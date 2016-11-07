I've had this shaver 3 years now, and despite getting a new at896 this will still be used while travelling, Philips without any doubt make the very best rotary shavers, which is why I only buy Philips, in the 3 years I've had the hq6990 it has never let me down, the heads have never been replaced and yet still cut like they were new, its very light, easy to use, charges quickly and will continue to be used for years to come, and the Philips 2 year warranty is brilliant for peace of mind.