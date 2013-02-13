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2 vuoden takuu

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Kaikki sarjat

  • Ajaa tarkasti myös kaulan alueelta
  • Ajaa tarkasti myös kaulan alueelta
  • Ajaa tarkasti myös kaulan alueelta
  • Ajaa tarkasti myös kaulan alueelta
  • Ajaa tarkasti myös kaulan alueelta
  • Ajaa tarkasti myös kaulan alueelta
  • Ajaa tarkasti myös kaulan alueelta
  • Ajaa tarkasti myös kaulan alueelta
  • Ajaa tarkasti myös kaulan alueelta
  • Ajaa tarkasti myös kaulan alueelta

Tuotanto lopetettu

Shaver series 3000Sähköparranajokone

HQ6920/16

3.9
| (40) Arviot | 88% suosittelee tätä tuotetta
Ajaa tarkasti myös kaulan alueelta
Philips-sähköparranajokoneella parranajo on erittäin tarkkaa ja miellyttävää. Reflex Action -järjestelmässä käytetään Super Lift & Cut -kaksivaihetekniikkaa, joka takaa tarkan ajotuloksen ja miellyttävän ajotuntuman.
Näytä kaikki edut
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

Maailman suosituin sähköpartakonemerkki1

CloseCut-terät

Ajaa tarkasti myös kaulan alueelta

Super Lift & Cut -tekniikka

Super Lift & Cut -tekniikka

Sähköparranajokoneen kaksivaihetekniikka nostaa partakarvat ja leikkaa ne miellyttävästi ja tarkasti.

Vaihtoterät

Maksimoi suorituskyky vaihtamalla Philips-parranajokoneen terät kahden vuoden välein HQ55-terään.

Reflex Action -järjestelmä

Reflex Action -järjestelmä

Seuraa automaattisesti kasvojen muotoja

Tekniset tiedot

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Arviot

Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
Tuotteista annetuista arvioista ja tähdistä on hyötyä kaikille asiakkaille. Ne auttavat saamaan lisätietoja tuotteesta ja helpottavat ostopäätöksen tekemistä. Kuka tahansa verkko- tai myymäläostoksen tehnyt asiakas voi jättää arvostelun

3.9

5:stä

40

Arviot

88%

suosittelee tätä tuotetta

13/02/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

I am satisfied with my shaver

This is my second Philips electric shaver and I`m completely satisfied with the way it works. it`s a good value for money, I`am using it for more than a year and I trust my shaver. The only suggestion is that it`s better to spray aftershave on the shaved area to prevent skin irritation.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Shaver series 3000 HQ6920/16 Dry electric shaver

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Shaver series 3000 HQ6920/16 Dry electric shaver

13/02/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

I am satisfied with my shaver

This is my second Philips electric shaver and I`m completely satisfied with the way it works. it`s a good value for money, I`am using it for more than a year and I trust my shaver. The only suggestion is that it`s better to spray aftershave on the shaved area to prevent skin irritation.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Shaver series 3000 HQ6920/16 Dry electric shaver

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Shaver series 3000 HQ6920/16 Dry electric shaver

19/12/2013

België

België

Rasoir haute performence.

Tres bonne appareille,tient bien dans la main et une recharge de longue duréz.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Shaver series 3000 HQ6920/16 Rasoir électrique à sec

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Shaver series 3000 HQ6920/16 Rasoir électrique à sec

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Haluan vastaanottaa markkinointiviestintää Philipsin tuotteista, palveluista ja kampanjoista.

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.
Vastuuvapauslausekkeet

  1. Lähde: Euromonitor International Limited; vähittäismyyntimäärä vartalotrimmereiden kategori määritelmän mukaan, vuoden 2024 tiedot, tutkimus toteutettu lokakuussa 2024. 