2 vuoden takuu
Tuotanto lopetettu
Kolmella kehällä leikkaavissa ajopäissä on 50 % enemmän ajopintaa. Tarkka lopputulos nopeasti. *verrattuna tavanomaisiin pyöriväteräisiin ajopäihin.
Sähköparranajokoneessa on erittäin ohuet terät, joiden teräsäleiköt leikkaavat pitkät partakarvat ja teräaukot lyhyen sängen.
Sähköparranajokoneen kaksivaihetekniikka nostaa partakarvat ja leikkaa ne miellyttävästi ja tarkasti.
4.6
5:stä
14
Arviot
93%
suosittelee tätä tuotetta
vinpug
31/07/2012
United Kingdom
great
I like this because the advanced Speed-XL shaving heads provide 50% more shaving surface* for a faster and closer shave. *compared to standard rotary shaving heads.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Shaver series 3000 HQ8150/16 Electric shaver
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Shaver series 3000 HQ8150/16 Electric shaver
roger177
25/07/2012
United Kingdom
ergonomically perfect
this shaver is deceptively powerful and shaves extremely close, when I first used it, it felt as if it wouldn't be man enough to do the job, for a long time I used foil shavers but decided to try a rotary again after being let down with previous purchases, I purchased this on a special offer about three years ago, it charges and is as good as the day it was bought.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Shaver series 3000 HQ8150/16 Electric shaver
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Shaver series 3000 HQ8150/16 Electric shaver
Yorkie
25/07/2012
United Kingdom
ergonomically perfect
this shaver is deceptively powerful and shaves extremely close, when I first used it, it felt as if it wouldn't be man enough to do the job, for a long time I used foil shavers but decided to try a rotary again after being let down with previous purchases, I purchased this on a special offer about three years ago, it charges and is as good as the day it was bought.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Shaver series 3000 HQ8150/16 Electric shaver
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Shaver series 3000 HQ8150/16 Electric shaver
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