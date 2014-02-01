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Maksa Klarnalla

2 vuoden takuu

Asiantuntijoiden vinkkejä ja inspiraatiota

Rekisteröidy ja saa €10 alennusta

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Tuotanto lopetettu

Multigroom series 3000Trimmauspakkaus

QG3020/10

4.9

| (7) Arviot | 100% suosittelee tätä tuotetta

4 in 1 -trimmauspakkaus

Tämän Philipsin ammattilaistrimmauspakkauksen avulla luot oikean ilmeen kaikkiin tilaisuuksiin. Sisältää hius-, parta-, nenä- ja korvatrimmerin.

Näytä kaikki edut

The world's most preferred electric male grooming brand1

Luo oma look

4 in 1 -trimmauspakkaus

  • 4-in-1

Muotoja seuraava kampa nopeuttaa ja lisää mukavuutta

Muotoja seuraava kampa nopeuttaa ja lisää mukavuutta

Tarkasti kasvonmuotoja seuraavan kamman avulla saat tuloksia nopeasti ja miellyttävästi.

Itseteroittuvat SteelWave-terät tarkkoihin tuloksiin

Itseteroittuvat SteelWave-terät tarkkoihin tuloksiin

Vallankumoukselliset aaltomuotoillut itseteroittuvat terät takaavat tarkan ja tasaisen lopputuloksen.

9 pituusasetusta, 1-18 mm

Valittavissa runsaasti lukittavia pituusasetusvaihtoehtoja.

Tekniset tiedot

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Arviot

Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
Tuotteista annetuista arvioista ja tähdistä on hyötyä kaikille asiakkaille. Ne auttavat saamaan lisätietoja tuotteesta ja helpottavat ostopäätöksen tekemistä. Kuka tahansa verkko- tai myymäläostoksen tehnyt asiakas voi jättää arvostelun

4.9

5:stä

7

Arviot

100%

suosittelee tätä tuotetta

3
2
1

01/02/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Best beard trimmer ever

I used the Grooming kit GG3020 for the last 6 years and really loved it. Not only trimmed my beard but also the head and sometimes the body. Charging time was quite good and used for a long time before recharded it. Now after all this years well it's not working so good so I 'm might replace it with the same if I find it in store.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Multigroom series 3000 QG3020/10 Grooming kit

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Multigroom series 3000 QG3020/10 Grooming kit

09/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great Product

Excellent performance, easy to use and change heads, copes well with most grooming requirements.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Multigroom series 3000 QG3020/10 Grooming kit

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Multigroom series 3000 QG3020/10 Grooming kit

09/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great Product

Excellent performance, easy to use and change heads, copes well with most grooming requirements.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Multigroom series 3000 QG3020/10 Grooming kit

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Multigroom series 3000 QG3020/10 Grooming kit

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Haluan vastaanottaa markkinointiviestintää Philipsin tuotteista, palveluista ja kampanjoista.

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  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
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Vastuuvapauslausekkeet

  1. Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024. 