2 vuoden takuu
Tuotanto lopetettu
Precision Cutting -järjestelmä
Ohuet terät, joiden teräsäleiköt leikkaavat pitkät partakarvat ja teräaukot lyhyen sängen.
Seuraa automaattisesti kasvojen muotoja
Ihoystävällinen muotoilu takaa pehmeän ihokosketuksen ja miellyttävän parranajon
4.0
5:stä
101
Arviot
86%
suosittelee tätä tuotetta
Wheelspinner
04/05/2018
United Kingdom
Great long service shaver
I have had this shaver for over 6 years, and other than replacing cutter heads, everything has been brilliant. Battery still charges to give a couple of weeks shaving even at the age of it. Only replaced as the cutting heads are wearing out, and the head is getting a little loose in its fitting
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: 7000 Series HQ7320/17 Electric shaver
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: 7000 Series HQ7320/17 Electric shaver
Skyblu
25/07/2012
United Kingdom
Simple, effective, quick
Philips shaving system is simple to use, gives a quick and comfortable shave day after day, is easy to clean and care for.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: 7000 Series HQ7320/17 Electric shaver
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: 7000 Series HQ7320/17 Electric shaver
Spartan
02/10/2011
United Kingdom
The product is exactly what i needed
This razor gives me a good close shave and has caused me no problems whatever. Once charge the battery lasts for over a week in normal use and recharges quickly. It is very easy to clean.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: 7000 Series HQ7320/17 Electric shaver
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: 7000 Series HQ7320/17 Electric shaver