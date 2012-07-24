2 vuoden takuu
Tuotanto lopetettu
AJ3500/12
Kelloradio, jossa on iso näyttö
Suuri LED-aikanäyttö tuo valoa aamuun. Kello määrittää ajan automaattisesti, kun virtapistoke liitetään pistorasiaan, ja varmistusparisto takaa herätyksen myös sähkökatkosten aikana. Herätysääneksi voi valita summerin tai radion.
Suuri näyttö
Analoginen FM-/MW-viritys
Kaksi herätysaikaa
Ajan ja hälytyksen varmistus
Suuren koon ansiosta näytön sisältö on helposti luettavissa. Näet ajan ja hälytysajan vaivatta kauempaakin. Tämä ominaisuus sopii etenkin vanhemmille ja näkörajoitteisille henkilöille.
Herää radiokanavan musiikkiin tai summerin ääneen. Aseta Philips-kelloradio herättämään käyttämällä viimeksi kuuntelemaasi radiokanavaa tai summeria. Herätysaikana Philips-kelloradio avaa automaattisesti kyseisen radiokanavan tai käynnistää summeriherätyksen.
3.8
5:stä
21
Arviot
Rambo
24/07/2012
United Kingdom
So Easy to Use and See
Wanted a clock that I could set easy and able to see at night, and the Philips Clock Radio AJ3500, big bold figures and bright, and with a battery backup, as had a few power cuts and my mains alarm clock at wrong time. Would recommend to anyone needing a alarm/radio to purchase this product
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: AJ3500 Clock Radio
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: AJ3500 Clock Radio
Rambo
24/07/2012
United Kingdom
So Easy to Use and See
Wanted a clock that I could set easy and able to see at night, and the Philips Clock Radio AJ3500, big bold figures and bright, and with a battery backup, as had a few power cuts and my mains alarm clock at wrong time. Would recommend to anyone needing a alarm/radio to purchase this product
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: AJ3500 Clock Radio
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: AJ3500 Clock Radio
Betty
03/10/2011
United Kingdom
Meets my requirements and does what it says on the tin
The clock display is large enough to see without having to put my glasses on. Is very easy to use and I have had no difficulty in useing it's functions.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: AJ3500 Clock Radio
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: AJ3500 Clock Radio