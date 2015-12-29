2 vuoden takuu
Tuotanto lopetettu
SHB3185BK/00
Langaton, dynaaminen ja jykevä basso
DJ-kuulokkeista innoituksensa saaneet langattomat Philips SHB3185 -kuulokkeet on suunniteltu kunnianhimoisille taiteilijoille, ja niissä on Bluetooth-yhteys sekä yhden kosketuksen NFC-pariliitosmahdollisuus. Taitettavilla kuulokkeilla voit kuunnella musiikkia tuntikausia tai vastata puheluihin kätevästi ja mukavasti.
32 mm:n elementit / suljettu takaosa
Korvat peittävät
Hengittävät korvatyynyt
Pehmeät ja hengittävät korvatyynyt parantavat käyttömukavuutta pitkäkestoisessa käytössä.
32 mm:n elementit tuottavat dynaamisen ja jykevän bassoäänen.
NFC-pariliitoksen ansiosta Bluetooth-kuulokkeet on helppo yhdistää mihin tahansa Bluetooth-laitteeseen yhdellä kosketuksella.
3.1
5:stä
10
Arviot
rodbrown1949
29/12/2015
United Kingdom
Great value / well deigned product
Great value for money, very comfortable to wear, easy to use and pair! Charges from laptop via USB / Mini USB! Works with Smart TV, Android phone and Chromebook! Great stereo sound!
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SHB3185BK Bluetooth headset
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SHB3185BK Bluetooth headset
phic
11/02/2016
United Kingdom
Vahvistettu ostaja
Was working brilliantly until a couple of days ago!
I have been using the product with my Smart TV for a couple of months now and it has been great! The phones were easy to use, comfortable and had great sound! As soon as I switched it on, a message saying it was connected came on screen and all I had to do was use my remote to click OK! For the last couple of days though, I have had problems! The message no longer comes up when I switch on and I have to go into speakers on the TV, select 'bluetooth', select the phones which are 'paired' on the TV and select connect! Sometimes it does and sometimes it fails and I do not know what the problem is! Sometimes when I go through this procedure, when I select speakers, the phones are already connected! So I find it only 'good' in performance! Because the buttons are situated on the RHS on the phones and are pretty small, I have given Ease of use average and Design only good I would have otherwise given an good to excellent for all!
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SHB3185BK Bluetooth headset
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SHB3185BK Bluetooth headset
rodbrown1949
11/02/2016
United Kingdom
Vahvistettu ostaja
Was working brilliantly until a couple of days ago!
I have been using the product with my Smart TV for a couple of months now and it has been great! The phones were easy to use, comfortable and had great sound! As soon as I switched it on, a message saying it was connected came on screen and all I had to do was use my remote to click OK! For the last couple of days though, I have had problems! The message no longer comes up when I switch on and I have to go into speakers on the TV, select 'bluetooth', select the phones which are 'paired' on the TV and select connect! Sometimes it does and sometimes it fails and I do not know what the problem is! Sometimes when I go through this procedure, when I select speakers, the phones are already connected! So I find it only 'good' in performance! Because the buttons are situated on the RHS on the phones and are pretty small, I have given Ease of use average and Design only good I would have otherwise given an good to excellent for all!
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SHB3185BK Bluetooth headset
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SHB3185BK Bluetooth headset
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