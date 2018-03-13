2 vuoden takuu
Tuotanto lopetettu
Erittäin tarkka ääni
Korvat peittävät
Muotoutuvat Deluxe-tyynyt
Kokoontaitettavat
HD-tasoinen ääni edustaa äänenlaadun parhaimmistoa ja toistaa alkuperäisen studiosuorituksen 16 bittistä 44,1 kHz:n CD-formaattia uskollisemmin. Tinkimättömän laadun vuoksi se on musiikinystävien paras valinta. Fidelio-kuulokkeet täyttävät HD-äänen laatumerkintään vaadittavat tiukat standardit. Fidelio-kuulokkeiden parempi korkeiden taajuuksien toisto saa musiikin kuulostamaan paremmalta kuuntelit sitä sitten HD-kokoelmastasi tai perinteisemmästä lähteestä.
Neodyymielementit takaavat erinomaisen musiikin laadun. Elementin keskellä olevan aukon ansiosta keskimmäiset ja matalat taajuudet vahvistuvat, jolloin syntyvä akustinen energia tuo bassoon ja keskitaajuuksiin hallittua syvyyttä. Elementeissä on lisäksi kevyt äänikela, jonka herkkyys soveltuu täydellisesti musiikkisi rytmiin ja takaa täydellisen äänentoiston.
Tarkasti testattuja elementtejä tasapainoisempaan äänentoistoon.
Palkinnot
4.6
5:stä
24
Arviot
91%
suosittelee tätä tuotetta
nicks99
13/03/2018
United Kingdom
Beautiful design with sleek modern look
Upon unpacking you immediately notice the quality of the headphones. Beautifully designed with a very sleek modern look they're also very comfortable and easy to rest around your neck due to the swivel on the earpieces. I guess they're marketed as portable as they're so easy to drive from sources such as a mobile phone or laptop. Steaming from Spotify (extreme quality) on my phone sounds superb. Takes listening from non-audiophile sources to another level.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Fidelio L2BO Headphones with mic
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Fidelio L2BO Headphones with mic
felaak1
13/03/2018
United Kingdom
Beautiful design with sleek modern look
Upon unpacking you immediately notice the quality of the headphones. Beautifully designed with a very sleek modern look they're also very comfortable and easy to rest around your neck due to the swivel on the earpieces. I guess they're marketed as portable as they're so easy to drive from sources such as a mobile phone or laptop. Steaming from Spotify (extreme quality) on my phone sounds superb. Takes listening from non-audiophile sources to another level.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Fidelio L2BO Headphones with mic
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Fidelio L2BO Headphones with mic
Selva
25/11/2013
United Kingdom
Brilliant headphone!!!
I have tried several headphones in this price bracket from other manufacturers and this is just the best in my opinion. A beautiful mid range with tight base and a not so overdone trebel are delivered with smooth and warm perfection to my ears. They are very comfortable too and look stylish enough to be warn outdoors. Do remember though that these are semi-open so let sound from the outside world in.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Fidelio L2BO Headphones with mic
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Fidelio L2BO Headphones with mic