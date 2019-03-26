Back to School -ale – 35 % Osta nyt
Back to School -ale – 35 % Osta nyt

      Healthy eating starts with easy Airfryer recipes.


      Want to make the most of your Philips Airfryer? Then you need the HomeID-app. The recipe app loaded with the best Airfryer recipes, tips and recommendations. Search hundreds of Airfryer recipes in the recipe finder, share your culinary creations and get ideas and inspiration from our community.

       

      Download the HomeID-app for easy Airfryer recipes.

      Philips NutirU app
      App Store
      Google Play Store

      Get inspired by easy Airfryer recipes for chicken, fries, pizza, vegetables and even dessert.

      • Main courses
        One pan Dill Coated Salmon & Asparagus

        One pan Dill Coated Salmon & Asparagus

        Looking for a healthy and easy meal? Look no further than this dill coated salmon & asparagus recipe. You only need 8 ingredients and it all cooks together at once! Just 15 minutes from start to finish for a protein packed and low carb meal - perfect for an easy weeknight meal or a holiday dinner!

        Servings 2
        Preparation time 7 minutes
        Cooking time: 6-8 minutes (depending on preference and thickness of fish)

        View recipe
        Airfryer XXL
        Maidoton
        Kala
      • Main courses
        Sesame Chicken Wings and Sweet Potato Fries

        Sesame Chicken Wings and Sweet Potato Fries

        For those who love buffalo wings, but have kids at home who won’t eat them because they are too spicy for their liking, try a more sweet and savory sauce. The results are finger-licking good! This recipe will quickly become a family favorite, served with a green salad. Also a great recipe for getting the kids involved!

        Servings 4
        Preparation time 10 minutes
        Cooking time: 40 minutes

        View recipe
        Airfryer XXL
        Pääruoat
      • Starter & snacks
        Air Fried Pickles

        Air Fried Pickles

        Enjoy fried pickles in the Philips Airfryer XXL with less fat. Crispy, juicy and flavorful air fryer delights. HD9650

        Servings 6
        Preparation time 30 minutes
        Cooking time: 15 minutes

        View recipe
        0–30 minuuttia
        Alkupalat ja naposteltavat
        For everyone
        Airfryer

      See what others are cooking

      Street Food Style

      1.6M

      Viewed recipes

      762

      Created own recipes

      24K

      Followed new cooks

      Questions & Answers

      How do I download the HomeID-app?

      You can download the HomeID-app both on the Apple App Store and Google Play Apps. Simply click on the links above or open the relevant app store program on your device and search for HomeID.

      What kind of recipes can I find in the HomeID-app?

      The HomeID app contains hundreds of recipes for frying, baking, roasting and grilling. From French fries and fried chicken to bread and brownies, you can find recipes to suit any taste and diet.

      Can I upload new recipes to HomeID-app?

      Yes! If you cook up a tasty Airfryer recipe, you can save and upload it to your very own cookbook on the HomeID-app. Now, store all your favorite recipes in one handy location.

      Can I share my recipes with other HomeID-app users?

      Following and sharing content with other chefs is only available in the Netherlands, Germany and Austria at this time. You can still enjoy the full app functionality, including saving favorite recipes and creating your own recipes, in all other markets.

