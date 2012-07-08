2 vuoden takuu
Tuotanto lopetettu
M1/00
Fidelio
Musta
Linjamikrofoni ja vastauspainike sekä säilytyspussi
Hapeton, kangaspäällysteinen kaapeli takaa laadukkaan signaalin
Ensiluokkaisia materiaaleja, kuten alumiinia ja nahkaa
3.2
5:stä
56
Arviot
Madsenbassen
08/07/2012
Danmark
Perfekt design og lyd!
Har lige købt dette headset og elsker det!! det er perfekt på alle måder både design og lymæssigt :) De kan godt blive lidt ukomfortable med tiden, men det kan næsten ikke undgås med et on-ear produkt.
Arvioitu tuote: M1 on ear headband headphones
Arvioitu tuote: M1 on ear headband headphones
Scoop
24/07/2012
United Kingdom
Big performance at low cost
What a joy these little headphones are. Received as a gift they perform fantastically. Light comfortable great quality and stylish as well. Don't pay a fortune for so called trendy and cool brands Return to this long established reliable brand....you will not be disappointed
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: M1 on ear headband headphones
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: M1 on ear headband headphones
Scoop
24/07/2012
United Kingdom
Big performance at low cost
What a joy these little headphones are. Received as a gift they perform fantastically. Light comfortable great quality and stylish as well. Don't pay a fortune for so called trendy and cool brands Return to this long established reliable brand....you will not be disappointed
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: M1 on ear headband headphones
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: M1 on ear headband headphones