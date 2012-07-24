TuotteetTuki

Maksa Klarnalla

2 vuoden takuu

Asiantuntijoiden vinkkejä ja inspiraatiota

Rekisteröidy ja saa €10 alennusta

Kaikki sarjat

  • Tuotekuva edestä
  • Tuotekuva edestä
  • Tuotekuva käyttötilanteesta
  • Valokuva pakkauksesta
  • Tuotekuva edestä
  • Tuotekuva edestä
  • Tuotekuva käyttötilanteesta
  • Valokuva pakkauksesta

Tuotanto lopetettu

Kelloradio

AJ3500/12

3.8

| (21) Arviot

Kelloradio, jossa on iso näyttö

Suuri LED-aikanäyttö tuo valoa aamuun. Kello määrittää ajan automaattisesti, kun virtapistoke liitetään pistorasiaan, ja varmistusparisto takaa herätyksen myös sähkökatkosten aikana. Herätysääneksi voi valita summerin tai radion.

Näytä kaikki edut

Kelloradio, jossa on iso näyttö

  • Suuri näyttö

  • Analoginen FM-/MW-viritys

  • Kaksi herätysaikaa

  • Ajan ja hälytyksen varmistus

Helposti luettava suuri näyttö

Suuren koon ansiosta näytön sisältö on helposti luettavissa. Näet ajan ja hälytysajan vaivatta kauempaakin. Tämä ominaisuus sopii etenkin vanhemmille ja näkörajoitteisille henkilöille.

Herää suosikkikanavaasi tai summeriin

Herää suosikkikanavaasi tai summeriin

Herää radiokanavan musiikkiin tai summerin ääneen. Aseta Philips-kelloradio herättämään käyttämällä viimeksi kuuntelemaasi radiokanavaa tai summeria. Herätysaikana Philips-kelloradio avaa automaattisesti kyseisen radiokanavan tai käynnistää summeriherätyksen.

MW-/FM-viritin

MW-/FM-viritin

Tekniset tiedot

Etsi tämän tuotteen tukipalveluita

Etsi usein kysyttyjä kysymyksiä, käyttöoppaita, turvallisuustietoja ja vinkkejä

Arviot

Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
Tuotteista annetuista arvioista ja tähdistä on hyötyä kaikille asiakkaille. Ne auttavat saamaan lisätietoja tuotteesta ja helpottavat ostopäätöksen tekemistä. Kuka tahansa verkko- tai myymäläostoksen tehnyt asiakas voi jättää arvostelun

3.8

5:stä

21

Arviot

24/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

So Easy to Use and See

Wanted a clock that I could set easy and able to see at night, and the Philips Clock Radio AJ3500, big bold figures and bright, and with a battery backup, as had a few power cuts and my mains alarm clock at wrong time. Would recommend to anyone needing a alarm/radio to purchase this product

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: AJ3500 Clock Radio

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: AJ3500 Clock Radio

24/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

So Easy to Use and See

Wanted a clock that I could set easy and able to see at night, and the Philips Clock Radio AJ3500, big bold figures and bright, and with a battery backup, as had a few power cuts and my mains alarm clock at wrong time. Would recommend to anyone needing a alarm/radio to purchase this product

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: AJ3500 Clock Radio

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: AJ3500 Clock Radio

03/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Meets my requirements and does what it says on the tin

The clock display is large enough to see without having to put my glasses on. Is very easy to use and I have had no difficulty in useing it's functions.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: AJ3500 Clock Radio

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: AJ3500 Clock Radio

Tilaa Philipsin uutiskirje ja saat eksklusiivisia tarjouksia

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.

Haluan saada mieltymyksiäni ja käyttäytymistäni vastaavia Philipsin tuotteita, palveluita, tapahtumia ja kampanjoita koskevia mainosviestejä. Voin peruuttaa tilauksen helposti milloin tahansa.

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.