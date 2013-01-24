Kotisivu
    Xenon

    Xenon

    Ajovalopolttimot

      Philips-polttimot ovat paras ratkaisu matkallesi

      • Autovalojen edelläkävijä vuodesta 1914
      • Xenon HID -valojen keksijä
      • Suurimpien autonvalmistajien valinta
      X-tremeVision Gen2

      Jopa 150 % enemmän näkyvyyttä**
      X-tremeVision Gen2
      Saatavana vaihtoehdot:
      D1S, D2S, D2R, D3S, D4S
      Siirry kuvastoon

      WhiteVision Gen2
       

      Tasalaatuinen valkoinen LED-vaikutelma
      WhiteVision Gen2
      Saatavana vaihtoehdot:
      D1S, D2S, D2R, D3S
      Siirry kuvastoon

      Vision
       

      Ihanteellinen varapolttimo

      Vision
      Saatavana vaihtoehdot:
      D1S, D1R, D2S, D2R, D3S, D3R, D4S, D4R, D5S
      Siirry kuvastoon
      X-tremeVision Gen2
      WhiteVision Gen2
      Vision


      * Valon väri: "enintään"; valoteho: lakisääteisiin vähimmäisvaatimuksiin verrattuna (paitsi malli D2R, joka parantaa näkyvyyttä jopa 20 %).

      ** Lakisääteisiin vähimmäisvaatimuksiin verrattuna (paitsi malli D2R, joka parantaa näkyvyyttä jopa 20 %).

