      Erittäin tehokas


      Heitä hyvästit latureille ja virtajohdoille. Jokainen USB-C-portti tuottaa 90 wattia kannettaville tai älylaitteille ja pitää digitaalisen työtilan järjestyksessä. Philips-näytöt on testattu yhteensopivuuden varmistamiseksi eri merkkisten ja mallisten kannettavien ja puhelinten kanssa.
      Tiedot-logo

      Tiedot

      Salamannopea


      Uusin USB 3.2 on 20 kertaa nopeampi kuin USB 2.0. Voit työskennellä entistä tehokkaammin, sillä tiedonsiirto on paljon nopeampaa kuin mihin olet tottunut. Esimerkiksi 4K-elokuvan siirtoon menee alle 60 sekuntia.
      Ethernet-logo

      Ethernet

      Ethernet RJ45


      USB-keskittimessä on useiden USB-porttien lisäksi kätevä Ethernet-portti (RJ45)

      Innovatiivista liitettävyyttä USB-telakoinnin ansiosta

      Innovatiivista liitettävyyttä USB-telakoinnin ansiosta
      USB-C banner

      USB-C


      Yksi USB-C-telakka voi muuttaa koko käyttäjäkokemuksen ja työskentelytavan. Ei enää latureita ja virta- ja signaalijohtoja, vaan yksi ratkaisu, joka tuottaa 90 wattia kannettavalle ja älylaitteille ja pitää digitaalisen työtilasi järjestyksessä.
      Tutustu USB-C-näyttöihin

      USB-C-tuotteet

      USB Docking banner

      USB-telakointi


      Yritys- ja toimistoympäristöön suunnitellussa USB-C-telakassa on USB-C, RJ45 ja DP-lähtö, jotka lisäävät käyttömukavuutta. Ratkaisu korvaa kömpelöt ulkoiset lataustelakointiasemat, pitää työtilan siistinä ja takaa loistavan liitettävyyden.
      Tutustu USB-telakointinäyttöihin

      USB-telakointituotteet

      USB Docking Pro banner

      USB docking Pro


      Philips suunnitteli edistynyttä ja kokonaisvaltaista pystysuoraa ratkaisua vaativille ammattikäyttäjille näyttöjä, joissa on vielä monipuolisempia liitäntöjä, kuten yleiskäyttöinen porttitoistin. Lisäksi näyttöjen virrankäyttö sekä tiedon-, äänen- ja videonsiirto on entistä laadukkaampaa. Pro-näyttömalleissamme on lisäksi HDR, kehittyneet paneelit, korkea tarkkuus sekä suuremmat näyttökoot, mitkä lisäävät tehokkuutta. 
      Tutustu Docking Pro -telakointiin

      USB Docking Pro

      Hybridiliitäntä


      Pro Docking -telakointimallit tarjoavat ratkaisuja myös käyttäjille, joiden kannettavissa on vain perinteinen USB-A-liitäntä. Hybridimonitoreissa on DisplayLink-tekniikalla varustettu kiinteä USB-telakointiasema, jossa on yleiskäyttöinen porttitoistin. Käyttäjät voivat käyttää toimiston oheislaitteita, kuten näppäimistöä, hiirtä ja RJ-45 Ethernet -kaapelia, yhden Type C- ja Type A -liittimiä hyödyntävän USB-kaksoiskaapelin kautta.
      Hybridiliitäntä
      Tutustu näyttöihin, joissa on hybridiliitännät

      Hybridiliitäntä tuotteet

      Lisää  Philips-näyttöjä

      Näytöt toimistoon

      Mallisto ammattikäyttöön

      Vapauta tuottavuutesi
      Lisätietoja
      Kaarevat näytöt

      Kaarevat näytöt

      Uppoutumisen taikaa
      Lisätietoja
      Kosketusnäytöt

      Kosketusnäytöt

      Oikea kosketus
      Lisätietoja

