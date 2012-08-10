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Tuotanto lopetettu

Philips AventSähkökäyttöinen rintapumppu

SCF292/13

4.5
| (29) Arviot | 89% suosittelee tätä tuotetta
Suunniteltu mukavaksi
Ainutlaatuisessa pumppu-matkapakkauksessa, joka ei sisällä BPA:ta, on sähköinen muisti, jonka avulla opit ja muistat oman pumppaustyylisi.
Näytä kaikki edut
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

äitien suosikkituotemerkki joka puolella maailmaa1

Luonnon inspiroima

Suunniteltu mukavaksi

  • Kätevä matkapakkaus

Eristetty kantolaukku ja kylmävaraajat

Eristetty kantolaukku ja kylmävaraajat

Kaikki, mitä tarvitset rintamaidon pumppaamiseen ja säilömiseen sekä lapsen syöttämiseen, kun olet poissa hänen luotaan.

Pehmeät hierontatyynyt edistävät maidontuloa

Pehmeät hierontatyynyt edistävät maidontuloa

Philips Avent -rintapumpun patentoidut hierontatyynyt taipuvat sisään ja ulos, mikä muistuttaa lapsen imemistä ja edistää maidontuloa.

Hellävarainen tyhjiö jäljittelee lapsen imuliikkeitä

Hellävarainen tyhjiö jäljittelee lapsen imuliikkeitä ja saa aikaan tasaisen maidontulon, mikä vaatii vähemmän pumppaamista.

Tekniset tiedot

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Osat ja lisätarvikkeet

Arviot

Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
Tuotteista annetuista arvioista ja tähdistä on hyötyä kaikille asiakkaille. Ne auttavat saamaan lisätietoja tuotteesta ja helpottavat ostopäätöksen tekemistä. Kuka tahansa verkko- tai myymäläostoksen tehnyt asiakas voi jättää arvostelun

4.5

5:stä

29

Arviot

89%

suosittelee tätä tuotetta

3
2

10/08/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Easy to use!

Very easy to use and comfortable. Easy to put together and does a wonderful job at expressing milk!

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF292/01 Single electronic breast pump

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF292/01 Single electronic breast pump

23/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Easy and simple to use

I got this pump to use when I went back to work. I have used it with ease from day one in both electric and manual mode. It comes apart with ease and easy to clean, with both the options it is an ideal choice to use at home or at work.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF292/01 Single electronic breast pump

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF292/01 Single electronic breast pump

23/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Easy and simple to use

I got this pump to use when I went back to work. I have used it with ease from day one in both electric and manual mode. It comes apart with ease and easy to clean, with both the options it is an ideal choice to use at home or at work.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF292/01 Single electronic breast pump

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF292/01 Single electronic breast pump

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Haluan vastaanottaa markkinointiviestintää Philipsin tuotteista, palveluista ja kampanjoista.

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.
Vastuuvapauslausekkeet

  1. Perustuu vuonna 2023 verkossa toteutettuun maailmanlaajuiseen tyytyväisyyskyselyyn, johon osallistui 10 109 äitiys- ja lastenhoitomerkkien ja -tuotteiden käyttäjää. 