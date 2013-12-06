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Tuotanto lopetettu

Philips AventSähkökäyttöinen rintapumppu

SCF312/01

4.3

| (42) Arviot | 88% suosittelee tätä tuotetta

Suunniteltu mukavaksi

Stressi tai kiire voi vaikeuttaa maidon eritystä. Philips Avent SCF312/01 -pumppumme on suunniteltu parantamaan oloasi pumpun käytön aikana.

Näytä kaikki edut

Äärimmäisen mukava rintapumppu, jossa hierontatyynyt

Suunniteltu mukavaksi

  • Sisältää 125 ml pullon

Muistaa henkilökohtaisen rytmisi

Muistaa henkilökohtaisen rytmisi

Vain sähköisissä Philips Avent -rintapumpuissa on muisti, joka oppii henkilökohtaisen pumppausrytmisi ja jatkaa sitä tehden pumppauksesta miellyttävämpää

Tulosta hellästi, mutta tehokkaasti

Tulosta hellästi, mutta tehokkaasti

Philips Avent -rintapumpun hellävarainen tyhjiö jäljittelee vauvan luonnollisia imuliikkeitä, jolloin pumppu toimii hellävaraisesti mutta tehokkaasti

Patentoitu pehmeä 5-osainen hierontatyyny

Patentoitu pehmeä 5-osainen hierontatyyny

Ainutlaatuisen aktiivisen hierontatyynyn tarkoitus on edistää luonnollista maidontuloa

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Arviot

Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
Tuotteista annetuista arvioista ja tähdistä on hyötyä kaikille asiakkaille. Ne auttavat saamaan lisätietoja tuotteesta ja helpottavat ostopäätöksen tekemistä. Kuka tahansa verkko- tai myymäläostoksen tehnyt asiakas voi jättää arvostelun

4.3

5:stä

42

Arviot

88%

suosittelee tätä tuotetta

2

06/12/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent Pump

I'm an exclusive expresser (9.5 months in) so this pump has done a lot of pumping! It is very easy to keep clean and I love that the electric part memorises different patterns quickly. The only issue I've had with it is the connection from the wire to the head. I had the wire replaced at around 3 months as it had stopped working and smelt burnt out. All was fine until recently - it just cuts out after about 5 seconds. The connection has always felt a little loose and I think the product could be improved by making the connection point stronger. I'm now using it manually. Otherwise it's been brilliant!

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF312/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF312/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump

06/12/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent Pump

I'm an exclusive expresser (9.5 months in) so this pump has done a lot of pumping! It is very easy to keep clean and I love that the electric part memorises different patterns quickly. The only issue I've had with it is the connection from the wire to the head. I had the wire replaced at around 3 months as it had stopped working and smelt burnt out. All was fine until recently - it just cuts out after about 5 seconds. The connection has always felt a little loose and I think the product could be improved by making the connection point stronger. I'm now using it manually. Otherwise it's been brilliant!

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF312/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF312/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump

09/04/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Vahvistettu ostaja

Really easy to use, efficient and small number of parts to keep clean

I read about the different pumps and decided to go with this one. I am so happy, it's very efficient, easy to use and easy to put together and take apart for cleaning.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF312/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF312/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump

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