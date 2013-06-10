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Tuotanto lopetettu
273P3LPHES/00
Innovatiivinen PowerSensor-näyttö auttaa pienentämään sähkölaskua
Ympäristöystävällinen EPEAT Gold -sertifioitu Philips Professional 273P3 LED -näyttö, jossa on älykäs PowerSensor-tunnistin, joka havaitsee käyttäjän läsnäolon ja säästää virrankulutusta säätämällä energiakuluissa jopa 80 %!
P Line
27" (68,6 cm)
SmartResponse on Philipsin ainutlaatuinen tekniikka, joka käyttöön otettuna säätää vasteajat automaattisesti tietyn sovelluksen, kuten pelin tai elokuvan, vaatimusten mukaisiksi.
Näyttölaitteeseen sijoitetut stereokaiuttimet voivat olla esimerkiksi näkyvissä eteen suunnatut, näkymättömissä alas suunnatut, ylös tai alas suunnatut jne. mallista ja muotoilusta riippuen.
Valkoiset LED-valot ovat puolijohdelaitteita, jotka syttyvät aina heti täyteen kirkkauteensa. LED-valot eivät sisällä elohopeaa, joten niiden kierrätys ja hävittäminen on ympäristöystävällistä. LED-valojen ansiosta LCD-taustavaloa voi hallita tarkasti, mikä takaa erinomaisen kontrastisuhteen. Lisäksi koko näytön tasainen kirkkaus parantaa värien toistotarkkuutta.
4.7
5:stä
13
Arviot
100%
suosittelee tätä tuotetta
zuffenhausen
10/06/2013
United Kingdom
Fantastic VFM at this price point
Pleasing appearance. Well built. Comes with all cables necessary for the display of all video formats supported, audio cable and 240v power supply. Image quality super in all circumstances. The ability for changes in the display colour rendering and contrast dependant upon the content is a big technology step at this price point. Lots of other power saving technology included. Excellent VFM performing way above its cost which may explain why this is my third consecutive Philips monitor that I have purchased. The drivers are not included on the enclosed CD. The CD info takes you to a Philips website for registration of warranty and then to get the drivers. However, the driver section did not recognise the monitor model no matter what I tried. Somehow, by luck, I managed to get in through a 'back door'. The instructions for the driver installation were incorrect in as much as they were incomplete. As the drivers are necessary for the high tech features to function I persevered and eventually was able to make the installation. An installation path certainly not for the inexperienced I would suggest. The monitor will of course work in PnP mode but without the advanced features being present.
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Arvioitu tuote: 273P3LPHES LCD monitor, LED backlight
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: 273P3LPHES LCD monitor, LED backlight
BLUESTREAK
02/10/2011
United Kingdom
DOES WHAT IT SAYS ON BOX
I HAD 27 INCH LCD,BUT CHANGED TO PHILLIPS MAINLY THE LED AS TO POWER USE,ANOTHER IS WAS THE DESIGN TWO TONE SILVER ROUND SCREEN,BLACK EDGE AT BOTTOM. TOUCH CONTROLS JUST BELOW PHILLIPS NAME, YOU COULD PUT IT ANY WHERE IN HOUSE ITS MODERN DESIGN.' LARGE SCREENS ARE THE WAY FORWARD I THINK AND OF COURSE POWER SAVING MY MAIN THING THE NICE COLOURS ALSO PRESENCE DETECTOR AS TO POWER SAVING.
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Arvioitu tuote: 273P3LPHES LCD monitor, LED backlight
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: 273P3LPHES LCD monitor, LED backlight
ijsco
14/04/2014
Nederland
is een zeer goed product
ben zeer tevreden over het beeld en geluid en de bediening
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Arvioitu tuote: 273P3LPHES LCD-monitor met LED-achtergrondverlichting
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: 273P3LPHES LCD-monitor met LED-achtergrondverlichting
EPEAT Gold on voimassa ainoastaan maissa, joissa Philips rekisteröi tuotteen. Lisätietoja rekisteröinnistä eri maissa on osoitteessa www.epeat.net.