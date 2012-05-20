2 vuoden takuu
Tuotanto lopetettu
HP6572/00
Sileä muutamassa minuutissa, tulos kestää monta viikkoa
SatinPerfectin leveä ajopää ja kuviolliset keraamiset levyt irrottavat entistä enemmän ihokarvoja yhdellä vedolla. Haluatko, että sääresi pysyvät sileinä jopa neljä viikkoa? Sileä muutamassa minuutissa, tulos kestää monta viikkoa!
Poista ja muotoile ihokarvoja
Erittäin leveä pää irrottaa entistä enemmän ihokarvoja yhdellä vedolla, ja saat kestävän sileän tuloksen muutamassa minuutissa
Kevyesti värisevä hierontapalkki stimuloi ja rauhoittaa ihoa
Sisäinen Opti-light-valo osoittaa ohuimmatkin ihokarvat selvästi
3.6
5:stä
8
Arviot
Milua
20/05/2012
Italia
PERFETTO di nome e di fatto.
E'un epilatore eccellente, che assicura una epilazione rapida e indolore, lasciando la pelle morbidissima. Grazie alla presenza della luce è possibile vedere tutti i peli in controluce ed eliminare tutto alla perfezione. I peli ricrescono più raramente e dopo circa 4 settimane. Per la grandezza della testina non è molto indicato per depilare bene la zona bikini, quindi lo consiglio in abbinamento al Philips Bikini Perfect Trim Rechargeable HP6379, assolutamente fantastico,anche perchè è cordless. Con questi due prodotti la depilazione è meglio che dall'estetista.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SatinPerfect HP6572/00 Epilator
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SatinPerfect HP6572/00 Epilator
Nelly
05/08/2011
Danmark
super effektiv
epilatoren er super effektiv. den får mange hår med af gangen og er du nybegynder kan det være en super kombination at epilere og barbere for at få de sidste hår med - det er holdbart i flere uger.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SatinPerfect HP6572/00 Epilator
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SatinPerfect HP6572/00 Epilator
EffGee
11/10/2011
United Kingdom
Great for 1st time Epilators!
I was nervous about epilating for the 1st time after hearing all the horror stories but this Epilator made it easy & I was thrilled with the result. I love the choice of attachments & the fact that it can also be used as a shaver. I wasn't sure about it being mains powered but it's proved to be a bonus as I've saved money on batteries. One slight criticism is that the Trimming Comb doesn't fit tightly enough but overall this Epilator is great!
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SatinPerfect HP6572/00 Epilator
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SatinPerfect HP6572/00 Epilator