2 vuoden takuu
Tuotanto lopetettu
SCF606/01
Hygieeninen matkoilla
Taaperoiden Philips AVENT -muki on ensiaskel pulloruokinnasta mukiin. Käännettävä kansi pitää nokan aina puhtaana, myös matkoilla. Se ei läikytä, vaikka sitä ravistettaisiin tai heitettäisiin ilmaan, ja siitä on helppo juoda
200 ml
Yli 6 kk pehmeä nokka
Kahvoilla
Philips Avent -nokkamukin patentoitu venttiili ohjaa virtausta ja estää läikkymistä, vaikka muki olisi ylösalaisin tai kyljellään.
3.5
5:stä
2
Arviot
Claire7812
29/07/2012
United Kingdom
Brilliant cup
This product is excellent, the lid is a fantastic design, it's easy to clean and looks great
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF606/05 Decorated Toddler Cup Boy
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF606/05 Decorated Toddler Cup Boy
StClair
02/10/2011
United Kingdom
Looks good but fails on design
I am an engineer and hence really expect products to do as they say on the tin. first of all, not all Phillips teats are compatible with this product - it states they are but, when you insert an actual bottle teat, the lid does not seal hence liquid spills all over baby. Secondly, there is a feature on the rim of the plastic spout - a small hole - I am not sure what it is for. However, when baby drinks, liquid forms a bubble at this hole and baby ends up with a blob of liquid on the nose (an uncomfortable and distracting situation when baby is drinking). A tight fit is required for the handle to remain in place and hence keep the spout centred for ease of drinking (hand coordination and all that!) If this cup is thrown on the floor (which babies tend to do), then it could cause the handle and hence lid to loosen up, again causing leaking of liquid. On the positive side, the cup is easy to hold and looks nice.
Arvioitu tuote: SCF606/05 Decorated Toddler Cup Boy
Arvioitu tuote: SCF606/05 Decorated Toddler Cup Boy