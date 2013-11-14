2 vuoden takuu
Tuotanto lopetettu
220–240 V
Nerokkaasti muotoiltu sterilointilaite vie vähän tilaa, mutta silti siihen mahtuu kuusi Philips AVENT -pulloa tai kaksi Philips AVENT -rintapumppua. Laitteen sisällä olevat kaksi koria voidaan kiinnittää yhteen pesukoriksi, mikä helpottaa pienempien osien, kuten tuttien, pesemistä.
Kun sterilointi on valmis, sähköisen Philips AVENT -sterilointilaitteen sisältö säilyy steriilinä jopa 6 tuntia, jos kantta ei avata.
Elektronisella Philips AVENT -sterilointilaitteella voit steriloida sisällön jo 8 minuutissa
4.6
5:stä
57
Arviot
93%
suosittelee tätä tuotetta
lilmummy18
14/11/2013
United Kingdom
does what you need it too and easy to use
I bought this steriliser for my first child and am now using it on my second and I've got to say its the easiest way of sterilising bottles. It's also really easy to use all you have got to do is pour 90mls of water in, place basket with your bottles, breastpump or dummies on inside, pop the lid on and press the button. I know theres a newer version of this steriliser out but to be honest you don't really need the extra settings this one does everything you need.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF274/31 Electric Steam Steriliser
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF274/31 Electric Steam Steriliser
YKim
07/07/2013
United Kingdom
Excellent product
I have been using this product for the pass 5 years. 3 times a day for my 2 kids, 5 & 2 year old. It still working though i start to observe some color degration on the top cover & body. Will buy a new one on plastic (PP) concern for the next 5 year as the 3rd kids expecting year end.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF274/51 Electric Steam Steriliser
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF274/51 Electric Steam Steriliser
Tiggerything
30/09/2012
United Kingdom
Fantastic steriliser
This steriliser is great, it does the job it's supposed to do and quickly. I have recommended it to many friends who have subsequently bought it. I also bought this steriliser for my previous 2 children too, so I'm on my 3rd one, I think that speaks for itself as to how good this item is.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF274/31 Electric Steam Steriliser
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF274/31 Electric Steam Steriliser