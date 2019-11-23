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Tuotanto lopetettu

Philips AventNeopreeninen Avent ThermaBag

SCD150/50

3.1
| (40) Arviot
Matkaruokintaan
Tyylikkääseen ThermaTote-laukkuun mahtuu 2 Philips Avent -tuttipulloa, 2 Magic-nokkamukia tai 4 VIA-kuppia. Kaksinkertainen eristyskerros pitää maidon kylmänä tai veden kuumana jopa 4 tuntia. Kevyt, pieni ja näppärä laukku sopii hyvin matkailuun.
Näytä kaikki edut

Suunniteltu pulloille, VIA-kupeille ja Magic-nokkamukeille

Matkaruokintaan

  • Punainen

Pitää pullot kylminä tai lämpiminä

Pitää pullot kylminä tai lämpiminä

Säilyttää kylmää rintamaitoa tai maidonvastiketta tai keitettyä kuumaa vettä jopa 4 tuntia.

Leveä säädettävä olkahihna

Philips Avent UrbanBag -laukussa on leveä säädettävä olkahihna, joka takaa parhaan kantomukavuuden

Suunniteltu Avent-pulloille, VIA-kupeille ja Magic-nokkamukeille

Suunniteltu Avent-pulloille, VIA-kupeille ja Magic-nokkamukeille

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Arviot

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3.1

5:stä

40

Arviot

23/11/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great for keeping drinks cold

It's the perfect size, very convenient, love the shoulder strap

Edut

Perfect size for slim cans of drink like small Red Bull

Haitat

Can't machine wash, only sponge dry

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCD150/50 Avent Neoprene ThermaBag

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCD150/50 Avent Neoprene ThermaBag

22/01/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Perfect for winter

Have space for 2 bottles and have a great price. I have been use it all winter perfect!!!

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCD150/60 Avent Neoprene ThermaBag

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCD150/60 Avent Neoprene ThermaBag

29/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great and saves money

We bought this product as we were using lots of cartons for journeys and days out. Now we fill with 2 bottles and off we go for up to 4 hours!

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCD137/61 Nylon Therma Tote

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCD137/61 Nylon Therma Tote

Tilaa Philipsin uutiskirje ja saat eksklusiivisia tarjouksia

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.

Haluan vastaanottaa markkinointiviestintää Philipsin tuotteista, palveluista ja kampanjoista.

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.