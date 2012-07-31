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  • Tarkka lopputulos nopeasti
  • Tarkka lopputulos nopeasti
  • Tarkka lopputulos nopeasti
  • Tarkka lopputulos nopeasti

Tuotanto lopetettu

Shaver series 3000Sähkökäyttöinen parranajokone

HQ8150/16

4.6
| (14) Arviot | 93% suosittelee tätä tuotetta
Tarkka lopputulos nopeasti
Speed-XL-teräyksiköissä on 50 % enemmän ajopintaa*. Tarkka lopputulos nopeasti. *Verrattuna tavanomaisiin pyöriväteräisiin ajopäihin.
Näytä kaikki edut
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

Maailman suosituin sähköpartakonemerkki1

50 % enemmän ajopintaa

Tarkka lopputulos nopeasti

Speed-XL-partaterät nopeaan ja tarkkaan ajoon

Speed-XL-partaterät nopeaan ja tarkkaan ajoon

Kolmella kehällä leikkaavissa ajopäissä on 50 % enemmän ajopintaa. Tarkka lopputulos nopeasti. *verrattuna tavanomaisiin pyöriväteräisiin ajopäihin.

Precision Cutting -järjestelmä

Precision Cutting -järjestelmä

Sähköparranajokoneessa on erittäin ohuet terät, joiden teräsäleiköt leikkaavat pitkät partakarvat ja teräaukot lyhyen sängen.

Super Lift & Cut -tekniikka

Super Lift & Cut -tekniikka

Sähköparranajokoneen kaksivaihetekniikka nostaa partakarvat ja leikkaa ne miellyttävästi ja tarkasti.

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Arviot

Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
Tuotteista annetuista arvioista ja tähdistä on hyötyä kaikille asiakkaille. Ne auttavat saamaan lisätietoja tuotteesta ja helpottavat ostopäätöksen tekemistä. Kuka tahansa verkko- tai myymäläostoksen tehnyt asiakas voi jättää arvostelun

4.6

5:stä

14

Arviot

93%

suosittelee tätä tuotetta

3
2

31/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

great

I like this because the advanced Speed-XL shaving heads provide 50% more shaving surface* for a faster and closer shave. *compared to standard rotary shaving heads.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Shaver series 3000 HQ8150/16 Electric shaver

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Shaver series 3000 HQ8150/16 Electric shaver

25/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

ergonomically perfect

this shaver is deceptively powerful and shaves extremely close, when I first used it, it felt as if it wouldn't be man enough to do the job, for a long time I used foil shavers but decided to try a rotary again after being let down with previous purchases, I purchased this on a special offer about three years ago, it charges and is as good as the day it was bought.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Shaver series 3000 HQ8150/16 Electric shaver

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Shaver series 3000 HQ8150/16 Electric shaver

25/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

ergonomically perfect

this shaver is deceptively powerful and shaves extremely close, when I first used it, it felt as if it wouldn't be man enough to do the job, for a long time I used foil shavers but decided to try a rotary again after being let down with previous purchases, I purchased this on a special offer about three years ago, it charges and is as good as the day it was bought.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Shaver series 3000 HQ8150/16 Electric shaver

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Shaver series 3000 HQ8150/16 Electric shaver

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Vastuuvapauslausekkeet

  1. Lähde: Euromonitor International Limited; vähittäismyyntimäärä vartalotrimmereiden kategori määritelmän mukaan, vuoden 2024 tiedot, tutkimus toteutettu lokakuussa 2024. 