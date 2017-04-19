2 vuoden takuu
Tuotanto lopetettu
Rauhoittava, tehokas ilmankulku
0-6 kk
Anatominen, ei sisällä BPA:ta
Kaksoispakkaus
Erityisesti pienten lasten ihon tarvitsee päästä hengittämään. Suojuksen 6 ilma-aukkoa takaavat erinomaisen ilmankierron, mikä vähentää ihoärsytystä.
Vauvat tietävät, mistä pitävät! Kysyimme äideiltä, miten heidän pikkuisensa ovat ottaneet vastaan Philips Avent -tuttimme. Yhdeksän kymmenestä äidistä kertoi vauvansa hyväksyvän Philipsin tutin.
Taipuisan silikonitutin symmetrinen muoto suojaa kasvavan lapsen kitalakea, hampaita ja ikeniä.
4.6
5:stä
17
Arviot
100%
suosittelee tätä tuotetta
Grandparent1
19/04/2017
United Kingdom
Vahvistettu ostaja
Excellent product
[Employee of philipsglobal] My daughter in law loves these products not only for the natural development of her daughter growth on teeth and gums, she likes the transparent plates and they don't look too big for baby's mouth, she also loves the designs. Both Mother and baby are happy.
Arvioitu tuote: SCF180/24 Freeflow soothers
Arvioitu tuote: SCF180/24 Freeflow soothers
Ruby
19/04/2017
United Kingdom
Vahvistettu ostaja
Excellent product
[Employee of philipsglobal] My daughter in law loves these products not only for the natural development of her daughter growth on teeth and gums, she likes the transparent plates and they don't look too big for baby's mouth, she also loves the designs. Both Mother and baby are happy.
Arvioitu tuote: SCF180/24 Freeflow soothers
Arvioitu tuote: SCF180/24 Freeflow soothers
Donna1987
07/02/2015
United Kingdom
Only soother daughter will accept!
We love avent soothers and my daughter uses the avent natural Bottles too, these seem to go perfectly. I don't particularly love many of the designs though, sadly. So bought another brand as they were quite cute but baby was NOT having it at all. She loves her avent soothers :-) baby wins! Handle is perfect for carrying around with baby, soother can go in either way and is easy for baby to keep in.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF180/23 Freeflow soothers
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF180/23 Freeflow soothers
Perustuu vuonna 2024 verkossa toteutettuun maailmanlaajuiseen tyytyväisyyskyselyyn, johon osallistui 8 139 äitiys- ja lastenhoitomerkkien ja -tuotteiden käyttäjää.
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Valikoimamme tukee äitejä ja vauvoja kaikissa kehitysvaiheissa
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Vuoden 2014 valmistaja