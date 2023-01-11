These headphones really are a sumptuous treat for the ears. The sound quality is immensely beautiful to behold and well worth the money if you love your music. The battery life is really great. Comfort is superb, I've tried them around the house and at the gym so far. The noise cancelling is amazing at the gym so I no longer have to listen to inane conversation or annoying gym adverts between song on the gym radio. At home it is difficult to hear the rest of the family when I'm lost in the world which the headphones create. I would definitely recommend these to anyone who loves their music and would benefit from the impeccable noise cancelling abilities.