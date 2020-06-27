2 vuoden takuu
Tuotanto lopetettu
Leveä, rinnanmuotoinen tutti tukee oikeanlaista otetta ja sen avulla rinta- ja pulloruokinnan yhdistäminen helpottuu.
Erittäin pehmeän tutin kohokuviointi jäljittelee rinnan tuntua.
Joustavan spiraalimuodon ja mukavuutta lisäävän kohokuvioinnin ansiosta tutti ei painu kasaan, joten ruokailu sujuu miellyttävästi ja ilman keskeytyksiä.
4.8
5:stä
136
Arviot
99%
suosittelee tätä tuotetta
D patel
27/06/2020
United Kingdom
No point to choose another brand ...love this
My elder son used to use this bottles.. And as i was breast feed him initially it was tuff to start bottle but boots staff advised me to choose this n it works magically Same with my second child i try to give him another brand bottles, and i let him to cry for many days on giving him bottle but he was not accepting that bottles he was Not happy at all Then i have to by this Phillips avent bottles N it works again magically Ultimate product Love it
Edut
Many are there, its really help full on transferring babys from breast feed to bottles
Haitat
Non
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF030/27 Natural baby bottle
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF030/27 Natural baby bottle
Jesska389
22/02/2019
United Kingdom
Osa myynninedistämistä
Great bottle!
I was a bit sceptical as I am currently breastfeeding but my son took straight to this bottle with its breast shaped teat. Also very easy to wash/sterilise/put back together!
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF030/17 Natural baby bottle
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF030/17 Natural baby bottle
Minicj104
20/02/2019
United Kingdom
Osa myynninedistämistä
Brilliant bottle
I love this bottle and will recommend it to other mums out there! It’s got the perfect size teat with the perfect flow for baby!
Arvioitu tuote: SCF030/17 Natural baby bottle
Arvioitu tuote: SCF030/17 Natural baby bottle