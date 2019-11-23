2 vuoden takuu
Tuotanto lopetettu
SCD150/60
Musta
Säilyttää kylmää rintamaitoa tai maidonvastiketta tai keitettyä kuumaa vettä jopa 4 tuntia.
Philips Avent UrbanBag -laukussa on leveä säädettävä olkahihna, joka takaa parhaan kantomukavuuden
3.1
5:stä
40
Arviot
Debfly
23/11/2019
United Kingdom
Great for keeping drinks cold
It's the perfect size, very convenient, love the shoulder strap
Edut
Perfect size for slim cans of drink like small Red Bull
Haitat
Can't machine wash, only sponge dry
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCD150/50 Avent Neoprene ThermaBag
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCD150/50 Avent Neoprene ThermaBag
Endencja
22/01/2014
United Kingdom
Perfect for winter
Have space for 2 bottles and have a great price. I have been use it all winter perfect!!!
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCD150/60 Avent Neoprene ThermaBag
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCD150/60 Avent Neoprene ThermaBag
munch1202
29/07/2012
United Kingdom
Great and saves money
We bought this product as we were using lots of cartons for journeys and days out. Now we fill with 2 bottles and off we go for up to 4 hours!
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCD137/61 Nylon Therma Tote
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCD137/61 Nylon Therma Tote