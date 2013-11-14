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  • Steriloi 6 pulloa 8 minuutissa
  • Steriloi 6 pulloa 8 minuutissa
  • Steriloi 6 pulloa 8 minuutissa
  • Steriloi 6 pulloa 8 minuutissa
  • Steriloi 6 pulloa 8 minuutissa
  • Steriloi 6 pulloa 8 minuutissa

Tuotanto lopetettu

Philips AventElektroninen höyrysterilointilaite

SCF274/34

4.6
| (57) Arviot | 93% suosittelee tätä tuotetta
Steriloi 6 pulloa 8 minuutissa
Sisältö pysyy steriilinä jopa 6 tuntia
Näytä kaikki edut

Kätevä ja helppokäyttöinen

Steriloi 6 pulloa 8 minuutissa

  • 220–240 V

Jopa kuudelle Philips AVENT -pullolle

Jopa kuudelle Philips AVENT -pullolle

Nerokkaasti muotoiltu sterilointilaite vie vähän tilaa, mutta silti siihen mahtuu kuusi Philips AVENT -pulloa tai kaksi Philips AVENT -rintapumppua. Laitteen sisällä olevat kaksi koria voidaan kiinnittää yhteen pesukoriksi, mikä helpottaa pienempien osien, kuten tuttien, pesemistä.

Sisältö pysyy steriilinä jopa 6 tuntia avaamatta

Sisältö pysyy steriilinä jopa 6 tuntia avaamatta

Kun sterilointi on valmis, sähköisen Philips AVENT -sterilointilaitteen sisältö säilyy steriilinä jopa 6 tuntia, jos kantta ei avata.

Sisältö on steriili ja käyttövalmis noin 8 minuutissa

Sisältö on steriili ja käyttövalmis noin 8 minuutissa

Elektronisella Philips AVENT -sterilointilaitteella voit steriloida sisällön jo 8 minuutissa

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Arviot

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4.6

5:stä

57

Arviot

93%

suosittelee tätä tuotetta

3

14/11/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

does what you need it too and easy to use

I bought this steriliser for my first child and am now using it on my second and I've got to say its the easiest way of sterilising bottles. It's also really easy to use all you have got to do is pour 90mls of water in, place basket with your bottles, breastpump or dummies on inside, pop the lid on and press the button. I know theres a newer version of this steriliser out but to be honest you don't really need the extra settings this one does everything you need.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF274/31 Electric Steam Steriliser

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF274/31 Electric Steam Steriliser

07/07/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent product

I have been using this product for the pass 5 years. 3 times a day for my 2 kids, 5 & 2 year old. It still working though i start to observe some color degration on the top cover & body. Will buy a new one on plastic (PP) concern for the next 5 year as the 3rd kids expecting year end.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF274/51 Electric Steam Steriliser

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF274/51 Electric Steam Steriliser

30/09/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Fantastic steriliser

This steriliser is great, it does the job it's supposed to do and quickly. I have recommended it to many friends who have subsequently bought it. I also bought this steriliser for my previous 2 children too, so I'm on my 3rd one, I think that speaks for itself as to how good this item is.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF274/31 Electric Steam Steriliser

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF274/31 Electric Steam Steriliser

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