TuotteetTuki

Maksa Klarnalla

2 vuoden takuu

Asiantuntijoiden vinkkejä ja inspiraatiota

Rekisteröidy ja saa €10 alennusta

  • Kevyt ja hengittävä tutti herkälle iholle
  • Kevyt ja hengittävä tutti herkälle iholle
  • Kevyt ja hengittävä tutti herkälle iholle
  • Kevyt ja hengittävä tutti herkälle iholle
  • Kevyt ja hengittävä tutti herkälle iholle
  • Kevyt ja hengittävä tutti herkälle iholle
  • Kevyt ja hengittävä tutti herkälle iholle
  • Kevyt ja hengittävä tutti herkälle iholle

Tuotanto lopetettu

Philips Aventultra air -tutti

SCF349/21

4.7
| (308) Arviot | 97% suosittelee tätä tuotetta
Kevyt ja hengittävä tutti herkälle iholle
Rauhoita lastasi tutilla, joka antaa ihon hengittää ja tukee hampaiden kehittymistä. ultra air -tutissa (yli 18 kk) on erityisen suuret ilma-aukot, jotka pitävät herkän ihon pehmeänä ja kuivana sekä erityisen tukeva tutti, joka sopii kehittyville hampaille ja ikenille.
Näytä kaikki edut

Erinomainen kehittyville hampaille ja ikenille

Kevyt ja hengittävä tutti herkälle iholle

  • Erittäin tukeva tutti

  • Yli 18 kk

  • Anatominen, ei sisällä BPA:ta

  • Kaksoispakkaus

Antaa ihon hengittää

Antaa ihon hengittää

Erityisen suuret ilma-aukot parantavat ilmanvaihtoa ja pitävät vauvasi ihon pehmeänä ja kuivana.

Hellävarainen iholle

Hellävarainen iholle

ultra air -tutissa on kevyt suojus ja pyöristetyt reunat, joten sitä on erittäin mukava käyttää.

Suojaa kitalaen, hampaiden ja ikenien luonnollista muotoa.

Suojaa kitalaen, hampaiden ja ikenien luonnollista muotoa.

Symmetrinen tuttimme suojaa vauvasi kitalaen, hampaiden ja ikenien luonnollista muotoa. Se on myös erittäin tukeva, jolloin se sopii kehittyvään suuhun.

Tekniset tiedot

Etsi tämän tuotteen tukipalveluita

Etsi usein kysyttyjä kysymyksiä, käyttöoppaita, turvallisuustietoja ja vinkkejä

Arviot

Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
Tuotteista annetuista arvioista ja tähdistä on hyötyä kaikille asiakkaille. Ne auttavat saamaan lisätietoja tuotteesta ja helpottavat ostopäätöksen tekemistä. Kuka tahansa verkko- tai myymäläostoksen tehnyt asiakas voi jättää arvostelun

4.7

5:stä

308

Arviot

97%

suosittelee tätä tuotetta

06/12/2023

Sverige

Sverige

Bra napp

Bra napp som är mjuk runt kanterna och ligger bra mot läpparna och runt munnen

Edut

Bra runt munnen

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: ultra air SCF349/18 nappattrapp

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: ultra air SCF349/18 nappattrapp

05/12/2023

Sverige

Sverige

Nöjda barn,nöjdare föräldrar

Produkten är mer än dem vanliga produkter i sin kategori. Jag kan lätt ge en värdering på 5 stjärnor då jag har sett själv hur nöjd min pojke blev med SCF349/18 nappattrapp. Jag kommer rekommendera produkten på alla mammor som jag känner för att det handlar en produkt som barnen kommer helt enkelt älska.

Edut

Passformen

Haitat

Ingen nackdel.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: ultra air SCF349/18 nappattrapp

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: ultra air SCF349/18 nappattrapp

04/12/2023

Sverige

Sverige

Breathe Easy

I recently tried the Philips AVENT Ultra pacifier (SCF349/18) and I'm thoroughly impressed. The extra-large air holes provide excellent breathability, keeping my baby's skin dry and comfortable. The extra firm pacifier is ideal for teething, respecting the natural shape of the palate, teeth, and gums. The ultra-light travel box is a game-changer, offering convenient storage and easy sterilization in the microwave. Overall, this pacifier combines comfort, oral health, and practicality, making it a standout choice for parents. I highly recommend the Philips AVENT Ultra pacifier for its exceptional design and functionality.

Edut

The Philips AVENT Ultra pacifier delivers unparalleled benefits for both baby and parent. With extra-large air holes, it ensures optimal breathability and keeps the baby's skin dry, offering unmatched comfort. The extra firm pacifier promotes healthy oral development, respecting the natural contours of the palate, teeth, and gums. The ultra-light travel box not only provides convenient storage but also allows for easy sterilization, simplifying hygiene maintenance. This pacifier is a comprehensive solution, combining comfort, oral health, and practicality, making it an excellent choice for parents seeking the best for their little ones.

Haitat

It's important to consider individual needs and preferences when deciding if the Philips AVENT Ultra pacifier is the right choice for your baby.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: ultra air SCF349/18 nappattrapp

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: ultra air SCF349/18 nappattrapp

Tilaa Philipsin uutiskirje ja saat eksklusiivisia tarjouksia

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.

Haluan vastaanottaa markkinointiviestintää Philipsin tuotteista, palveluista ja kampanjoista.

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.
Vastuuvapauslausekkeet

  1. Ei kestä puremista! Tutti on tukevampaa silikonia kuin ultra air (6–18 kk) -tutti

  2. Vaihda tutit hygieniasyistä neljän viikon välein.

  3. Maailman suosituin tuttimerkki