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Tuotanto lopetettu

BASS+Korvat peittävät langattomat kuulokkeet ja mikrofoni

SHB3075WT/00

3.9

| (39) Arviot

Saatavilla

Musta
Musta
Punainen
Punainen
Sininen
Sininen
Valkoinen
Valkoinen

Nauti BASS+-tehosta

Nauti jykevästä bassosta. Tyylikkäät Philips BASS+ -Bluetooth-kuulokkeet toistavat kompaktista koostaan huolimatta bassoäänet vahvoina ilman, että äänentoiston tehoa tarvitsee nostaa.

Näytä kaikki edut

Nauti BASS+-tehosta

  • 32 mm:n elementit / suljettu takaosa

  • Korvien päälle asetettavat

  • Pehmeät korvatyynyt

  • Kokoontaitettavat

Erinomainen äänieristys parantaa kuuntelunautintoa

Erinomainen äänieristys parantaa kuuntelunautintoa

Akustisesti suljetut BASS+-kuulokkeet vaimentavat ympäristön äänet ja parantavat kuuntelunautintoa.

32 mm:n kaiutinelementit

32 mm:n kaiutinelementit

BASS+-kuulokkeiden 32 mm:n kaiutinelementit toistavat bassoäänet vahvoina ja laadukkaina.

Pehmeät korvatyynyt tuntuvat mukavilta pitkäaikaisessakin käytössä

Pehmeät korvatyynyt tuntuvat mukavilta pitkäaikaisessakin käytössä

Pehmeät ja hengittävät korvatyynyt parantavat käyttömukavuutta pitkäkestoisessa käytössä.

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Arviot

Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
Tuotteista annetuista arvioista ja tähdistä on hyötyä kaikille asiakkaille. Ne auttavat saamaan lisätietoja tuotteesta ja helpottavat ostopäätöksen tekemistä. Kuka tahansa verkko- tai myymäläostoksen tehnyt asiakas voi jättää arvostelun

3.9

5:stä

39

Arviot

03/07/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

quality

good sound,light weight comfortable ,good battery life and very cheap.

Edut

all

Haitat

non

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SHB3075BL Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic

Käyttöpäivä 2018-07-03

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SHB3075BL Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic

Käyttöpäivä 2018-07-03

21/06/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

The Sound is Excellent!

I had Philips wired Headphones and i thought the sound was pretty decent, unfortunately the wire broke so i upgraded to these and i am so glad i did. They look so stylish, are very comfortable and cushy to wear and the Bass on these went up a few notches on my old ones plus the fact they are wireless and are easy to connect with my phone is the icing on the cake. WOULD HIGHLY RECOMMEND!.

Edut

Great Sound, Comfortable and Wireless.

Haitat

Sometimes feel a bit slippery on head.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SHB3075BK Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic

Käyttöpäivä 2019-05-20

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SHB3075BK Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic

Käyttöpäivä 2019-05-20

10/01/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

great product

this pair of earphones to me was good value . When it arrived i was eager to try it out . Initialy it proved to be just what i wanted and more easy to pair with everything and good sound quality.What more could you ask for.The only down side if i am being very critical is it can be a little uncomfortable if warn over long periods.But overhall i am delighted!!

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SHB3075BK Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SHB3075BK Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic

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