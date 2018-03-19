Firstly I want to say that I NEVER write reviews but I have to tell people about this product!! Im 19 and have had very inverted nipples my entire life and have been very self conscious. I have had these less than a week and Im already seeing a difference. I came across these months ago and hesitated and now I wish Id bought these sooner. I read loads of good reviews but didnt believe that this would work for me as my nipples have never come out before. Im using these for a few hours each day and building up my time of use. So far I am extremely impressed!! Suction has lost a few times but now Ive been using coconut oil, I apply a tiny amount to and around my nipples before putting the niplette on and they stay comfortably and even make my nipples soft! The only fault I would say is the length of the tube between the thimble and the syringe, but Im guessing there is a reason for this? At first I thought the thimble was too small but its actually perfect! I plan on using these over the next few months and will then re-review this item. Im so excited to keep at it and get nipples!! DO NOT HESITATE TO BUY THIS!!