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Maksa Klarnalla

2 vuoden takuu

Asiantuntijoiden vinkkejä ja inspiraatiota

Rekisteröidy ja saa €10 alennusta

  • Autenttinen, ensiluokkainen laatu. Kaikkialla.
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  • Autenttinen, ensiluokkainen laatu. Kaikkialla.
  • Autenttinen, ensiluokkainen laatu. Kaikkialla.
  • Autenttinen, ensiluokkainen laatu. Kaikkialla.
  • Autenttinen, ensiluokkainen laatu. Kaikkialla.
  • Autenttinen, ensiluokkainen laatu. Kaikkialla.
  • Autenttinen, ensiluokkainen laatu. Kaikkialla.
  • Autenttinen, ensiluokkainen laatu. Kaikkialla.
  • Autenttinen, ensiluokkainen laatu. Kaikkialla.
  • Autenttinen, ensiluokkainen laatu. Kaikkialla.
  • Autenttinen, ensiluokkainen laatu. Kaikkialla.
  • Autenttinen, ensiluokkainen laatu. Kaikkialla.
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Autenttinen, ensiluokkainen laatu. Kaikkialla.
  • Autenttinen, ensiluokkainen laatu. Kaikkialla.
  • Autenttinen, ensiluokkainen laatu. Kaikkialla.
  • Autenttinen, ensiluokkainen laatu. Kaikkialla.
  • Autenttinen, ensiluokkainen laatu. Kaikkialla.
  • Autenttinen, ensiluokkainen laatu. Kaikkialla.
  • Autenttinen, ensiluokkainen laatu. Kaikkialla.
  • Autenttinen, ensiluokkainen laatu. Kaikkialla.
  • Autenttinen, ensiluokkainen laatu. Kaikkialla.
  • Autenttinen, ensiluokkainen laatu. Kaikkialla.

Tuotanto lopetettu

Philips FidelioKorvat peittävät sankakuulokkeet

M1/00

3.2
| (56) Arviot
Autenttinen, ensiluokkainen laatu. Kaikkialla.
Philips Fidelio M1 yhdistää äänen ja käyttömukavuuden parhaat puolet, ja aito musiikkielämys kulkee mukanasi. Vaimentaa tehokkaasti kohinaa ja tukeva rakenne on kevyt käyttää, joten voit nauttia erittäin tarkasta äänentoistosta missä ikinä liikutkin.
Näytä kaikki edut

Autenttinen, ensiluokkainen laatu. Kaikkialla.

  • Fidelio

  • Musta

Linjamikrofoni ja vastauspainike sekä säilytyspussi

Linjamikrofoni ja vastauspainike sekä säilytyspussi

Linjamikrofoni ja vastauspainike sekä säilytyspussi

Hapeton, kangaspäällysteinen kaapeli takaa laadukkaan signaalin

Hapeton, kangaspäällysteinen kaapeli takaa laadukkaan signaalin

Ensiluokkaisia materiaaleja, kuten alumiinia ja nahkaa

Ensiluokkaisia materiaaleja, kuten alumiinia ja nahkaa

Ensiluokkaisia materiaaleja, kuten alumiinia ja nahkaa

Tekniset tiedot

Etsi tämän tuotteen tukipalveluita

Etsi usein kysyttyjä kysymyksiä, käyttöoppaita, turvallisuustietoja ja vinkkejä

Arviot

Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
Tuotteista annetuista arvioista ja tähdistä on hyötyä kaikille asiakkaille. Ne auttavat saamaan lisätietoja tuotteesta ja helpottavat ostopäätöksen tekemistä. Kuka tahansa verkko- tai myymäläostoksen tehnyt asiakas voi jättää arvostelun

3.2

5:stä

56

Arviot

08/07/2012

Danmark

Danmark

Perfekt design og lyd!

Har lige købt dette headset og elsker det!! det er perfekt på alle måder både design og lymæssigt :) De kan godt blive lidt ukomfortable med tiden, men det kan næsten ikke undgås med et on-ear produkt.

Arvioitu tuote: M1 on ear headband headphones

Arvioitu tuote: M1 on ear headband headphones

24/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Big performance at low cost

What a joy these little headphones are. Received as a gift they perform fantastically. Light comfortable great quality and stylish as well. Don't pay a fortune for so called trendy and cool brands Return to this long established reliable brand....you will not be disappointed

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: M1 on ear headband headphones

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: M1 on ear headband headphones

24/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Big performance at low cost

What a joy these little headphones are. Received as a gift they perform fantastically. Light comfortable great quality and stylish as well. Don't pay a fortune for so called trendy and cool brands Return to this long established reliable brand....you will not be disappointed

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: M1 on ear headband headphones

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: M1 on ear headband headphones

Tilaa Philipsin uutiskirje ja saat eksklusiivisia tarjouksia

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.

Haluan vastaanottaa markkinointiviestintää Philipsin tuotteista, palveluista ja kampanjoista.

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.