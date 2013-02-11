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Mikromusiikkijärjestelmä

DCB852/10

3.5

| (6) Arviot

Houkutteleva ääni

Päivitä tyylisi tällä Philips-mikrohifijärjestelmällä. Kuuntele selkeää ja häiriötöntä DAB+ -radiota ja nauti täydellisestä hallinnasta ilmaisen DigitalRadio-sovelluksen avulla sekä runsaista kuvista RadioVISin kautta. Toista CD-levyjä ja musiikkia kannettavista laitteista USB:n tai MP3 Linkin kautta.

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Hulluna ääneen

Houkutteleva ääni

  • Telakka iPodille/iPhonelle/iPadille

  • DAB+

Kokonaislähtöteho 30 W RMS

Kokonaislähtöteho 30 W RMS

Digitaalinen äänensäätö musiikkityylin mukaan

Digitaalinen äänensäätö musiikkityylin mukaan

Digitaalisen äänensäädön ansiosta voit valita eri musiikkityylien taajuusalueet käyttämällä esimääritettyjä Jazz-, Rock- ja Classic-asetuksia. Kussakin tilassa äänenbalanssi ja musiikkityylin äänentaajuudet säädetään automaattisesti graafisella taajuuskorjaustekniikalla. Digitaalinen äänensäätö muokkaa äänibalanssin musiikkityylin mukaan ja takaa siten parhaan mahdollisen kuunteluelämyksen.

Maksuton DigitalRadio-sovellus, jossa RadioVIS ja DAB+/FM-hallinta

Kuuntele radion lisätoimintoja RadioDNS:n tuottaman RadioVIS-ominaisuuden avulla. RadioDNS on organisaatio, joka linkittää DAB-asemat internetiin. RadioVIS tekee radiosta rikkaamman elämyksen reaaliaikaisen internet-sisällön avulla. Se määrittää, miten verkkotiedot lisätään radiotoimintoon, minkä ansiosta saat DAB-lähetyksiä sekä eläviä uutisdiaesityksiä, liikennepäivityksiä, mainoksia ja paljon muuta radioaseman tarjoamista tiedoista riippuen. Voit nauttia RadioVIS:istä lataamalla maksuttoman Philips DigitalRadio -sovelluksen Apple App Storesta. Sovelluksen avulla saat myös täyden DAB+- ja FM-radion hallinnan.

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Etsi usein kysyttyjä kysymyksiä, käyttöoppaita, turvallisuustietoja ja vinkkejä

Arviot

Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
Tuotteista annetuista arvioista ja tähdistä on hyötyä kaikille asiakkaille. Ne auttavat saamaan lisätietoja tuotteesta ja helpottavat ostopäätöksen tekemistä. Kuka tahansa verkko- tai myymäläostoksen tehnyt asiakas voi jättää arvostelun

3.5

5:stä

6

Arviot

3

11/02/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Perfect for what i we wanted

wanted a nice inexpensive unit for the kitchen. BOught this on demo. Loved it. as for two much bass there are setting profiles if you read the manual. Mine works with ipad two no issues. and mu i pad. i also like the cd and usb in and 3.5 mm Sound is good for the kitchen and bass boom is easily sorted by moving it away from the wall. Well done Phillips you finally come up with what i want since my 1980s boom box

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: DCB852 Micro music system

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: DCB852 Micro music system

23/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent sound, not sure about the "wood" effect

Extremely good sound that is never harsh or unpleasant, unlike some rivals. You can have it on in the background and when you notice it, you always think "that sounds good". And the sound is the most important thing in a music system, surely. My wife is not keen on the wooden finish which either looks old-fashioned or retro depending on your point if view. DAB reception is much better than a portable DAB radio we have in the kitchen, even using the built-in aerial, and a co-ax lead is supplied so you can use an external aerial if needed.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: DCB852 Micro music system

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: DCB852 Micro music system

02/01/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent combination radio cd etc but let down by outmoded remote control

Excellent combination dab radio cd iPhone but the remote is not user friendly. Several refinements in the remote control should have undertaken 1. Volume control button should be larger as these are the most used 2. Keying in a number for the radio presets and pressing enter is far easier than scrolling through all the preset numbers 3 . Instruction manual has an error in dab preset set up which was frustrating to unravel on day one Overall the machine needs a remote control upgrade

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: DCB852 Micro music system

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: DCB852 Micro music system

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Vastuuvapauslausekkeet

  1. Digitaalisten käyttöoikeuksien hallinnan alaista musiikkia ei tueta.