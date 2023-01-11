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Maksa Klarnalla

2 vuoden takuu

Asiantuntijoiden vinkkejä ja inspiraatiota

Rekisteröidy ja saa €10 alennusta

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Tuotanto lopetettu

Täysin langattomat kuulokkeet

TAT8506BK/00

3.9
| (16) Arviot

1 palkinto

Saatavilla

Musta
Musta
Valkoinen
Valkoinen
Uppoudu tyylillä
Kuulet juuri oikeat nuotit täysin langattomilla nappikuulokkeilla, jotka kuulostavat yhtä hyviltä kuin näyttävätkin. Pro-melunvaimennus vaimentaa taustamelun, joten voit uppoutua podcasteihin ja soittolistoihin. Soitatko puheluja ulkona? Puhelu kuuluu selkeästi jopa tuulisella säällä.
Näytä kaikki edut

Uppoudu tyylillä

  • Pro-melunvaimennus

  • Tuulen äänen vähentäminen

  • Hienostunut muotoilu

  • Kaikille sopiva

Keskity olennaiseen. Pro-melunvaimennus

Keskity olennaiseen. Pro-melunvaimennus

Keskity haluamaasi. Hybridimelunvaimennus hyödyntää useita mikrofoneja ja edistyksellistä äänenkäsittelyä, joka suodattaa ulkoisen hälyn pois. Voit ottaa taustaäänitilan käyttöön koskettamalla nappikuuloketta ja säätää tuulen äänen vähentämistä Philips Headphones -sovelluksen kautta.

Yksityiskohtainen ääni. Täyteläinen basso

Yksityiskohtainen ääni. Täyteläinen basso

Kuuntelitpa sitten musiikkia tai podcastia, täydellisesti viritetyt 13 mm:n elementit tuottavat täyteläisen basson ja selkeän äänen. Ääni taukoaa, kun otat nappikuulokkeen pois, ja iOS- tai Android-laitteelle paras koodekki valitaan automaattisesti. Voit nauttia upeasta äänestä millä tahansa suoratoistopalvelulla.

Tyylikäs pyöreä muotoilu. Täydellisen mukava istuvuus

Tyylikäs pyöreä muotoilu. Täydellisen mukava istuvuus

Nappikuulokkeiden pyöreä muotoilu vangitsee katseen. Voit valita tumman tai vaalean värin tyylisi mukaan. Kuusi eri kokoista silikonista korvatyynyä ja yksi pari Comply Foam -korvatyynyjä takaavat tukevan ja miellyttävän istuvuuden.

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Palkinnot

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Arviot

Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
Tuotteista annetuista arvioista ja tähdistä on hyötyä kaikille asiakkaille. Ne auttavat saamaan lisätietoja tuotteesta ja helpottavat ostopäätöksen tekemistä. Kuka tahansa verkko- tai myymäläostoksen tehnyt asiakas voi jättää arvostelun

3.9

5:stä

16

Arviot

3

11/01/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Exquisite sound quality - A luxurious treat

These headphones really are a sumptuous treat for the ears. The sound quality is immensely beautiful to behold and well worth the money if you love your music. The battery life is really great. Comfort is superb, I've tried them around the house and at the gym so far. The noise cancelling is amazing at the gym so I no longer have to listen to inane conversation or annoying gym adverts between song on the gym radio. At home it is difficult to hear the rest of the family when I'm lost in the world which the headphones create. I would definitely recommend these to anyone who loves their music and would benefit from the impeccable noise cancelling abilities.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: TAT8506BK True Wireless Headphones

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: TAT8506BK True Wireless Headphones

14/12/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great battery life

These ear buds are larger then my old pair and took some get use to. Sound quality is very good Great battery life up to 8 hours or 32 hours with case Charging case is very good quality USB Type-C charger Good noise reduction/cancellation Easy to set up.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: TAT8506BK True Wireless Headphones

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: TAT8506BK True Wireless Headphones

13/12/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great quality for a fraction of the price

I got these as I needed new wireless in ear headphones to replace my beats. They are simple in design but the sound quality is that is on par with my old headphones at a fraction of the price. Wish I had got them sooner.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: TAT8506BK True Wireless Headphones

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: TAT8506BK True Wireless Headphones

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Haluan vastaanottaa markkinointiviestintää Philipsin tuotteista, palveluista ja kampanjoista.

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.