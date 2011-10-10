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Maksa Klarnalla

2 vuoden takuu

Asiantuntijoiden vinkkejä ja inspiraatiota

Rekisteröidy ja saa €10 alennusta

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  • Pääkuva käyttötilanteesta
  • Kuva tuotteen yksityiskohdasta
  • Kuva tuotteen yksityiskohdasta
  • Kuva tuotteen yksityiskohdasta
  • Kuva tuotteen yksityiskohdasta
  • Kuva tuotteen yksityiskohdasta
  • Vaihtoehtoinen valokuva tuotteesta
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  • Valokuva tuotteesta ja lisävarusteesta
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Tuotanto lopetettu

Trimmauspakkaus

QG3190/00

3

| (33) Arviot

Parempi näkyvyys, paras tarkkuus

Uudenlainen MicroBlade-tekniikka on suunniteltu äärimmäisen tarkkaan viimeistelyyn.

Näytä kaikki edut

Parempi näkyvyys, paras tarkkuus

  • Pro

  • 9-in-1

  • Vedenpitävä

100 % vedenkestävä, sopii suihkuun, helppo käyttää ja puhdistaa

100 % vedenkestävä, sopii suihkuun, helppo käyttää ja puhdistaa

100 % vedenkestävä, helppo käyttää ja puhdistaa.

MicroBlade-tekniikka takaa ennennäkemättömän tarkkuuden

MicroBlade-tekniikka takaa ennennäkemättömän tarkkuuden

Uudenlainen MicroBlade-tekniikka on suunniteltu äärimmäisen tarkkaan viimeistelyyn.

Terävämpi kuin titaani*: terät karkaistusta teräksestä kestävät pitkään

Terävämpi kuin titaani*: terät karkaistusta teräksestä kestävät pitkään

Karkaistut itseteroittuvat Inox-terästerät ovat terävämpiä kuin titaani*.

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Arviot

Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
Tuotteista annetuista arvioista ja tähdistä on hyötyä kaikille asiakkaille. Ne auttavat saamaan lisätietoja tuotteesta ja helpottavat ostopäätöksen tekemistä. Kuka tahansa verkko- tai myymäläostoksen tehnyt asiakas voi jättää arvostelun

3.0

5:stä

33

Arviot

10/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Simplicity

This is a great product for keeping a clean cut look for hair and face. It's easily charged and the storage stand is excellent for keeping all the attachments in the same place. The guards are all easily adjustable for varying trimming length and the additional heads also come in handy. The fact that it can be used wet is also a great feature. As with all trimmers keeping them clean is important to performance and this doesn't disappoint. All the heads are easily cleaned and can be taken apart for more thorough cleaning. All in all this is an affordable, reliable and high performance trimmer that's just as good for use in the home as well as for when you're on the move.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Multigroom series 3000 QG3190/00 Grooming kit

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Multigroom series 3000 QG3190/00 Grooming kit

05/01/2020

España

España

Vahvistettu ostaja

Muy buen cortador y fácil de utilizar

De fácil uso, múltiples accesorios, rápido y cómodo

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Multigroom series 3000 QG3190/00 Grooming kit

Käyttöpäivä 2018-12-05

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Multigroom series 3000 QG3190/00 Grooming kit

Käyttöpäivä 2018-12-05

24/05/2012

Italia

Italia

Ottimo apparecchio, funzionale e comodo

Posseggo il rasoio da circa 3 anni e devo dire che non mi ha mai dato noie. Facile nel suo utilizzo, perfetto nel suo funzionamento ed infine devo elogiare la casa produttrice per la semplicità con la quale è stato possibile reperire delle parti di ricambio usurate. Sicuramente un prodotto da consigliare.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Multigroom series 3000 QG3190/00 Kit professionale

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Multigroom series 3000 QG3190/00 Kit professionale

Tilaa Philipsin uutiskirje ja saat eksklusiivisia tarjouksia

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.

Haluan saada mieltymyksiäni ja käyttäytymistäni vastaavia Philipsin tuotteita, palveluita, tapahtumia ja kampanjoita koskevia mainosviestejä. Voin peruuttaa tilauksen helposti milloin tahansa.

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.