2 vuoden takuu
Tuotanto lopetettu
Miellyttävän tarkkaa
Pestävän parranajokoneen voi huuhdella juoksevalla vedellä jokaisen käyttökerran jälkeen. Parranajo on mukavaa ja tarkkaa joka päivä.
Verkkovirtakäyttöinen
Philips-parranajokoneessa on erittäin ohuet terät, joiden teräsäleiköt leikkaavat pitkät partakarvat ja teräaukot lyhyen sängen.
Seuraa automaattisesti kasvojen muotoja
Näiden Philips-teräyksiköiden ihoystävällinen muotoilu takaa pehmeän ihokosketuksen ja miellyttävän parranajon.
4.1
5:stä
63
Arviot
81%
suosittelee tätä tuotetta
Stan0000000000000009
22/02/2016
United Kingdom
Great Shaver
I have have this shaver for many years and it has always worked well. So much so that it has outlasted its successor.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Shaver series 3000 HQ7300/16 Electric shaver
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Shaver series 3000 HQ7300/16 Electric shaver
Henrisilver
26/07/2012
United Kingdom
Very good shaver
A very good shaver which allows the use of water in cleansuing it. Aslo replaceable cutters are available which renews the life of the shaver and avoids the need to buy a new one.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Shaver series 3000 HQ7300/16 Electric shaver
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Shaver series 3000 HQ7300/16 Electric shaver
LavronBob
25/07/2012
United Kingdom
Uncomplicated and a great shave every time
The design of the shaver is comfortable and uncomplicated to use. I enjoy shaving with my Phillips and this is no longer the unpleasent chore I found it to be when wet shaving. The resulting shave gives consistently good results and the whole unit is very easy to keep clean. It recharges quickly and is not at all a fussy unit to deal with.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Shaver series 3000 HQ7300/16 Electric shaver
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Shaver series 3000 HQ7300/16 Electric shaver
Lähde: Euromonitor International Limited; vähittäismyyntimäärä vartalotrimmereiden kategori määritelmän mukaan, vuoden 2024 tiedot, tutkimus toteutettu lokakuussa 2024.