2 vuoden takuu
Tuotanto lopetettu
Suunniteltu mukavaksi
Stressi tai kiire voi vaikeuttaa maidon eritystä. Philips Avent SCF312/01 -pumppumme on suunniteltu parantamaan oloasi pumpun käytön aikana.
Sisältää 125 ml pullon
Vain sähköisissä Philips Avent -rintapumpuissa on muisti, joka oppii henkilökohtaisen pumppausrytmisi ja jatkaa sitä tehden pumppauksesta miellyttävämpää
Philips Avent -rintapumpun hellävarainen tyhjiö jäljittelee vauvan luonnollisia imuliikkeitä, jolloin pumppu toimii hellävaraisesti mutta tehokkaasti
Ainutlaatuisen aktiivisen hierontatyynyn tarkoitus on edistää luonnollista maidontuloa
4.3
5:stä
42
Arviot
88%
suosittelee tätä tuotetta
CSC85
06/12/2013
United Kingdom
Excellent Pump
I'm an exclusive expresser (9.5 months in) so this pump has done a lot of pumping! It is very easy to keep clean and I love that the electric part memorises different patterns quickly. The only issue I've had with it is the connection from the wire to the head. I had the wire replaced at around 3 months as it had stopped working and smelt burnt out. All was fine until recently - it just cuts out after about 5 seconds. The connection has always felt a little loose and I think the product could be improved by making the connection point stronger. I'm now using it manually. Otherwise it's been brilliant!
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF312/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF312/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump
CSC85
06/12/2013
United Kingdom
Excellent Pump
I'm an exclusive expresser (9.5 months in) so this pump has done a lot of pumping! It is very easy to keep clean and I love that the electric part memorises different patterns quickly. The only issue I've had with it is the connection from the wire to the head. I had the wire replaced at around 3 months as it had stopped working and smelt burnt out. All was fine until recently - it just cuts out after about 5 seconds. The connection has always felt a little loose and I think the product could be improved by making the connection point stronger. I'm now using it manually. Otherwise it's been brilliant!
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF312/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF312/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump
cbmb
09/04/2013
United Kingdom
Vahvistettu ostaja
Really easy to use, efficient and small number of parts to keep clean
I read about the different pumps and decided to go with this one. I am so happy, it's very efficient, easy to use and easy to put together and take apart for cleaning.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF312/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF312/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump