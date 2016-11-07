2 vuoden takuu
Tuotanto lopetettu
Pikalataus
Sähköparranajokoneen kaksivaihetekniikka nostaa partakarvat ja leikkaa ne miellyttävästi ja tarkasti.
Maksimoi suorituskyky vaihtamalla Philips-parranajokoneen terät kahden vuoden välein HQ55-terään.
Seuraa automaattisesti kasvojen muotoja
4.0
5:stä
225
Arviot
89%
suosittelee tätä tuotetta
JennyWarfvinge1978
07/11/2016
Sverige
bra' torrrakmaskin
Svänger bra på benen. Hänger med en bra stund över en natts laddning. Rullarna spjäker sig inte. Huvudet sitter på bra och fast.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Shaver series 3000 HQ6990/33 Rakapparat för torrakning
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Shaver series 3000 HQ6990/33 Rakapparat för torrakning
kenson
17/12/2013
United Kingdom
cannot fault it
this razor is the best i have had,it makes you want to shave,I think its Philiping amazing. (I like it).
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Shaver series 3000 HQ6990/16 Dry electric shaver
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Shaver series 3000 HQ6990/16 Dry electric shaver
Dave27
28/10/2013
United Kingdom
A close shave
I've had this shaver 3 years now, and despite getting a new at896 this will still be used while travelling, Philips without any doubt make the very best rotary shavers, which is why I only buy Philips, in the 3 years I've had the hq6990 it has never let me down, the heads have never been replaced and yet still cut like they were new, its very light, easy to use, charges quickly and will continue to be used for years to come, and the Philips 2 year warranty is brilliant for peace of mind.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Shaver series 3000 HQ6990/16 Dry electric shaver
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Shaver series 3000 HQ6990/16 Dry electric shaver
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