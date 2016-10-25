2 vuoden takuu
Tuotanto lopetettu
AW5000/10
Kaikki musiikkisi autenttisella äänentoistolla – langattomasti.
Philips Fidelio Wireless Hi-Fi -kaiuttimella voit kuunnella musiikkia langattomasti huippulaatuisella äänentoistolla. Suoratoisto käy helposti, ja 4 Hi-Fi-kaiutinelementtiä tuottavat täydellisen mukaansatempaavan kuuntelukokemuksen.
Huippulaadukas stereoääni
60 W, 4 Hi-Fi-kaiutinelementtiä
Analoginen tulo
Sovellus on saatavana Apple App Storesta ja Google Playsta. Se tunnistaa automaattisesti mobiililaitteet ja muut yhteensopivat laitteet, jotka on yhdistetty kotisi Wi-Fi-verkkoon. Hallitse musiikin toistoa, äänenvoimakkuutta ja ääniasetuksia sekä käytä verkkomusiikkipalveluja ja Internet-radiota laitteesta ja huoneesta riippumatta.
Kaiuttimissa on tarkoin suunnatut ammattilaistason Hi-Fi-kaiutinelementit, jotka tuottavat erittäin laajan ja vangitsevan äänikentän. Kaiutinelementtien sijoittelu takaa ylivoimaisen ja dynaamisen äänenlaadun koko huoneessa. Ainutlaatuisen muotoilun ansiosta kaiuttimet sulautuvat huomaamattomasti sisustukseen.
Ylimääräisen linjatulon avulla voit liittää ulkoisia musiikkilähteitä Philips-järjestelmään langattoman yhteyden lisäksi. Liitä vain kaiuttimet mediasoittimen, kuten CD/DVD-soittimen, television tai MP3-soittimen, linjatuloon, äänilähtöön tai kaiutinliitäntään.
Palkinnot
2.7
5:stä
109
Arviot
JamesAlexander
25/10/2016
United Kingdom
Get through setup for a brilliant Hi-fi experience!
I'd read a heap of reviews for the A5 complaining about setup and thought it was lack of experience with electronics, but after getting mine earlier this week, I hit the same problems. I won't bother moaning as I had it sorted within a hour of trial and error, please allow me to save you some pain...: *Make sure you connect to the 2.4khz wifi signal if you have a mutliband router for setup! (After setup you can run off 5.4khz no worries!) *Keep your A5 close to the router as possible, it's clearly easily rattled by other networks during setup. (If you know you're way around a router, adjust to a channel that is less used) *If you get the change, download Airstudio+ APK from online, it's STILL AVAILIBLE. Bear with it, it will work and when it does... This is a FANTASTIC speaker. I rarely have my expectations blown out of the water but the A5 is BRILLIANT; The amount of power and control!. I bought the A5 for my bedroom and I couldn't be happier, during setup I used this in my living room and was blown away by the bass response and clarity (had to tone the bass down!). It stood up to a full hifi; an incredible achievement for a small very very pretty diamond! So yes, it still is a pain in the backside to setup, but once done, you forget straight away and enjoy your music in true style!
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: AW5000 A5 wireless Hi-Fi speaker
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: AW5000 A5 wireless Hi-Fi speaker
louie
28/01/2014
United Kingdom
fantastic
I have an A3 and A5. Both of the sound great. Up until recently I was a traditional hi fi man, but realising that streaming tech had moved on in quality I jumped in with these two. They have permormed far beyond my expectations. the recent improvements in the app are most welcome. I did have some issues with the wifi connection, but, this was due to a poor router. A quick call to Virgin Media sorted this out. Highly recommended.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: AW5000 A5 wireless Hi-Fi speaker
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: AW5000 A5 wireless Hi-Fi speaker
AlBoy
19/01/2014
United Kingdom
Hard Wire it for the best results then you will really have a great product
This is a powerful musical device however you need to hard wire it to your router. The Wifi has been inconsistent and annoying as it would loose signal regularly and be a nightmare to then reset. Hardwired it has been running flawlessly and sounding great. Big powerful and great fun sound. It really fills a large room and never sounds stressed or compressed. Highly recommended when hard wired.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: AW5000 A5 wireless Hi-Fi speaker
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: AW5000 A5 wireless Hi-Fi speaker
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