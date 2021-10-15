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Kaikki sarjat

  • Pillin voi tarvittaessa vaihtaa helposti
  • Pillin voi tarvittaessa vaihtaa helposti

Tuotanto lopetettu

Philips AventPillimukit

SCF797/00

2
| (6) Arviot
Pillin voi tarvittaessa vaihtaa helposti
Philips Avent Bendy -vaihtopillipakkauksessa on kaksi pilliä. Pakkauksen ansiosta pillin vaihtaminen tai kadonneen pillin korvaaminen on helppoa ja muki pysyy aina puhtaana ja käyttövalmiina.
Näytä kaikki edut
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by moms worldwide1

Pidä pillimuki aina käyttökunnossa

Pillin voi tarvittaessa vaihtaa helposti

  • Vaihtopillipakkaus

  • Kaksoispakkaus

Vaihda ja pidä pilli puhtaana helposti

Sopii kaikkiin Bendy-pillimukeihin

Sopii kaikkiin Bendy-pillimukeihin

Käytä sellaisenaan 300 ml:n Bendy-pillimukeissa. Katkaise saksilla piillistä 3 cm, kun käytät sitä 200 ml:n pillimukissa. Katso mittausohje pakkauksen kyljestä.

Pillin alaosa on taivutettu, minkä ansiosta muki on helppo juoda tyhjäksi

Pillin alaosa on taivutettu, minkä ansiosta muki on helppo juoda tyhjäksi

Pillin alaosa on taivutettu, joten se ylettyy helposti juomaan ja lapsi voi juoda mukista luonnollisessa asennossa.

Tekniset tiedot

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Etsi usein kysyttyjä kysymyksiä, käyttöoppaita, turvallisuustietoja ja vinkkejä

Arviot

Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
Tuotteista annetuista arvioista ja tähdistä on hyötyä kaikille asiakkaille. Ne auttavat saamaan lisätietoja tuotteesta ja helpottavat ostopäätöksen tekemistä. Kuka tahansa verkko- tai myymäläostoksen tehnyt asiakas voi jättää arvostelun

2.0

5:stä

6

Arviot

4
3

15/10/2021

Suomi

Suomi

Ecological

Very useful and ecological when your child has bitten off pieces of the straw and/or when the straw has been used _a lot_. There's no need to throw whole jug away byt you can replace the straw! Wonderful!

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF797/00 Pillimukit

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SCF797/00 Pillimukit

25/04/2022

Suomi

Suomi

Straws are too easily bitten through

These straw cups are very good first ways to teach children to drink with straw and very leak proof. Only down side is that the material feels too good to bite into that my kids keep biting them into pieces. And too bad is that you cannot buy only straws from anywhere at least in finland so the cups are not very sustainable.

Edut

Kids love them

Haitat

Straw breaks too easily

Arvioitu tuote: SCF797/00 Pillimukit

Arvioitu tuote: SCF797/00 Pillimukit

13/04/2022

Danmark

Danmark

God og irriterende

God drikkedunk, men irriterende du ikke kan købe nye sugerør - så skal du skifte hele drikkedunken ud :(

Arvioitu tuote: SCF797/00 Sugerørskopper

Arvioitu tuote: SCF797/00 Sugerørskopper

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Haluan vastaanottaa markkinointiviestintää Philipsin tuotteista, palveluista ja kampanjoista.

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  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.
Vastuuvapauslausekkeet

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 