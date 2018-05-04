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Maksa Klarnalla

2 vuoden takuu

Asiantuntijoiden vinkkejä ja inspiraatiota

Rekisteröidy ja saa €10 alennusta

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  • Miellyttävän tarkkaa
  • Miellyttävän tarkkaa
  • Miellyttävän tarkkaa
  • Miellyttävän tarkkaa
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Tuotanto lopetettu

7000 seriesSähkökäyttöinen parranajokone

HQ7320/17

4
| (101) Arviot | 86% suosittelee tätä tuotetta
Miellyttävän tarkkaa
Pestävän parranajokoneen voi huuhdella juoksevalla vedellä jokaisen käyttökerran jälkeen. Parranajo on mukavaa ja tarkkaa joka päivä.
Näytä kaikki edut

Ajaa lyhyimmätkin karvat

Miellyttävän tarkkaa

  • Precision Cutting -järjestelmä

Precision Cutting -järjestelmä

Precision Cutting -järjestelmä

Ohuet terät, joiden teräsäleiköt leikkaavat pitkät partakarvat ja teräaukot lyhyen sängen.

Reflex Action -järjestelmä

Reflex Action -järjestelmä

Seuraa automaattisesti kasvojen muotoja

Miellyttävät ajopäät

Miellyttävät ajopäät

Ihoystävällinen muotoilu takaa pehmeän ihokosketuksen ja miellyttävän parranajon

Tekniset tiedot

Etsi tämän tuotteen tukipalveluita

Etsi usein kysyttyjä kysymyksiä, käyttöoppaita, turvallisuustietoja ja vinkkejä

Etsi varaosa tai lisävaruste

Siirry varaosiin ja lisävarusteisiin

Osat ja lisätarvikkeet

Arviot

Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
Tuotteista annetuista arvioista ja tähdistä on hyötyä kaikille asiakkaille. Ne auttavat saamaan lisätietoja tuotteesta ja helpottavat ostopäätöksen tekemistä. Kuka tahansa verkko- tai myymäläostoksen tehnyt asiakas voi jättää arvostelun

4.0

5:stä

101

Arviot

86%

suosittelee tätä tuotetta

04/05/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great long service shaver

I have had this shaver for over 6 years, and other than replacing cutter heads, everything has been brilliant. Battery still charges to give a couple of weeks shaving even at the age of it. Only replaced as the cutting heads are wearing out, and the head is getting a little loose in its fitting

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: 7000 Series HQ7320/17 Electric shaver

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: 7000 Series HQ7320/17 Electric shaver

25/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Simple, effective, quick

Philips shaving system is simple to use, gives a quick and comfortable shave day after day, is easy to clean and care for.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: 7000 Series HQ7320/17 Electric shaver

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: 7000 Series HQ7320/17 Electric shaver

02/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

The product is exactly what i needed

This razor gives me a good close shave and has caused me no problems whatever. Once charge the battery lasts for over a week in normal use and recharges quickly. It is very easy to clean.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: 7000 Series HQ7320/17 Electric shaver

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: 7000 Series HQ7320/17 Electric shaver

Tilaa Philipsin uutiskirje ja saat eksklusiivisia tarjouksia

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  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.

Haluan vastaanottaa markkinointiviestintää Philipsin tuotteista, palveluista ja kampanjoista.

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.