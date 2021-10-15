2 vuoden takuu
Tuotanto lopetettu
SCF797/00
Vaihtopillipakkaus
Kaksoispakkaus
Käytä sellaisenaan 300 ml:n Bendy-pillimukeissa. Katkaise saksilla piillistä 3 cm, kun käytät sitä 200 ml:n pillimukissa. Katso mittausohje pakkauksen kyljestä.
Pillin alaosa on taivutettu, joten se ylettyy helposti juomaan ja lapsi voi juoda mukista luonnollisessa asennossa.
2.0
5:stä
6
Arviot
Malla2
15/10/2021
Suomi
Ecological
Very useful and ecological when your child has bitten off pieces of the straw and/or when the straw has been used _a lot_. There's no need to throw whole jug away byt you can replace the straw! Wonderful!
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF797/00 Pillimukit
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SCF797/00 Pillimukit
Marther
25/04/2022
Suomi
Straws are too easily bitten through
These straw cups are very good first ways to teach children to drink with straw and very leak proof. Only down side is that the material feels too good to bite into that my kids keep biting them into pieces. And too bad is that you cannot buy only straws from anywhere at least in finland so the cups are not very sustainable.
Edut
Kids love them
Haitat
Straw breaks too easily
Arvioitu tuote: SCF797/00 Pillimukit
Arvioitu tuote: SCF797/00 Pillimukit
Vagners
13/04/2022
Danmark
God og irriterende
God drikkedunk, men irriterende du ikke kan købe nye sugerør - så skal du skifte hele drikkedunken ud :(
Arvioitu tuote: SCF797/00 Sugerørskopper
Arvioitu tuote: SCF797/00 Sugerørskopper
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.