    Halogeeni

    Halogeeni

    Ajovalopolttimot

    Philips-polttimot ovat paras ratkaisu matkallesi

    • Autovalojen edelläkävijä vuodesta 1914
    • Xenon HID -valojen keksijä
    • Suurimpien autonvalmistajien valinta
    • Innovator of the automotive lighting industry since 1914
    • Inventor of the Xenon HID lights
    • The choice of all leading car manufacturers
    Icon

    RacingVision GT200
     

    Jopa 200 % kirkkaampi valo*
    RacingVision GT200
    Saatavana vaihtoehdot:
    H4, H7
    Siirry kuvastoon

    WhiteVision ultra
     

    Terävä, vastustamaton ilme
    WhiteVision ultra
    Saatavana vaihtoehdot:
    H1, H3, H4, H7, H8, H11, HB3, HB4, HIR2​
    Siirry kuvastoon

    VisionPlus
     

    Jopa 60 % enemmän näkyvyyttä*
    VisionPlus
    Saatavana vaihtoehdot:
    H1, H4, H7​
    Siirry kuvastoon
    RacingVision GT200 valon väri
    RacingVision GT200 valoteho
    RacingVision GT200 käyttöikä
    RacingVision GT200
    WhiteVision ultra valon väri
    WhiteVision ultra valoteho
    WhiteVision ultra käyttöikä
    WhiteVision ultra
    VisionPlus valon väri
    VisionPlus valoteho
    VisionPlus käyttöikä
    VisionPlus

    Vision
     

    Jopa 30 % enemmän näkyvyyttä*
    Vision
    Saatavana vaihtoehdot:
    H1, H3, H4, H7, HB3, HB4, H11
    Siirry kuvastoon

    X-tremeVision Pro150
     

    Jopa 150 % kirkkaampi valo*
    X-tremeVision Pro150
    Saatavana vaihtoehdot:
    H1, H4, H7, H11, HB3, HB4, HIR2​
    Siirry kuvastoon

    LongLife EcoVision

     

    Pidempi käyttöikä, pidempi vaihtoväli

    Longlife EcoVision
    Saatavana vaihtoehdot:
    H1, H3, H4, H7, H11
    Siirry kuvastoon
    Vision valon väri
    Vision valoteho
    Vision käyttöikä
    Vision
    X-tremeVision Pro150 valon väri
    X-tremeVision Pro150 valoteho
    X-tremeVision Pro150 käyttöikä
    X-tremeVision Pro150
    Longlife EcoVision valon väri
    LongLife EcoVision valoteho
    Longlife EcoVision käyttöikä
    Longlife EcoVision


    Kuvat ovat ainoastaan ohjeellisia.

    * Lakisääteisiin vähimmäisvaatimuksiin verrattuna 

    ** Käyttöikä määräytyy tyypin mukaan, ilmoitettu vain H7-polttimolle 

    *** 10 G koskee H4- ja H7-polttimoita

    **** Rajallinen käyttöikä

