2 vuoden takuu
Tuotanto lopetettu
Sähköparranajokoneen kaksivaihetekniikka nostaa partakarvat ja leikkaa ne miellyttävästi ja tarkasti.
Maksimoi suorituskyky vaihtamalla Philips-parranajokoneen terät kahden vuoden välein HQ55-terään.
Seuraa automaattisesti kasvojen muotoja
3.9
5:stä
40
Arviot
88%
suosittelee tätä tuotetta
nobby1619
13/02/2013
United Kingdom
I am satisfied with my shaver
This is my second Philips electric shaver and I`m completely satisfied with the way it works. it`s a good value for money, I`am using it for more than a year and I trust my shaver. The only suggestion is that it`s better to spray aftershave on the shaved area to prevent skin irritation.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Shaver series 3000 HQ6920/16 Dry electric shaver
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Shaver series 3000 HQ6920/16 Dry electric shaver
Berik
13/02/2013
United Kingdom
I am satisfied with my shaver
This is my second Philips electric shaver and I`m completely satisfied with the way it works. it`s a good value for money, I`am using it for more than a year and I trust my shaver. The only suggestion is that it`s better to spray aftershave on the shaved area to prevent skin irritation.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Shaver series 3000 HQ6920/16 Dry electric shaver
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Shaver series 3000 HQ6920/16 Dry electric shaver
phil02
19/12/2013
België
Rasoir haute performence.
Tres bonne appareille,tient bien dans la main et une recharge de longue duréz.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Shaver series 3000 HQ6920/16 Rasoir électrique à sec
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Shaver series 3000 HQ6920/16 Rasoir électrique à sec
Lähde: Euromonitor International Limited; vähittäismyyntimäärä vartalotrimmereiden kategori määritelmän mukaan, vuoden 2024 tiedot, tutkimus toteutettu lokakuussa 2024.