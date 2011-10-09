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SalonDry Control HP8183/00 Hairdryer

HP8183/00

4.2

| (16) Arviot | 94% suosittelee tätä tuotetta

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Arviot

Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
Tuotteista annetuista arvioista ja tähdistä on hyötyä kaikille asiakkaille. Ne auttavat saamaan lisätietoja tuotteesta ja helpottavat ostopäätöksen tekemistä. Kuka tahansa verkko- tai myymäläostoksen tehnyt asiakas voi jättää arvostelun

4.2

5:stä

16

Arviot

94%

suosittelee tätä tuotetta

3
2

09/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

this hairdryer is powerfull and light

i decided to buy this particular hairdryer as i used one at a friends house and was very impressed with the design, power and features of it, it is far more superior than my previous hair dryer despite it being a well branded model,i especially liked the long power cord for ease of use and the weight making it a pleasure to hold for long periods of time

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Arvioitu tuote: HP8183/07 Hairdryer

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Arvioitu tuote: HP8183/07 Hairdryer

03/12/2013

België

België

Redelijk tevreden

Is nogal lomp, wat meer elegantie, makkelijker in de hand liggend zou beter zijn.

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Arvioitu tuote: SalonDry Control HP8183/00 Föhn

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Arvioitu tuote: SalonDry Control HP8183/00 Föhn

19/08/2012

Nederland

Nederland

Het is een uitstekende föhn

Het apparaat werkt naar zoals verwacht. Het is een uitstekende föhn. Zeer zeker geen miskoop. De föhn ligt prettig in de hand en is handelbaar.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SalonDry Control HP8183/00 Föhn

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SalonDry Control HP8183/00 Föhn

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