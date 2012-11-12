2 vuoden takuu
Tuotanto lopetettu
Täysin sileä iho jopa viikkojen ajan
Aloita epilointi uudella Philips-järjestelmällä. Poistaa ihokarvat juurineen. Iho pysyy silkinsileänä viikkojen, ei vain päivien ajan. Laitteen mukana toimitetaan ainutlaatuiset lisäosat ensikertalaiselle. Ne auttavat sinua saavuttamaan parhaat tulokset.
Hellävarainen
Lisäksi hypoallergeeniset pinsettilevyt takaavat optimaalisen hygienian.
Epilointipää voidaan irrottaa ja pestä juoksevan veden alla, mikä parantaa hygieniaa
Vähentää ärsytystä ja rauhoittaa ihoa epiloinnin jälkeen
4.0
5:stä
2
Arviot
100%
suosittelee tätä tuotetta
laurie3
12/11/2012
United Kingdom
Not as painful as you might think
This is the first time I have used an epilator having always used a razor. I found it to be extremely easy to use and was surprised that it was not as painful as I anticipated and was very effective. I would certainly recommend it to my friends.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Satinelle HP6508/01 Epilator
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Satinelle HP6508/01 Epilator
Aylin
15/09/2011
United Kingdom
Philips epilator
Just buy it today, is seem be ok, just little iritation , I am wonder if this is because of the disk material or because of the hair is too strong . I had a older variant, I can say is the same with this one, just other design. The first speed is too slow, the second is ok, but would be best iif would have 3 speeds. Anyway is the single one I found in Beijing... Don't know here why no have the new models like 6576.. Anyway, I love it... I hate shaving, so this one is very useful for me . All the best !
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Satinelle HP6508/01 Epilator
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Satinelle HP6508/01 Epilator