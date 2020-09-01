2 vuoden takuu
Tuotanto lopetettu
2 kappaletta
Säädettävä virtaus
Yli 3 kk
Leveä, rinnanmuotoinen tutti tukee oikeanlaista otetta ja sen avulla rinta- ja pulloruokinnan yhdistäminen helpottuu.
Puremista kestävä ja sileäpintainen tutti on suunniteltu vauvan muuttuviin tarpeisiin.
Tutin sisäpuolen kohokuviointi ja uurteet estävät sen painumisen kanssa, joten syöttämiseen ei tule turhia taukoja.
4.4
5:stä
109
Arviot
85%
suosittelee tätä tuotetta
Paola123
01/09/2020
Sverige
The shape is perfect.
Shape is perfect for my baby’s mouth. It’s confortable and safe
Edut
My daughter loves the shape!
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF045/27 Natural-napp
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF045/27 Natural-napp
Kulecat2000
02/09/2021
United Kingdom
Osa myynninedistämistä
As close to nature intended!
These teats are great! We have been breastfeeding our little one for just over 12 months. We tried bottle feeding a few months ago but he would not take to the bottle at all and pushed it straight out. These teats are different to other teats I have seen with indentations around the outer edge, which presumably is more akin to the nipple. I was surprised and excited to see him seemingly take to bottle feeding effortlessly with this teat. He also does not seem to have as much wind after feeding and so it has an effective anti-colic function. It must be ‘natural’, as it is so aptly named, for my little one certainly finds it so! Needless to say that we will continue using these teats for the time he is bottle feeding. Great job Philips!
Edut
Designed to be more akin to nipple, natural feeling for baby, anti-colic
Haitat
None at all.
Arvioitu tuote: SCF043/27 Natural baby bottle teat for easy latching
Arvioitu tuote: SCF043/27 Natural baby bottle teat for easy latching
Breastfeedingmama
13/08/2021
United Kingdom
Osa myynninedistämistä
Really is a good product and true to description
I really like this product i gave 5 stars because the description is true to what it says, similar to a breast, not to fast flowing & is smooth and flexible for my babies combination feeding ( breastfeed & bottle) I would recommend this product to my friends and family or anyone considering this product.
Edut
Soft, flexible, breast like shape.
Haitat
Non.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF043/27 Natural baby bottle teat for easy latching
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF043/27 Natural baby bottle teat for easy latching
Perustuu vuonna 2023 verkossa toteutettuun maailmanlaajuiseen tyytyväisyyskyselyyn, johon osallistui 10 109 äitiys- ja lastenhoitomerkkien ja -tuotteiden käyttäjää.
0 % BPA, asetuksen 10/2011/EU mukaan