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Tuotanto lopetettu

Philips AventKoristeltu muki

SCF606/01

3.5

| (2) Arviot

Hygieeninen matkoilla

Taaperoiden Philips AVENT -muki on ensiaskel pulloruokinnasta mukiin. Käännettävä kansi pitää nokan aina puhtaana, myös matkoilla. Se ei läikytä, vaikka sitä ravistettaisiin tai heitettäisiin ilmaan, ja siitä on helppo juoda

Näytä kaikki edut

Ei läiky, helppo juoda

Hygieeninen matkoilla

  • 200 ml

  • Yli 6 kk pehmeä nokka

  • Kahvoilla

Pehmeä nokka ja patentoitu, läikyttämätön venttiili

Pehmeä nokka ja patentoitu, läikyttämätön venttiili

Philips Avent -nokkamukin patentoitu venttiili ohjaa virtausta ja estää läikkymistä, vaikka muki olisi ylösalaisin tai kyljellään.

Kaikki osat ovat kätevästi konepestäviä

Kaikki osat ovat kätevästi konepestäviä

Koko muki voidaan steriloida hygieeniseksi

Koko muki voidaan steriloida hygieeniseksi

Tekniset tiedot

Etsi tämän tuotteen tukipalveluita

Etsi usein kysyttyjä kysymyksiä, käyttöoppaita, turvallisuustietoja ja vinkkejä

Arviot

Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
Tuotteista annetuista arvioista ja tähdistä on hyötyä kaikille asiakkaille. Ne auttavat saamaan lisätietoja tuotteesta ja helpottavat ostopäätöksen tekemistä. Kuka tahansa verkko- tai myymäläostoksen tehnyt asiakas voi jättää arvostelun

3.5

5:stä

2

Arviot

4
3
1

29/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Brilliant cup

This product is excellent, the lid is a fantastic design, it's easy to clean and looks great

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF606/05 Decorated Toddler Cup Boy

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF606/05 Decorated Toddler Cup Boy

02/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Looks good but fails on design

I am an engineer and hence really expect products to do as they say on the tin. first of all, not all Phillips teats are compatible with this product - it states they are but, when you insert an actual bottle teat, the lid does not seal hence liquid spills all over baby. Secondly, there is a feature on the rim of the plastic spout - a small hole - I am not sure what it is for. However, when baby drinks, liquid forms a bubble at this hole and baby ends up with a blob of liquid on the nose (an uncomfortable and distracting situation when baby is drinking). A tight fit is required for the handle to remain in place and hence keep the spout centred for ease of drinking (hand coordination and all that!) If this cup is thrown on the floor (which babies tend to do), then it could cause the handle and hence lid to loosen up, again causing leaking of liquid. On the positive side, the cup is easy to hold and looks nice.

Arvioitu tuote: SCF606/05 Decorated Toddler Cup Boy

Arvioitu tuote: SCF606/05 Decorated Toddler Cup Boy

Tilaa Philipsin uutiskirje ja saat eksklusiivisia tarjouksia

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  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.

Haluan vastaanottaa markkinointiviestintää Philipsin tuotteista, palveluista ja kampanjoista.

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.