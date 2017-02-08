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  • Hoida ihoa hellävaraisesti ilmalla
  • Hoida ihoa hellävaraisesti ilmalla
  • Hoida ihoa hellävaraisesti ilmalla
  • Hoida ihoa hellävaraisesti ilmalla
  • Hoida ihoa hellävaraisesti ilmalla
  • Hoida ihoa hellävaraisesti ilmalla
  • Hoida ihoa hellävaraisesti ilmalla
  • Hoida ihoa hellävaraisesti ilmalla

Tuotanto lopetettu

Philips AventFreeflow-tutit

SCF172/02

4.6
| (42) Arviot | 90% suosittelee tätä tuotetta
Hoida ihoa hellävaraisesti ilmalla
Philips Avent Freeflow -tutti antaa vauvan ihon hengittää. Suojuksen 6 ilma-aukkoa takaavat erinomaisen ilmankierron, mikä vähentää ihoärsytystä. Anatominen ja taipuisa tutti tukee vauvan luonnollista hampaiden kehitystä.
Näytä kaikki edut

Vauvan iho pääsee hengittämään lisäilma-aukkojen kautta

Hoida ihoa hellävaraisesti ilmalla

  • Rauhoittava, tehokas ilmankulku

  • 0-6 kk

  • Anatominen, ei sisällä BPA:ta

  • Kaksoispakkaus

Vauvan iho pääsee hengittämään lisäilma-aukkojen kautta

Vauvan iho pääsee hengittämään lisäilma-aukkojen kautta

Erityisesti pienten lasten ihon tarvitsee päästä hengittämään. Suojuksen 6 ilma-aukkoa takaavat erinomaisen ilmankierron, mikä vähentää ihoärsytystä.

Yhdeksän vauvaa kymmenestä pitää Philips-tutista*

Yhdeksän vauvaa kymmenestä pitää Philips-tutista*

Vauvat tietävät, mistä pitävät! Kysyimme äideiltä, miten heidän pikkuisensa ovat ottaneet vastaan Philips Avent -tuttimme. Yhdeksän kymmenestä äidistä kertoi vauvansa hyväksyvän Philipsin tutin.

Tukee hampaiden luonnollista kehitystä

Tukee hampaiden luonnollista kehitystä

Taipuisan silikonitutin symmetrinen muoto suojaa kasvavan lapsen kitalakea, hampaita ja ikeniä.

Tekniset tiedot

Etsi tämän tuotteen tukipalveluita

Etsi usein kysyttyjä kysymyksiä, käyttöoppaita, turvallisuustietoja ja vinkkejä

Arviot

Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
Tuotteista annetuista arvioista ja tähdistä on hyötyä kaikille asiakkaille. Ne auttavat saamaan lisätietoja tuotteesta ja helpottavat ostopäätöksen tekemistä. Kuka tahansa verkko- tai myymäläostoksen tehnyt asiakas voi jättää arvostelun

4.6

5:stä

42

Arviot

90%

suosittelee tätä tuotetta

2

08/02/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent Soother

This Soother comes in many different and pretty designs. Our little one took well to it, even though she is used to a different brand. The soother/pacifier is made of tasteless and odourless silicone, and also BPA free.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers

08/02/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent Soother

This Soother comes in many different and pretty designs. Our little one took well to it, even though she is used to a different brand. The soother/pacifier is made of tasteless and odourless silicone, and also BPA free.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers

08/02/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Easy accepted by my kids and comes in lovely designs and colours

Philips Avent soothers they are my favourite. I have used it previously with my daughter who is eight now and now I'm using with my 12 months old boy. I love the wide choice of designs and colours. This soothers comes in the pack of 2. One of the soother is clear colour with orange handle and the middle is designed with cars (red, blue, purple and orange colours). The second soother is clear blue colour with red handle and middle been designed with colourful cars and tracks. Both soothers comes with snap on hygienic cap to keep them clean when not in use. This soothers are orthodontic and BPA-free. This soothers comes from the age range of 6-18 months. They are only the one soothers my kids would take and I would highly recommend them.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers

Tilaa Philipsin uutiskirje ja saat eksklusiivisia tarjouksia

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.

Haluan vastaanottaa markkinointiviestintää Philipsin tuotteista, palveluista ja kampanjoista.

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.
Vastuuvapauslausekkeet

  1. Maailman suosituin tuttimerkki

  2. Vaihda tutit hygieniasyistä neljän viikon välein.

  3. Valikoimamme tukee äitejä ja vauvoja kaikissa kehitysvaiheissa

  4. Isossa-Britanniassa vuonna 2012 tehty verkkokysely, johon osallistui 100 äitiä

  5. Vuoden 2014 valmistaja