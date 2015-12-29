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Maksa Klarnalla

2 vuoden takuu

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Tuotanto lopetettu

Bluetooth-kuuloke

SHB3185BK/00

3.1

| (10) Arviot

Langaton, dynaaminen ja jykevä basso

DJ-kuulokkeista innoituksensa saaneet langattomat Philips SHB3185 -kuulokkeet on suunniteltu kunnianhimoisille taiteilijoille, ja niissä on Bluetooth-yhteys sekä yhden kosketuksen NFC-pariliitosmahdollisuus. Taitettavilla kuulokkeilla voit kuunnella musiikkia tuntikausia tai vastata puheluihin kätevästi ja mukavasti.

Näytä kaikki edut

Langaton, dynaaminen ja jykevä basso

  • 32 mm:n elementit / suljettu takaosa

  • Korvat peittävät

  • Hengittävät korvatyynyt

Pehmeät ja hengittävät korvatyynyt parantavat käyttömukavuutta pitkäkestoisessa käytössä

Pehmeät ja hengittävät korvatyynyt parantavat käyttömukavuutta pitkäkestoisessa käytössä

Pehmeät ja hengittävät korvatyynyt parantavat käyttömukavuutta pitkäkestoisessa käytössä.

Dynaaminen ja jykevä basso 32 mm:n kaiutinelementeillä

Dynaaminen ja jykevä basso 32 mm:n kaiutinelementeillä

32 mm:n elementit tuottavat dynaamisen ja jykevän bassoäänen.

Yhden kosketuksen NFC-pariliitos

Yhden kosketuksen NFC-pariliitos

NFC-pariliitoksen ansiosta Bluetooth-kuulokkeet on helppo yhdistää mihin tahansa Bluetooth-laitteeseen yhdellä kosketuksella.

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Arviot

Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
Tuotteista annetuista arvioista ja tähdistä on hyötyä kaikille asiakkaille. Ne auttavat saamaan lisätietoja tuotteesta ja helpottavat ostopäätöksen tekemistä. Kuka tahansa verkko- tai myymäläostoksen tehnyt asiakas voi jättää arvostelun

3.1

5:stä

10

Arviot

2

29/12/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great value / well deigned product

Great value for money, very comfortable to wear, easy to use and pair! Charges from laptop via USB / Mini USB! Works with Smart TV, Android phone and Chromebook! Great stereo sound!

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SHB3185BK Bluetooth headset

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SHB3185BK Bluetooth headset

11/02/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Vahvistettu ostaja

Was working brilliantly until a couple of days ago!

I have been using the product with my Smart TV for a couple of months now and it has been great! The phones were easy to use, comfortable and had great sound! As soon as I switched it on, a message saying it was connected came on screen and all I had to do was use my remote to click OK! For the last couple of days though, I have had problems! The message no longer comes up when I switch on and I have to go into speakers on the TV, select 'bluetooth', select the phones which are 'paired' on the TV and select connect! Sometimes it does and sometimes it fails and I do not know what the problem is! Sometimes when I go through this procedure, when I select speakers, the phones are already connected! So I find it only 'good' in performance! Because the buttons are situated on the RHS on the phones and are pretty small, I have given Ease of use average and Design only good I would have otherwise given an good to excellent for all!

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SHB3185BK Bluetooth headset

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SHB3185BK Bluetooth headset

11/02/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Vahvistettu ostaja

Was working brilliantly until a couple of days ago!

I have been using the product with my Smart TV for a couple of months now and it has been great! The phones were easy to use, comfortable and had great sound! As soon as I switched it on, a message saying it was connected came on screen and all I had to do was use my remote to click OK! For the last couple of days though, I have had problems! The message no longer comes up when I switch on and I have to go into speakers on the TV, select 'bluetooth', select the phones which are 'paired' on the TV and select connect! Sometimes it does and sometimes it fails and I do not know what the problem is! Sometimes when I go through this procedure, when I select speakers, the phones are already connected! So I find it only 'good' in performance! Because the buttons are situated on the RHS on the phones and are pretty small, I have given Ease of use average and Design only good I would have otherwise given an good to excellent for all!

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SHB3185BK Bluetooth headset

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SHB3185BK Bluetooth headset

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  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.
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