breast pump
Perustuu vuonna 2023 verkossa toteutettuun maailmanlaajuiseen tyytyväisyyskyselyyn, johon osallistui 10 109 äitiys- ja lastenhoitomerkkien ja -tuotteiden käyttäjää.