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Maksa Klarnalla

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  • Valmis aina kun sinäkin
  • Valmis aina kun sinäkin
  • Valmis aina kun sinäkin
  • Valmis aina kun sinäkin
  • Valmis aina kun sinäkin
  • Valmis aina kun sinäkin
  • Valmis aina kun sinäkin
  • Valmis aina kun sinäkin
  • Valmis aina kun sinäkin
  • Valmis aina kun sinäkin
  • Valmis aina kun sinäkin
  • Valmis aina kun sinäkin
  • Valmis aina kun sinäkin
  • Valmis aina kun sinäkin

Tuotanto lopetettu

Philips AventDigitaalinen höyrysterilointilaite

SCF276/42

4.5
| (32) Arviot | 96% suosittelee tätä tuotetta
Valmis aina kun sinäkin
Digitaalinen Philips höyrysterilointilaite toimii nopeasti ja jatkuvasti. Se pitää sisällön steriilinä käyttöön asti. Siten sinulle jää enemmän aikaa keskittyä päivän toimiin.
Näytä kaikki edut

Kehittynyt tekniikka pitää sisällön steriilinä 24 tuntia

Valmis aina kun sinäkin

  • 220–240 V

Kätevä digitaalinen näyttö ja merkkiäänet

Kätevä digitaalinen näyttö ja merkkiäänet

Näyttö ja merkkiäänet ilmoittavat, milloin sterilointi on suoritettu loppuun ja kuinka kauan esineet pysyvät steriileinä. Näytöstä näkee myös, jos laitteeseen on lisätty liikaa tai liian vähän vettä, jotta voit aina olla varma, että sterilointi on suoritettu tarkasti ja luotettavasti.

Sisältö on steriili ja käyttövalmis noin 6 minuutissa

Sisältö on steriili ja käyttövalmis noin 6 minuutissa

Höyrysteriloinnin etu on huomattava nopeus (ja turvallisuus) verrattuna perinteiseen pullojen keittämiseen vesikattilassa. Digitaalinen sterilointilaite steriloi 6 pulloa, tuttia ja korkkia jopa 6 minuutissa.

Jopa kuudelle Philips AVENT -pullolle

Jopa kuudelle Philips AVENT -pullolle

Nerokkaasti muotoiltu sterilointilaite vie vähän tilaa, mutta silti siihen mahtuu kuusi Philips AVENT -pulloa tai kaksi Philips AVENT -rintapumppua. Laitteen sisällä olevat kaksi koria voidaan kiinnittää yhteen pesukoriksi, mikä helpottaa pienempien osien, kuten tuttien, pesemistä.

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Arviot

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4.5

5:stä

32

Arviot

96%

suosittelee tätä tuotetta

2

02/08/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Best (and most used) piece of baby gear I have- Love it!

I have twin boys, so I clean lots and lots of bottles! This is a fantastic piece of kit. Easy to use. Fits 6 bottles and tops. Large capacity (we use NUK bottles, which are big- also takes Dr. Browns or Avent with no problem). Also cleans breast pumping gear. Six minute cycle. Keeps everything clean as long as the lid is on. I use it constantly. It is well-used and well loved- the best piece of baby kit I have. I live in a hard water area (London), so it must be de-scaled monthly by putting in some white vinegar and water overnight, then running an empty cycle. Customer service is excellent. You call and get a real human that knows exactly what they are talking about (I had to call before I learned I had to occasionally de-scale it).

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer

02/08/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Best (and most used) piece of baby gear I have- Love it!

I have twin boys, so I clean lots and lots of bottles! This is a fantastic piece of kit. Easy to use. Fits 6 bottles and tops. Large capacity (we use NUK bottles, which are big- also takes Dr. Browns or Avent with no problem). Also cleans breast pumping gear. Six minute cycle. Keeps everything clean as long as the lid is on. I use it constantly. It is well-used and well loved- the best piece of baby kit I have. I live in a hard water area (London), so it must be de-scaled monthly by putting in some white vinegar and water overnight, then running an empty cycle. Customer service is excellent. You call and get a real human that knows exactly what they are talking about (I had to call before I learned I had to occasionally de-scale it).

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer

29/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Advent steamer

Very easy to use, sterilised quickly and effectively, highly recommend.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF276/29 Digital Steam Sterilizer

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF276/29 Digital Steam Sterilizer

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Vastuuvapauslausekkeet

  1. Tuotteen mukana ei toimiteta pulloa