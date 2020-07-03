2 vuoden takuu
Tuotanto lopetettu
SHB3075RD/00
32 mm:n elementit / suljettu takaosa
Korvien päälle asetettavat
Pehmeät korvatyynyt
Kokoontaitettavat
Voit kuunnella musiikkia koko päivän 12 tunnin toistoajan ansiosta.
BASS+-kuulokkeiden 32 mm:n kaiutinelementit toistavat bassoäänet vahvoina ja laadukkaina.
Taittuvien korvakupujen ja säädettävän kuulokesangan ansiosta BASS+-kuulokkeet sopivat korvaan kuin korvaan.
3.9
5:stä
39
Arviot
djpapa71
03/07/2020
United Kingdom
quality
good sound,light weight comfortable ,good battery life and very cheap.
Edut
all
Haitat
non
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SHB3075BL Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SHB3075BL Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic
Swenton12
21/06/2020
United Kingdom
The Sound is Excellent!
I had Philips wired Headphones and i thought the sound was pretty decent, unfortunately the wire broke so i upgraded to these and i am so glad i did. They look so stylish, are very comfortable and cushy to wear and the Bass on these went up a few notches on my old ones plus the fact they are wireless and are easy to connect with my phone is the icing on the cake. WOULD HIGHLY RECOMMEND!.
Edut
Great Sound, Comfortable and Wireless.
Haitat
Sometimes feel a bit slippery on head.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SHB3075BK Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SHB3075BK Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic
Rogie
10/01/2018
United Kingdom
great product
this pair of earphones to me was good value . When it arrived i was eager to try it out . Initialy it proved to be just what i wanted and more easy to pair with everything and good sound quality.What more could you ask for.The only down side if i am being very critical is it can be a little uncomfortable if warn over long periods.But overhall i am delighted!!
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SHB3075BK Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SHB3075BK Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic
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