2 vuoden takuu
Tuotanto lopetettu
M1MKIIBO/00
Autenttinen äänentoisto, huolella viimeistelty
Philips Fidelio M1MKII yhdistää luokkansa parhaan äänen ja käyttömukavuuden tyylikkääseen muotoiluun. Kevyt mutta kestävä rakenne ja huolellinen viimeistely takaavat tarkan äänentoiston ja hyvän äänieristyksen.
Erittäin tarkka ääni
Korvat peittävät
Muotoutuvat Deluxe-tyynyt
Kokoontaitettavat
Philips Fidelio M1MKII:n kaksikerroksiset korvakuvut on suunniteltu vähentämään resonanssia ja vaimentamaan värinää, jotta kuulet tarkan ja puhtaan äänen jokaisen yksityiskohdan. Tukeva, monikerroksinen rakenne varmistaa kestävyyden ja käyttömukavuuden, ja sen ansiosta M1MKII onkin ihanteellinen kumppani musiikin kuunteluun.
Jokainen kaiutinelementti valitaan, viritetään ja testataan tarkasti ennen pariliitosta tasapainoisen ja luonnollisen äänen varmistamiseksi. 40 mm:n elementtien tehokkaat neodyymimagneetit tuottavat erittäin tarkan äänen laajalla dynaamisella alueella ja toistavat pienimmätkin yksityiskohdat.
2.6
5:stä
16
Arviot
cookie1
14/06/2017
United Kingdom
Fantastic design and amazing sound
I have to disagree with all the reviews on here, had my pair for a year and half and have had no problems whatsoever. I have used them almost every day and they still look fantastic, the faux leather seems to be of a very high quality, they are very comfortable even with 2 hours of wearing them. Such a high quality feel to these headphones and they have been excellent for me. Seems to be a problem with the ear pads for some people but for me they've been great. Your ears do start to get a little hot after an hour or so but that is the same with pretty much all on-ear headphones. They also sit on your head very nicely, some headphones feel clamped to your skull but these are just right-not too loose so that they fall off but still comfortable.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Fidelio M1MKIIBO Headphones with mic
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Fidelio M1MKIIBO Headphones with mic
ulfasso
18/01/2016
France
casque exceptionnel
un son équilibré, pur et clair, qui ne sature pas. une finition exceptionnelle, super comfort, super resistance. fil amovible++
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Fidelio M1MKIIBK Headphones with mic
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Fidelio M1MKIIBK Headphones with mic
Steppi74
13/04/2015
France
Une vraie réussite
L'écoute avec ce casque est un régal. Le son est bien équilibré avec des basses profondes mais jamais envahissantes et des aigus bien définis qui ne sifflent pas comme sur d'autres casques haute qualité. Le bon son est une question de goût et j'ai testé des dizaines de casques avant de choisir ce Fidélio. Mon conseil: faites de même!
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Fidelio M1MKIIBO Headphones with mic
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Fidelio M1MKIIBO Headphones with mic