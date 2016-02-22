TuotteetTuki

Maksa Klarnalla

2 vuoden takuu

Asiantuntijoiden vinkkejä ja inspiraatiota

Rekisteröidy ja saa €10 alennusta

Kaikki sarjat

  • Miellyttävän tarkkaa
  • Miellyttävän tarkkaa
  • Miellyttävän tarkkaa
  • Miellyttävän tarkkaa
  • Miellyttävän tarkkaa
  • Miellyttävän tarkkaa
  • Miellyttävän tarkkaa
  • Miellyttävän tarkkaa
  • Miellyttävän tarkkaa
  • Miellyttävän tarkkaa
  • Miellyttävän tarkkaa
  • Miellyttävän tarkkaa

Tuotanto lopetettu

7000 SeriesSähkökäyttöinen parranajokone

HQ7300

4.1

| (63) Arviot | 81% suosittelee tätä tuotetta

Miellyttävän tarkkaa

Pestävän parranajokoneen voi huuhdella juoksevalla vedellä jokaisen käyttökerran jälkeen. Parranajo on mukavaa ja tarkkaa joka päivä.

Näytä kaikki edut
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

Maailman suosituin sähköpartakonemerkki1

Ajaa lyhyimmätkin karvat

Miellyttävän tarkkaa

  • Verkkovirtakäyttöinen

Precision Cutting -järjestelmä

Precision Cutting -järjestelmä

Philips-parranajokoneessa on erittäin ohuet terät, joiden teräsäleiköt leikkaavat pitkät partakarvat ja teräaukot lyhyen sängen.

Reflex Action -järjestelmä

Reflex Action -järjestelmä

Seuraa automaattisesti kasvojen muotoja

Miellyttävät ajopäät

Miellyttävät ajopäät

Näiden Philips-teräyksiköiden ihoystävällinen muotoilu takaa pehmeän ihokosketuksen ja miellyttävän parranajon.

Tekniset tiedot

Etsi tämän tuotteen tukipalveluita

Etsi usein kysyttyjä kysymyksiä, käyttöoppaita, turvallisuustietoja ja vinkkejä

Etsi varaosa tai lisävaruste

Siirry varaosiin ja lisävarusteisiin

Osat ja lisätarvikkeet

Arviot

Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
Tuotteista annetuista arvioista ja tähdistä on hyötyä kaikille asiakkaille. Ne auttavat saamaan lisätietoja tuotteesta ja helpottavat ostopäätöksen tekemistä. Kuka tahansa verkko- tai myymäläostoksen tehnyt asiakas voi jättää arvostelun

4.1

5:stä

63

Arviot

81%

suosittelee tätä tuotetta

22/02/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great Shaver

I have have this shaver for many years and it has always worked well. So much so that it has outlasted its successor.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Shaver series 3000 HQ7300/16 Electric shaver

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Shaver series 3000 HQ7300/16 Electric shaver

26/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Very good shaver

A very good shaver which allows the use of water in cleansuing it. Aslo replaceable cutters are available which renews the life of the shaver and avoids the need to buy a new one.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Shaver series 3000 HQ7300/16 Electric shaver

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Shaver series 3000 HQ7300/16 Electric shaver

25/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Uncomplicated and a great shave every time

The design of the shaver is comfortable and uncomplicated to use. I enjoy shaving with my Phillips and this is no longer the unpleasent chore I found it to be when wet shaving. The resulting shave gives consistently good results and the whole unit is very easy to keep clean. It recharges quickly and is not at all a fussy unit to deal with.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Shaver series 3000 HQ7300/16 Electric shaver

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Shaver series 3000 HQ7300/16 Electric shaver

Tilaa Philipsin uutiskirje ja saat eksklusiivisia tarjouksia

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.

Haluan vastaanottaa markkinointiviestintää Philipsin tuotteista, palveluista ja kampanjoista.

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.
Vastuuvapauslausekkeet

  1. Lähde: Euromonitor International Limited; vähittäismyyntimäärä vartalotrimmereiden kategori määritelmän mukaan, vuoden 2024 tiedot, tutkimus toteutettu lokakuussa 2024. 