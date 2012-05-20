I was nervous about epilating for the 1st time after hearing all the horror stories but this Epilator made it easy & I was thrilled with the result. I love the choice of attachments & the fact that it can also be used as a shaver. I wasn't sure about it being mains powered but it's proved to be a bonus as I've saved money on batteries. One slight criticism is that the Trimming Comb doesn't fit tightly enough but overall this Epilator is great!