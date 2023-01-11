2 vuoden takuu
Tuotanto lopetettu
TAT8506BK/00
Pro-melunvaimennus
Tuulen äänen vähentäminen
Hienostunut muotoilu
Kaikille sopiva
Keskity haluamaasi. Hybridimelunvaimennus hyödyntää useita mikrofoneja ja edistyksellistä äänenkäsittelyä, joka suodattaa ulkoisen hälyn pois. Voit ottaa taustaäänitilan käyttöön koskettamalla nappikuuloketta ja säätää tuulen äänen vähentämistä Philips Headphones -sovelluksen kautta.
Kuuntelitpa sitten musiikkia tai podcastia, täydellisesti viritetyt 13 mm:n elementit tuottavat täyteläisen basson ja selkeän äänen. Ääni taukoaa, kun otat nappikuulokkeen pois, ja iOS- tai Android-laitteelle paras koodekki valitaan automaattisesti. Voit nauttia upeasta äänestä millä tahansa suoratoistopalvelulla.
Nappikuulokkeiden pyöreä muotoilu vangitsee katseen. Voit valita tumman tai vaalean värin tyylisi mukaan. Kuusi eri kokoista silikonista korvatyynyä ja yksi pari Comply Foam -korvatyynyjä takaavat tukevan ja miellyttävän istuvuuden.
Palkinnot
3.9
5:stä
16
Arviot
Liam1234
11/01/2023
United Kingdom
Osa myynninedistämistä
Exquisite sound quality - A luxurious treat
These headphones really are a sumptuous treat for the ears. The sound quality is immensely beautiful to behold and well worth the money if you love your music. The battery life is really great. Comfort is superb, I've tried them around the house and at the gym so far. The noise cancelling is amazing at the gym so I no longer have to listen to inane conversation or annoying gym adverts between song on the gym radio. At home it is difficult to hear the rest of the family when I'm lost in the world which the headphones create. I would definitely recommend these to anyone who loves their music and would benefit from the impeccable noise cancelling abilities.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: TAT8506BK True Wireless Headphones
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: TAT8506BK True Wireless Headphones
harry
14/12/2022
United Kingdom
Osa myynninedistämistä
Great battery life
These ear buds are larger then my old pair and took some get use to. Sound quality is very good Great battery life up to 8 hours or 32 hours with case Charging case is very good quality USB Type-C charger Good noise reduction/cancellation Easy to set up.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: TAT8506BK True Wireless Headphones
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: TAT8506BK True Wireless Headphones
Alvarajnnf11
13/12/2022
United Kingdom
Osa myynninedistämistä
Great quality for a fraction of the price
I got these as I needed new wireless in ear headphones to replace my beats. They are simple in design but the sound quality is that is on par with my old headphones at a fraction of the price. Wish I had got them sooner.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: TAT8506BK True Wireless Headphones
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: TAT8506BK True Wireless Headphones