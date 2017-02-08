2 vuoden takuu
Tuotanto lopetettu
Rauhoittava, tehokas ilmankulku
0-6 kk
Anatominen, ei sisällä BPA:ta
Kaksoispakkaus
Erityisesti pienten lasten ihon tarvitsee päästä hengittämään. Suojuksen 6 ilma-aukkoa takaavat erinomaisen ilmankierron, mikä vähentää ihoärsytystä.
Vauvat tietävät, mistä pitävät! Kysyimme äideiltä, miten heidän pikkuisensa ovat ottaneet vastaan Philips Avent -tuttimme. Yhdeksän kymmenestä äidistä kertoi vauvansa hyväksyvän Philipsin tutin.
Taipuisan silikonitutin symmetrinen muoto suojaa kasvavan lapsen kitalakea, hampaita ja ikeniä.
4.6
5:stä
42
Arviot
90%
suosittelee tätä tuotetta
clearup
08/02/2017
United Kingdom
Excellent Soother
This Soother comes in many different and pretty designs. Our little one took well to it, even though she is used to a different brand. The soother/pacifier is made of tasteless and odourless silicone, and also BPA free.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers
Jenny1505
08/02/2017
United Kingdom
Excellent Soother
This Soother comes in many different and pretty designs. Our little one took well to it, even though she is used to a different brand. The soother/pacifier is made of tasteless and odourless silicone, and also BPA free.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers
koziulka
08/02/2017
United Kingdom
Easy accepted by my kids and comes in lovely designs and colours
Philips Avent soothers they are my favourite. I have used it previously with my daughter who is eight now and now I'm using with my 12 months old boy. I love the wide choice of designs and colours. This soothers comes in the pack of 2. One of the soother is clear colour with orange handle and the middle is designed with cars (red, blue, purple and orange colours). The second soother is clear blue colour with red handle and middle been designed with colourful cars and tracks. Both soothers comes with snap on hygienic cap to keep them clean when not in use. This soothers are orthodontic and BPA-free. This soothers comes from the age range of 6-18 months. They are only the one soothers my kids would take and I would highly recommend them.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers
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Valikoimamme tukee äitejä ja vauvoja kaikissa kehitysvaiheissa
Isossa-Britanniassa vuonna 2012 tehty verkkokysely, johon osallistui 100 äitiä
Vuoden 2014 valmistaja