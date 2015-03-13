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Maksa Klarnalla

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Tuotanto lopetettu

Digitaaliset langattomat kuulokkeet

SHD8900/00

4.4

| (14) Arviot | 92% suosittelee tätä tuotetta

Täyteläistä langatonta musiikkia

Selkeä digitaalinen tiedonsiirto, virheetön vastaanotto ja aito CD-äänentoisto tuottavat uskomattoman täyteläisen ja pehmeän äänen. Pannan säätyvä sisäsanka ja pehmeät korvatyynyt täydentävät hyvän äänentoiston.

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Toistaa jokaisen äänen

Täyteläistä langatonta musiikkia

  • Pikalataus

Kristallinkirkas (2,4 GHz) digitaalinen tiedonsiirto

2,4 GHz:n digitaalisen tiedonsiirron ansiosta tietoja ei tarvitse pakata, eikä tietoja häviä lähettimen ja kuulokkeiden välillä. Tiedonsiirron lopuksi digitaaliset signaalit muunnetaan analogisiksi. Lopputuloksena syntyy huippuluokan äänenlaatu, pehmeä akustiikka ja minimaalinen signaalihäviö.

Luonnollinen CD-ääni antaa täydellisen musiikkinautinnon

Monipuolinen digitaalinen tiedonsiirtotekniikka toistaa alkuperäiset äänet luonnollisina ja pakkaamattomina, mikä lisää CD-musiikkinautintoasi. Kuulet kaikki yksityiskohdat, ja äänentoisto on uskollista.

Kaksi antennia takaavat 360º vastaanoton

Kahden antennin ansiosta ääni välittyy keskeytymättömänä antennin asennosta huolimatta. Kaksi erillistä antennia sijaitsevat kuulokkeiden oikeassa ja vasemmassa korvatyynyssä, mikä takaa katkeamattoman äänentoiston ja paremman liikkumisen vapauden.

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Arviot

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4.4

5:stä

14

Arviot

92%

suosittelee tätä tuotetta

1

13/03/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Simply one of the best wireless headphones money can buy

Great audio reproduction with Wolfson ADC/DACs...No hiss, no buzzing, no crackle, good volume, smooth mid to highs, enough bass... Add convenient sleek design, super comfy and fast battery charging These phones simply rock... I have had plenty of digital headphones from varieties of great names no one can match the 8900s... I wish I purchased more! Thanks philips

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SHD8900 Wireless HiFi Headphone

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SHD8900 Wireless HiFi Headphone

24/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Fantastic piece of kit

Supremely comfortable, sumtuously stylish and superb sounding set of phones. What more needs to be said? Buy them, you won't regret it!

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SHD8900 Digital wireless headphones

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SHD8900 Digital wireless headphones

30/08/2010

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

One of the best wireless headphones avialable

Have been using these cans for about one month, and i have to say these beauties' sound experience is just as good as a decent wired one... Before first listen, I never thought a wireless thing would sound like this... First of all theres no interferience of any kind, even with all of my other 2.4Ghz stuff turned on like my wifi router and the cordless telephone, there's no any single issue... And then the sound? oh gosh... thats just great...Pure deep bass, airy vocal, soft treble, great dynamic, virtually no backgound hiss, no distortion and so on... To those who wish using multiple headphones with a one docking station; Theres a unique radio link between the docking station and its own headphones which means less radio interference but theres also a problem with this technique, you cant pair another headphone with the base station ... All in all its great headphones and i would recommend it to anyone who wants to listen to their musics and watching their favorite movies at late nights without bothering their mates/neighbors and messing with wires, these wireless cans should be on the top of your wish list Pros, Great sound quality, well built, comfortable, no radio interference, breathable ear cushions means your ears wont sweat Cons, Docking satation only works with its own headphone(adding more headphones not possible)

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SHD8900 Digital wireless headphones

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SHD8900 Digital wireless headphones

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Haluan saada mieltymyksiäni ja käyttäytymistäni vastaavia Philipsin tuotteita, palveluita, tapahtumia ja kampanjoita koskevia mainosviestejä. Voin peruuttaa tilauksen helposti milloin tahansa.

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.