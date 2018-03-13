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Maksa Klarnalla

2 vuoden takuu

Asiantuntijoiden vinkkejä ja inspiraatiota

Rekisteröidy ja saa €10 alennusta

  • Autenttinen, ensiluokkainen laatu. Kaikkialla.
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  • Autenttinen, ensiluokkainen laatu. Kaikkialla.
  • Autenttinen, ensiluokkainen laatu. Kaikkialla.
  • Autenttinen, ensiluokkainen laatu. Kaikkialla.
  • Autenttinen, ensiluokkainen laatu. Kaikkialla.
  • Autenttinen, ensiluokkainen laatu. Kaikkialla.
  • Autenttinen, ensiluokkainen laatu. Kaikkialla.
  • Autenttinen, ensiluokkainen laatu. Kaikkialla.
  • Autenttinen, ensiluokkainen laatu. Kaikkialla.
  • Autenttinen, ensiluokkainen laatu. Kaikkialla.
  • Autenttinen, ensiluokkainen laatu. Kaikkialla.
  • Autenttinen, ensiluokkainen laatu. Kaikkialla.
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Autenttinen, ensiluokkainen laatu. Kaikkialla.
  • Autenttinen, ensiluokkainen laatu. Kaikkialla.
  • Autenttinen, ensiluokkainen laatu. Kaikkialla.
  • Autenttinen, ensiluokkainen laatu. Kaikkialla.
  • Autenttinen, ensiluokkainen laatu. Kaikkialla.
  • Autenttinen, ensiluokkainen laatu. Kaikkialla.
  • Autenttinen, ensiluokkainen laatu. Kaikkialla.
  • Autenttinen, ensiluokkainen laatu. Kaikkialla.
  • Autenttinen, ensiluokkainen laatu. Kaikkialla.
  • Autenttinen, ensiluokkainen laatu. Kaikkialla.

Tuotanto lopetettu

Philips Fidelio FidelioKuulokkeet ja mikrofoni

L2BO/00

4.6
| (24) Arviot | 91% suosittelee tätä tuotetta

2 Palkinnot

Autenttinen, ensiluokkainen laatu. Kaikkialla.
Mikrofonilla varustetuissa Fidelio L2 -kuulokkeissa yhdistyvät korkealuokkainen ääni ja mukavuus, mikä takaa autenttisen kuuntelukokemuksen. Asiantuntijat ovat suunnitelleet äänen kuulostamaan mahdollisimman luonnolliselta, ja muotoilu on toteutettu käyttömukavuutta silmällä pitäen.
Näytä kaikki edut

Autenttinen, ensiluokkainen laatu. Kaikkialla.

  • Erittäin tarkka ääni

  • Korvat peittävät

  • Muotoutuvat Deluxe-tyynyt

  • Kokoontaitettavat

HD-ääni toistaa musiikin täydellisen puhtaana

HD-ääni toistaa musiikin täydellisen puhtaana

HD-tasoinen ääni edustaa äänenlaadun parhaimmistoa ja toistaa alkuperäisen studiosuorituksen 16 bittistä 44,1 kHz:n CD-formaattia uskollisemmin. Tinkimättömän laadun vuoksi se on musiikinystävien paras valinta. Fidelio-kuulokkeet täyttävät HD-äänen laatumerkintään vaadittavat tiukat standardit. Fidelio-kuulokkeiden parempi korkeiden taajuuksien toisto saa musiikin kuulostamaan paremmalta kuuntelit sitä sitten HD-kokoelmastasi tai perinteisemmästä lähteestä.

Tarkasti äänen erottelevat, avoimet neodyymikaiutinelementit

Tarkasti äänen erottelevat, avoimet neodyymikaiutinelementit

Neodyymielementit takaavat erinomaisen musiikin laadun. Elementin keskellä olevan aukon ansiosta keskimmäiset ja matalat taajuudet vahvistuvat, jolloin syntyvä akustinen energia tuo bassoon ja keskitaajuuksiin hallittua syvyyttä. Elementeissä on lisäksi kevyt äänikela, jonka herkkyys soveltuu täydellisesti musiikkisi rytmiin ja takaa täydellisen äänentoiston.

Testattuja kaiuttimia tasapainoisempaan äänentoistoon

Tarkasti testattuja elementtejä tasapainoisempaan äänentoistoon.

Tekniset tiedot

Etsi tämän tuotteen tukipalveluita

Etsi usein kysyttyjä kysymyksiä, käyttöoppaita, turvallisuustietoja ja vinkkejä

Palkinnot

  • Award image AWARD-961264
  • Award image AWARD-612379

Arviot

Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
Tuotteista annetuista arvioista ja tähdistä on hyötyä kaikille asiakkaille. Ne auttavat saamaan lisätietoja tuotteesta ja helpottavat ostopäätöksen tekemistä. Kuka tahansa verkko- tai myymäläostoksen tehnyt asiakas voi jättää arvostelun

4.6

5:stä

24

Arviot

91%

suosittelee tätä tuotetta

3

13/03/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Beautiful design with sleek modern look

Upon unpacking you immediately notice the quality of the headphones. Beautifully designed with a very sleek modern look they're also very comfortable and easy to rest around your neck due to the swivel on the earpieces. I guess they're marketed as portable as they're so easy to drive from sources such as a mobile phone or laptop. Steaming from Spotify (extreme quality) on my phone sounds superb. Takes listening from non-audiophile sources to another level.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Fidelio L2BO Headphones with mic

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Fidelio L2BO Headphones with mic

13/03/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Beautiful design with sleek modern look

Upon unpacking you immediately notice the quality of the headphones. Beautifully designed with a very sleek modern look they're also very comfortable and easy to rest around your neck due to the swivel on the earpieces. I guess they're marketed as portable as they're so easy to drive from sources such as a mobile phone or laptop. Steaming from Spotify (extreme quality) on my phone sounds superb. Takes listening from non-audiophile sources to another level.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Fidelio L2BO Headphones with mic

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Fidelio L2BO Headphones with mic

25/11/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Brilliant headphone!!!

I have tried several headphones in this price bracket from other manufacturers and this is just the best in my opinion. A beautiful mid range with tight base and a not so overdone trebel are delivered with smooth and warm perfection to my ears. They are very comfortable too and look stylish enough to be warn outdoors. Do remember though that these are semi-open so let sound from the outside world in.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Fidelio L2BO Headphones with mic

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Fidelio L2BO Headphones with mic

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  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
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Haluan vastaanottaa markkinointiviestintää Philipsin tuotteista, palveluista ja kampanjoista.

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.