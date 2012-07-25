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Philipsin kelloradiolla aloitat päivän miellyttävästi iPhone/iPod-sävelillä. Kelloradioon voi määrittää kaksi eri herätysaikaa. Voit valita herätysmusiikin lähteeksi kannettavan laitteen tai radion.
8 W
Bassorefleksikaiutinjärjestelmän kompakti kaiutinkotelo tuottaa syvän bassoäänen. Kaiutinkotelojärjestelmä erottuu tavallisista kaiutinkoteloista Bass Pipen avulla. Se on sijoitettu bassokaiuttimeen nähden niin, että alataajuuksien toisto on optimaalinen. Tuloksena on syvempi ja hallitumpi bassoääni, jossa ilmenee vähemmän säröä. Ilmamassa resonoi Bass Pipessa ja synnyttää perinteisen bassokaiuttimen kaltaisen värinän. Kun tämä yhdistyy bassokaiuttimeen, matalat äänet saavat kokonaan uuden ulottuvuuden.
Nykyisen elämäntavan huomioon ottavassa kelloradiossa on kaksi herätyskelloa, joten voit määrittää eri herätysajan arkipäiviksi ja viikonlopuiksi tai eri herätysajan itsellesi ja kumppanillesi. Voit esimerkiksi määrittää saman herätysajan joka päivälle tai aikaisemman ajan arkipäiviksi ja myöhäisemmän viikonlopuksi, jolloin voit ottaa rennosti. Valitsitpa minkä vaihtoehdon tahansa, tämän kätevän toiminnon ansiosta sinun ei tarvitse säätää herätysaikoja joka ilta.
Viritä asema, jonka haluat tallentaa pikavalintaan ja tallenna se pitämällä pikavalintapainiketta alhaalla. Tallennettujen pikavalintakanavien ansiosta voit valita suosikkikanavasi nopeasti virittämättä taajuutta joka kerta.
4.3
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36
Arviot
89%
suosittelee tätä tuotetta
GadgetAl
25/07/2012
United Kingdom
Amazing Sound For A Small Unit
The Philips Clock Radio DC315 is a great little unit for use in a bedroom or kitchen. The built in sub gives great warmth and depth to the sounds stored on your ipod and has enough volume to fill a reasonably sized room without distorting the sound. Not only do you get great sound but you also get a very easy to read display that doesn't light up your room at night and an alarm that can play either the radio or music from your ipod. Our unit has aslo been on a few holidays with us and has proven to be pretty robust.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: DC315 Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: DC315 Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone
AKAAliA
17/10/2011
United Kingdom
Great sound from a small unit
Had been trying to find a small clock radio that would charge and play iphone/ipod touch for my son's bedroom. Tried many in shops etc to find that the sound was so "tinney" it was irritating to listen to. As this unit had a built in Sub Woofer, I decided to give it a go even though I tended not to buy Phillips brand. Wow! Even though I was testing it in one of the larger electrical superstores, the difference in the quality of sound was amazing so we bought it there and then. This has now tempted me to look at other Phillips goods when previously I wouldn't have given them a second glance. Only down side to the unit is the somewhat fiddley buttons located on the side of the unit which are difficult to use unless you turn the unit to the side so you can see which is which. However, for the deep bass and clear treble this unit produces, it's well worth the effort.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: DC315 Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: DC315 Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone
PaulRH
03/10/2011
United Kingdom
Excellent product
ipod and iPhone it has the addapters for other devices as well personally I would recommend it to my friends.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: DC315 Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: DC315 Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone
Vältä laitteen käyttämistä pitkään yli 85 desibelin voimakkuudella, sillä se voi vaurioittaa kuuloa.