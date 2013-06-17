2 vuoden takuu
Tuotanto lopetettu
AE1530/00
Analoginen FM-/MW-viritys
Kiinteä kaiutin
Kuulokeliitin
Paristokäyttöinen
FM/MW (AM) -stereoviritin
0
Kaiuttimen hyvä äänenlaatu parantaa kuuntelukokemusta
3.7
5:stä
17
Arviot
NickWoj
17/06/2013
United Kingdom
Great for a tiny radio
Nice looking design for a small personal radio which you can slip into your pocket and take anywhere. The sound is a bit tinny but is very clear. Reception on both wavebands is good enabling the set to work even in challenging reception conditions.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: AE1530 Portable Radio
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: AE1530 Portable Radio
Sinbad32
17/06/2013
United Kingdom
Great for a tiny radio
Nice looking design for a small personal radio which you can slip into your pocket and take anywhere. The sound is a bit tinny but is very clear. Reception on both wavebands is good enabling the set to work even in challenging reception conditions.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: AE1530 Portable Radio
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: AE1530 Portable Radio
sanpretty
20/08/2010
United Kingdom
Excellent product !
Its worth the money and also good sound quality and really looks beautiful ... and bets part is its so tiny as an mobile .. very handy
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: AE1530 Portable Radio
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: AE1530 Portable Radio