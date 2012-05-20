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Maksa Klarnalla

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Asiantuntijoiden vinkkejä ja inspiraatiota

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Tuotanto lopetettu

SatinPerfectEpilaattori

HP6572/00

3.6

| (8) Arviot

Sileä muutamassa minuutissa, tulos kestää monta viikkoa

SatinPerfectin leveä ajopää ja kuviolliset keraamiset levyt irrottavat entistä enemmän ihokarvoja yhdellä vedolla. Haluatko, että sääresi pysyvät sileinä jopa neljä viikkoa? Sileä muutamassa minuutissa, tulos kestää monta viikkoa!

Näytä kaikki edut

Sileä muutamassa minuutissa, tulos kestää monta viikkoa

  • Poista ja muotoile ihokarvoja

Erittäin leveä pää irrottaa entistä enemmän ihokarvoja yhdellä vedolla

Erittäin leveä pää irrottaa entistä enemmän ihokarvoja yhdellä vedolla

Erittäin leveä pää irrottaa entistä enemmän ihokarvoja yhdellä vedolla, ja saat kestävän sileän tuloksen muutamassa minuutissa

Värisevä hierontapalkki stimuloi ja rauhoittaa ihoa

Kevyesti värisevä hierontapalkki stimuloi ja rauhoittaa ihoa

Opti-light-valo paljastaa hienoimmatkin karvat

Opti-light-valo paljastaa hienoimmatkin karvat

Sisäinen Opti-light-valo osoittaa ohuimmatkin ihokarvat selvästi

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Arviot

Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
Tuotteista annetuista arvioista ja tähdistä on hyötyä kaikille asiakkaille. Ne auttavat saamaan lisätietoja tuotteesta ja helpottavat ostopäätöksen tekemistä. Kuka tahansa verkko- tai myymäläostoksen tehnyt asiakas voi jättää arvostelun

3.6

5:stä

8

Arviot

1

20/05/2012

Italia

Italia

PERFETTO di nome e di fatto.

E'un epilatore eccellente, che assicura una epilazione rapida e indolore, lasciando la pelle morbidissima. Grazie alla presenza della luce è possibile vedere tutti i peli in controluce ed eliminare tutto alla perfezione. I peli ricrescono più raramente e dopo circa 4 settimane. Per la grandezza della testina non è molto indicato per depilare bene la zona bikini, quindi lo consiglio in abbinamento al Philips Bikini Perfect Trim Rechargeable HP6379, assolutamente fantastico,anche perchè è cordless. Con questi due prodotti la depilazione è meglio che dall'estetista.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SatinPerfect HP6572/00 Epilator

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SatinPerfect HP6572/00 Epilator

05/08/2011

Danmark

Danmark

super effektiv

epilatoren er super effektiv. den får mange hår med af gangen og er du nybegynder kan det være en super kombination at epilere og barbere for at få de sidste hår med - det er holdbart i flere uger.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SatinPerfect HP6572/00 Epilator

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SatinPerfect HP6572/00 Epilator

11/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great for 1st time Epilators!

I was nervous about epilating for the 1st time after hearing all the horror stories but this Epilator made it easy & I was thrilled with the result. I love the choice of attachments & the fact that it can also be used as a shaver. I wasn't sure about it being mains powered but it's proved to be a bonus as I've saved money on batteries. One slight criticism is that the Trimming Comb doesn't fit tightly enough but overall this Epilator is great!

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SatinPerfect HP6572/00 Epilator

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SatinPerfect HP6572/00 Epilator

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