2 vuoden takuu
Tuotanto lopetettu
DCB852/10
Houkutteleva ääni
Päivitä tyylisi tällä Philips-mikrohifijärjestelmällä. Kuuntele selkeää ja häiriötöntä DAB+ -radiota ja nauti täydellisestä hallinnasta ilmaisen DigitalRadio-sovelluksen avulla sekä runsaista kuvista RadioVISin kautta. Toista CD-levyjä ja musiikkia kannettavista laitteista USB:n tai MP3 Linkin kautta.
Telakka iPodille/iPhonelle/iPadille
DAB+
Digitaalisen äänensäädön ansiosta voit valita eri musiikkityylien taajuusalueet käyttämällä esimääritettyjä Jazz-, Rock- ja Classic-asetuksia. Kussakin tilassa äänenbalanssi ja musiikkityylin äänentaajuudet säädetään automaattisesti graafisella taajuuskorjaustekniikalla. Digitaalinen äänensäätö muokkaa äänibalanssin musiikkityylin mukaan ja takaa siten parhaan mahdollisen kuunteluelämyksen.
Kuuntele radion lisätoimintoja RadioDNS:n tuottaman RadioVIS-ominaisuuden avulla. RadioDNS on organisaatio, joka linkittää DAB-asemat internetiin. RadioVIS tekee radiosta rikkaamman elämyksen reaaliaikaisen internet-sisällön avulla. Se määrittää, miten verkkotiedot lisätään radiotoimintoon, minkä ansiosta saat DAB-lähetyksiä sekä eläviä uutisdiaesityksiä, liikennepäivityksiä, mainoksia ja paljon muuta radioaseman tarjoamista tiedoista riippuen. Voit nauttia RadioVIS:istä lataamalla maksuttoman Philips DigitalRadio -sovelluksen Apple App Storesta. Sovelluksen avulla saat myös täyden DAB+- ja FM-radion hallinnan.
3.5
5:stä
6
Arviot
moley
11/02/2013
United Kingdom
Perfect for what i we wanted
wanted a nice inexpensive unit for the kitchen. BOught this on demo. Loved it. as for two much bass there are setting profiles if you read the manual. Mine works with ipad two no issues. and mu i pad. i also like the cd and usb in and 3.5 mm Sound is good for the kitchen and bass boom is easily sorted by moving it away from the wall. Well done Phillips you finally come up with what i want since my 1980s boom box
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: DCB852 Micro music system
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: DCB852 Micro music system
Zorric
23/07/2012
United Kingdom
Excellent sound, not sure about the "wood" effect
Extremely good sound that is never harsh or unpleasant, unlike some rivals. You can have it on in the background and when you notice it, you always think "that sounds good". And the sound is the most important thing in a music system, surely. My wife is not keen on the wooden finish which either looks old-fashioned or retro depending on your point if view. DAB reception is much better than a portable DAB radio we have in the kitchen, even using the built-in aerial, and a co-ax lead is supplied so you can use an external aerial if needed.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: DCB852 Micro music system
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: DCB852 Micro music system
Oz123
02/01/2013
United Kingdom
Excellent combination radio cd etc but let down by outmoded remote control
Excellent combination dab radio cd iPhone but the remote is not user friendly. Several refinements in the remote control should have undertaken 1. Volume control button should be larger as these are the most used 2. Keying in a number for the radio presets and pressing enter is far easier than scrolling through all the preset numbers 3 . Instruction manual has an error in dab preset set up which was frustrating to unravel on day one Overall the machine needs a remote control upgrade
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: DCB852 Micro music system
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: DCB852 Micro music system
Digitaalisten käyttöoikeuksien hallinnan alaista musiikkia ei tueta.