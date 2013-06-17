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Maksa Klarnalla

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Kaikki sarjat

  • Taskuun sopiva
  • Taskuun sopiva
  • Taskuun sopiva
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Tuotanto lopetettu

Kannettava radio

AE1530/00

3.7
| (17) Arviot
Taskuun sopiva
Voit nauttia laadukkaasta äänestä missä tahansa tällä tyylikkäällä, taskukokoisella Philips MW/FM -radiolla.
Näytä kaikki edut

Taskuun sopiva

  • Analoginen FM-/MW-viritys

  • Kiinteä kaiutin

  • Kuulokeliitin

  • Paristokäyttöinen

Kuuntele FM/MW-radiota

Kuuntele FM/MW-radiota

FM/MW (AM) -stereoviritin

Äänenvoimakkuuden säätö sekä virtakytkin samassa pyöräsäätimessä

0

Kiinteä kaiutin, jolla nautit radion kuuntelusta

Kiinteä kaiutin, jolla nautit radion kuuntelusta

Kaiuttimen hyvä äänenlaatu parantaa kuuntelukokemusta

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Arviot

Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
Tuotteista annetuista arvioista ja tähdistä on hyötyä kaikille asiakkaille. Ne auttavat saamaan lisätietoja tuotteesta ja helpottavat ostopäätöksen tekemistä. Kuka tahansa verkko- tai myymäläostoksen tehnyt asiakas voi jättää arvostelun

3.7

5:stä

17

Arviot

17/06/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great for a tiny radio

Nice looking design for a small personal radio which you can slip into your pocket and take anywhere. The sound is a bit tinny but is very clear. Reception on both wavebands is good enabling the set to work even in challenging reception conditions.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: AE1530 Portable Radio

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: AE1530 Portable Radio

17/06/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great for a tiny radio

Nice looking design for a small personal radio which you can slip into your pocket and take anywhere. The sound is a bit tinny but is very clear. Reception on both wavebands is good enabling the set to work even in challenging reception conditions.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: AE1530 Portable Radio

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: AE1530 Portable Radio

20/08/2010

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent product !

Its worth the money and also good sound quality and really looks beautiful ... and bets part is its so tiny as an mobile .. very handy

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: AE1530 Portable Radio

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: AE1530 Portable Radio

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