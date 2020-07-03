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Maksa Klarnalla

2 vuoden takuu

Asiantuntijoiden vinkkejä ja inspiraatiota

Rekisteröidy ja saa €10 alennusta

Kaikki sarjat

  • Nauti BASS+-tehosta
  • Nauti BASS+-tehosta
  • Nauti BASS+-tehosta
  • Nauti BASS+-tehosta
  • Nauti BASS+-tehosta
  • Nauti BASS+-tehosta
  • Nauti BASS+-tehosta
  • Nauti BASS+-tehosta
  • Nauti BASS+-tehosta
  • Nauti BASS+-tehosta
  • Nauti BASS+-tehosta
  • Nauti BASS+-tehosta
  • Nauti BASS+-tehosta
  • Nauti BASS+-tehosta
  • Nauti BASS+-tehosta
  • Nauti BASS+-tehosta
  • Nauti BASS+-tehosta
  • Nauti BASS+-tehosta
  • Nauti BASS+-tehosta
  • Nauti BASS+-tehosta

Tuotanto lopetettu

Korvat peittävät langattomat kuulokkeet ja mikrofoni

SHB3075RD/00

3.9
| (39) Arviot

Saatavilla

Musta
Musta
Punainen
Punainen
Sininen
Sininen
Valkoinen
Valkoinen
Nauti BASS+-tehosta
Nauti jykevästä bassosta. Tyylikkäät Philips BASS+ -Bluetooth-kuulokkeet toistavat kompaktista koostaan huolimatta bassoäänet vahvoina ilman, että äänentoiston tehoa tarvitsee nostaa.
Näytä kaikki edut

Nauti BASS+-tehosta

  • 32 mm:n elementit / suljettu takaosa

  • Korvien päälle asetettavat

  • Pehmeät korvatyynyt

  • Kokoontaitettavat

Akun ansiosta voit kuunnella musiikkia jopa 12 tuntia

Akun ansiosta voit kuunnella musiikkia jopa 12 tuntia

Voit kuunnella musiikkia koko päivän 12 tunnin toistoajan ansiosta.

32 mm:n kaiutinelementit

32 mm:n kaiutinelementit

BASS+-kuulokkeiden 32 mm:n kaiutinelementit toistavat bassoäänet vahvoina ja laadukkaina.

Säädettävät korvakuvut ja kuulokesanka takaavat käyttömukavuuden

Säädettävät korvakuvut ja kuulokesanka takaavat käyttömukavuuden

Taittuvien korvakupujen ja säädettävän kuulokesangan ansiosta BASS+-kuulokkeet sopivat korvaan kuin korvaan.

Tekniset tiedot

Etsi tämän tuotteen tukipalveluita

Etsi usein kysyttyjä kysymyksiä, käyttöoppaita, turvallisuustietoja ja vinkkejä

Arviot

Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
Tuotteista annetuista arvioista ja tähdistä on hyötyä kaikille asiakkaille. Ne auttavat saamaan lisätietoja tuotteesta ja helpottavat ostopäätöksen tekemistä. Kuka tahansa verkko- tai myymäläostoksen tehnyt asiakas voi jättää arvostelun

3.9

5:stä

39

Arviot

03/07/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

quality

good sound,light weight comfortable ,good battery life and very cheap.

Edut

all

Haitat

non

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SHB3075BL Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SHB3075BL Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic

21/06/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

The Sound is Excellent!

I had Philips wired Headphones and i thought the sound was pretty decent, unfortunately the wire broke so i upgraded to these and i am so glad i did. They look so stylish, are very comfortable and cushy to wear and the Bass on these went up a few notches on my old ones plus the fact they are wireless and are easy to connect with my phone is the icing on the cake. WOULD HIGHLY RECOMMEND!.

Edut

Great Sound, Comfortable and Wireless.

Haitat

Sometimes feel a bit slippery on head.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SHB3075BK Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SHB3075BK Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic

10/01/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

great product

this pair of earphones to me was good value . When it arrived i was eager to try it out . Initialy it proved to be just what i wanted and more easy to pair with everything and good sound quality.What more could you ask for.The only down side if i am being very critical is it can be a little uncomfortable if warn over long periods.But overhall i am delighted!!

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SHB3075BK Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SHB3075BK Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic

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  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.

Haluan vastaanottaa markkinointiviestintää Philipsin tuotteista, palveluista ja kampanjoista.

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.
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