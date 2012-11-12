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Tuotanto lopetettu

SatinelleEpilaattori

HP6508/01

4

| (2) Arviot | 100% suosittelee tätä tuotetta

Täysin sileä iho jopa viikkojen ajan

Aloita epilointi uudella Philips-järjestelmällä. Poistaa ihokarvat juurineen. Iho pysyy silkinsileänä viikkojen, ei vain päivien ajan. Laitteen mukana toimitetaan ainutlaatuiset lisäosat ensikertalaiselle. Ne auttavat sinua saavuttamaan parhaat tulokset.

Näytä kaikki edut

Poistaa ihokarvat tehokkaasti ja hellävaraisesti

Täysin sileä iho jopa viikkojen ajan

  • Hellävarainen

Tämä epilointijärjestelmä poistaa jopa vain 0,5 mm pituiset ihokarvat

Tämä epilointijärjestelmä poistaa jopa vain 0,5 mm pituiset ihokarvat

Lisäksi hypoallergeeniset pinsettilevyt takaavat optimaalisen hygienian.

Täysin pestävä epilointipää takaa hygieenisyyden

Täysin pestävä epilointipää takaa hygieenisyyden

Epilointipää voidaan irrottaa ja pestä juoksevan veden alla, mikä parantaa hygieniaa

Kaksoisaaltoinen hierova lisälaite erittäin hellävaraiseen epilointiin

Kaksoisaaltoinen hierova lisälaite erittäin hellävaraiseen epilointiin

Vähentää ärsytystä ja rauhoittaa ihoa epiloinnin jälkeen

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Arviot

Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
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4.0

5:stä

2

Arviot

100%

suosittelee tätä tuotetta

5
3
2
1

12/11/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Not as painful as you might think

This is the first time I have used an epilator having always used a razor. I found it to be extremely easy to use and was surprised that it was not as painful as I anticipated and was very effective. I would certainly recommend it to my friends.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Satinelle HP6508/01 Epilator

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Satinelle HP6508/01 Epilator

15/09/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Philips epilator

Just buy it today, is seem be ok, just little iritation , I am wonder if this is because of the disk material or because of the hair is too strong . I had a older variant, I can say is the same with this one, just other design. The first speed is too slow, the second is ok, but would be best iif would have 3 speeds. Anyway is the single one I found in Beijing... Don't know here why no have the new models like 6576.. Anyway, I love it... I hate shaving, so this one is very useful for me . All the best !

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Satinelle HP6508/01 Epilator

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Satinelle HP6508/01 Epilator

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