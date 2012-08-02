2 vuoden takuu
Tuotanto lopetettu
220–240 V
Näyttö ja merkkiäänet ilmoittavat, milloin sterilointi on suoritettu loppuun ja kuinka kauan esineet pysyvät steriileinä. Näytöstä näkee myös, jos laitteeseen on lisätty liikaa tai liian vähän vettä, jotta voit aina olla varma, että sterilointi on suoritettu tarkasti ja luotettavasti.
Höyrysteriloinnin etu on huomattava nopeus (ja turvallisuus) verrattuna perinteiseen pullojen keittämiseen vesikattilassa. Digitaalinen sterilointilaite steriloi 6 pulloa, tuttia ja korkkia jopa 6 minuutissa.
Nerokkaasti muotoiltu sterilointilaite vie vähän tilaa, mutta silti siihen mahtuu kuusi Philips AVENT -pulloa tai kaksi Philips AVENT -rintapumppua. Laitteen sisällä olevat kaksi koria voidaan kiinnittää yhteen pesukoriksi, mikä helpottaa pienempien osien, kuten tuttien, pesemistä.
4.5
5:stä
32
Arviot
96%
suosittelee tätä tuotetta
Whitgoesshopping
02/08/2012
United Kingdom
Best (and most used) piece of baby gear I have- Love it!
I have twin boys, so I clean lots and lots of bottles! This is a fantastic piece of kit. Easy to use. Fits 6 bottles and tops. Large capacity (we use NUK bottles, which are big- also takes Dr. Browns or Avent with no problem). Also cleans breast pumping gear. Six minute cycle. Keeps everything clean as long as the lid is on. I use it constantly. It is well-used and well loved- the best piece of baby kit I have. I live in a hard water area (London), so it must be de-scaled monthly by putting in some white vinegar and water overnight, then running an empty cycle. Customer service is excellent. You call and get a real human that knows exactly what they are talking about (I had to call before I learned I had to occasionally de-scale it).
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer
Whitgoesshopping
02/08/2012
United Kingdom
Best (and most used) piece of baby gear I have- Love it!
I have twin boys, so I clean lots and lots of bottles! This is a fantastic piece of kit. Easy to use. Fits 6 bottles and tops. Large capacity (we use NUK bottles, which are big- also takes Dr. Browns or Avent with no problem). Also cleans breast pumping gear. Six minute cycle. Keeps everything clean as long as the lid is on. I use it constantly. It is well-used and well loved- the best piece of baby kit I have. I live in a hard water area (London), so it must be de-scaled monthly by putting in some white vinegar and water overnight, then running an empty cycle. Customer service is excellent. You call and get a real human that knows exactly what they are talking about (I had to call before I learned I had to occasionally de-scale it).
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer
Torie
29/07/2012
United Kingdom
Advent steamer
Very easy to use, sterilised quickly and effectively, highly recommend.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF276/29 Digital Steam Sterilizer
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF276/29 Digital Steam Sterilizer
Tuotteen mukana ei toimiteta pulloa