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Tuotanto lopetettu

iPod/iPhone-kelloradio

DC315/12

4.3

| (36) Arviot | 89% suosittelee tätä tuotetta

Aloita päiväsi niin kuin itse haluat!

Philipsin kelloradiolla aloitat päivän miellyttävästi iPhone/iPod-sävelillä. Kelloradioon voi määrittää kaksi eri herätysaikaa. Voit valita herätysmusiikin lähteeksi kannettavan laitteen tai radion.

Näytä kaikki edut

Herää iPhone/iPod-musiikkiin

Aloita päiväsi niin kuin itse haluat!

  • 8 W

Bassorefleksikaiutinjärjestelmän äänentoisto on tukeva

Bassorefleksikaiutinjärjestelmän äänentoisto on tukeva

Bassorefleksikaiutinjärjestelmän kompakti kaiutinkotelo tuottaa syvän bassoäänen. Kaiutinkotelojärjestelmä erottuu tavallisista kaiutinkoteloista Bass Pipen avulla. Se on sijoitettu bassokaiuttimeen nähden niin, että alataajuuksien toisto on optimaalinen. Tuloksena on syvempi ja hallitumpi bassoääni, jossa ilmenee vähemmän säröä. Ilmamassa resonoi Bass Pipessa ja synnyttää perinteisen bassokaiuttimen kaltaisen värinän. Kun tämä yhdistyy bassokaiuttimeen, matalat äänet saavat kokonaan uuden ulottuvuuden.

Herätys arkipäivinä/viikonloppuna elämäntyylin mukaan

Herätys arkipäivinä/viikonloppuna elämäntyylin mukaan

Nykyisen elämäntavan huomioon ottavassa kelloradiossa on kaksi herätyskelloa, joten voit määrittää eri herätysajan arkipäiviksi ja viikonlopuiksi tai eri herätysajan itsellesi ja kumppanillesi. Voit esimerkiksi määrittää saman herätysajan joka päivälle tai aikaisemman ajan arkipäiviksi ja myöhäisemmän viikonlopuksi, jolloin voit ottaa rennosti. Valitsitpa minkä vaihtoehdon tahansa, tämän kätevän toiminnon ansiosta sinun ei tarvitse säätää herätysaikoja joka ilta.

Digitaalisen virittimen muistipaikat lisäävät käyttömukavuutta

Digitaalisen virittimen muistipaikat lisäävät käyttömukavuutta

Viritä asema, jonka haluat tallentaa pikavalintaan ja tallenna se pitämällä pikavalintapainiketta alhaalla. Tallennettujen pikavalintakanavien ansiosta voit valita suosikkikanavasi nopeasti virittämättä taajuutta joka kerta.

Tekniset tiedot

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Etsi usein kysyttyjä kysymyksiä, käyttöoppaita, turvallisuustietoja ja vinkkejä

Arviot

Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
Tuotteista annetuista arvioista ja tähdistä on hyötyä kaikille asiakkaille. Ne auttavat saamaan lisätietoja tuotteesta ja helpottavat ostopäätöksen tekemistä. Kuka tahansa verkko- tai myymäläostoksen tehnyt asiakas voi jättää arvostelun

4.3

5:stä

36

Arviot

89%

suosittelee tätä tuotetta

2

25/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Amazing Sound For A Small Unit

The Philips Clock Radio DC315 is a great little unit for use in a bedroom or kitchen. The built in sub gives great warmth and depth to the sounds stored on your ipod and has enough volume to fill a reasonably sized room without distorting the sound. Not only do you get great sound but you also get a very easy to read display that doesn't light up your room at night and an alarm that can play either the radio or music from your ipod. Our unit has aslo been on a few holidays with us and has proven to be pretty robust.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: DC315 Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: DC315 Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

17/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great sound from a small unit

Had been trying to find a small clock radio that would charge and play iphone/ipod touch for my son's bedroom. Tried many in shops etc to find that the sound was so "tinney" it was irritating to listen to. As this unit had a built in Sub Woofer, I decided to give it a go even though I tended not to buy Phillips brand. Wow! Even though I was testing it in one of the larger electrical superstores, the difference in the quality of sound was amazing so we bought it there and then. This has now tempted me to look at other Phillips goods when previously I wouldn't have given them a second glance. Only down side to the unit is the somewhat fiddley buttons located on the side of the unit which are difficult to use unless you turn the unit to the side so you can see which is which. However, for the deep bass and clear treble this unit produces, it's well worth the effort.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: DC315 Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: DC315 Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

03/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent product

ipod and iPhone it has the addapters for other devices as well personally I would recommend it to my friends.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: DC315 Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: DC315 Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

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Haluan saada mieltymyksiäni ja käyttäytymistäni vastaavia Philipsin tuotteita, palveluita, tapahtumia ja kampanjoita koskevia mainosviestejä. Voin peruuttaa tilauksen helposti milloin tahansa.

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.
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