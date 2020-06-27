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Philips AventSCF030/27 Natural baby bottle

SCF030/27

4.8
| (136) Arviot | 99% suosittelee tätä tuotetta
Näytä kaikki edut
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Luonnollinen ote leveästä rinnanmuotoisesta tutista

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Erittäin pehmeä tutti jäljittelee rinnan tuntua

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Joustava spiraalimuoto ja mukavuutta lisäävä kohokuviointi

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Arviot

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4.8

5:stä

136

Arviot

99%

suosittelee tätä tuotetta

2
1

27/06/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

No point to choose another brand ...love this

My elder son used to use this bottles.. And as i was breast feed him initially it was tuff to start bottle but boots staff advised me to choose this n it works magically Same with my second child i try to give him another brand bottles, and i let him to cry for many days on giving him bottle but he was not accepting that bottles he was Not happy at all Then i have to by this Phillips avent bottles N it works again magically Ultimate product Love it

Edut

Many are there, its really help full on transferring babys from breast feed to bottles

Haitat

Non

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF030/27 Natural baby bottle

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF030/27 Natural baby bottle

22/02/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great bottle!

I was a bit sceptical as I am currently breastfeeding but my son took straight to this bottle with its breast shaped teat. Also very easy to wash/sterilise/put back together!

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF030/17 Natural baby bottle

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF030/17 Natural baby bottle

20/02/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Brilliant bottle

I love this bottle and will recommend it to other mums out there! It’s got the perfect size teat with the perfect flow for baby!

Arvioitu tuote: SCF030/17 Natural baby bottle

Arvioitu tuote: SCF030/17 Natural baby bottle

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Haluan vastaanottaa markkinointiviestintää Philipsin tuotteista, palveluista ja kampanjoista.

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.