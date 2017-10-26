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Maksa Klarnalla

2 vuoden takuu

Asiantuntijoiden vinkkejä ja inspiraatiota

Rekisteröidy ja saa €10 alennusta

Kaikki sarjat

  • Nauti BASS+-tehosta
  • Nauti BASS+-tehosta
  • Nauti BASS+-tehosta
  • Nauti BASS+-tehosta
  • Nauti BASS+-tehosta
  • Nauti BASS+-tehosta
  • Nauti BASS+-tehosta
  • Nauti BASS+-tehosta
  • Nauti BASS+-tehosta
  • Nauti BASS+-tehosta
  • Nauti BASS+-tehosta
  • Nauti BASS+-tehosta

Tuotanto lopetettu

Langattomat Bluetooth®-kuulokkeet

SHB4385BK/00

2.5
| (4) Arviot
Nauti BASS+-tehosta
Philips BASS+ True Wireless -kuulokkeet toistavat vahvan basson ja antavat täyden vapauden. Liikkumavapauden mahdollistavat vakaa yhteys ja erittäin pitkä akunkesto sekä pienikokoinen latauskotelo. Siiveke takaa hyvän istuvuuden.
Näytä kaikki edut

Nauti BASS+-tehosta

  • 8,2 mm:n elementit / suljettu takaosa

  • Nappikuuloke

  • 6 + 6 tunnin toistoaika

  • Tukeva; pysyy varmasti korvassa

3 korvatyynykokoa – yksilöllinen istuvuus

3 korvatyynykokoa – yksilöllinen istuvuus

Silikonisia korvatyynyjä on 3 eri kokoa, joista voit valita itsellesi sopivimmat.

Akun ansiosta voit kuunnella musiikkia jopa 6 tuntia

Akun ansiosta voit kuunnella musiikkia jopa 6 tuntia

6 tunnin toistoaika tarkoittaa, että virta riittää musiikin toistoon pitkäksikin ajaksi. Käyttämällä latauskoteloa saat 6 tuntia lisää toistoaikaa.

8,2 mm:n kaiutinelementit

8,2 mm:n kaiutinelementit

BASS+-kuulokkeiden 8,2 mm:n kaiutinelementit toistavat bassoäänet vahvoina ja laadukkaina.

Tekniset tiedot

Etsi tämän tuotteen tukipalveluita

Etsi usein kysyttyjä kysymyksiä, käyttöoppaita, turvallisuustietoja ja vinkkejä

Arviot

Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
Tuotteista annetuista arvioista ja tähdistä on hyötyä kaikille asiakkaille. Ne auttavat saamaan lisätietoja tuotteesta ja helpottavat ostopäätöksen tekemistä. Kuka tahansa verkko- tai myymäläostoksen tehnyt asiakas voi jättää arvostelun

2.5

5:stä

4

Arviot

4
2

26/10/2017

España

España

LIGEROS Y FUNCIONALES

Lo compré porque buscaba duración de la bateria , claridad de sonido y sensación de que no lo llevaba puesto

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SHB4385BK Auriculares de conexión inalámbrica con Bluetooth®

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SHB4385BK Auriculares de conexión inalámbrica con Bluetooth®

29/07/2018

France

France

Bonne qualités sonore, mais des difficultés de maintient dans l'oreille

Un excellent rendu son, mais pas mal de problème au niveau du maintient dans l'oreille malgré le changement des embouts, pas facile de trouver celui qui va bien pour votre oreille car il y en a que trois (petit, moyen,grand) qui pour moi ne correspondent pas à ma morphologie d'oreille, dommage.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SHB4385BK Casque Bluetooth® sans fil

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SHB4385BK Casque Bluetooth® sans fil

15/09/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Right Earphone Really Quiet After Just Over One Month

Would not recommend these. After using them for just over a month the right earphone is now really quiet to the point where they are unusable (feels like I just have the left one in). Disappointing because I was enjoying using them in the short time they were functional.

Arvioitu tuote: SHB4385BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

Arvioitu tuote: SHB4385BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

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Haluan vastaanottaa markkinointiviestintää Philipsin tuotteista, palveluista ja kampanjoista.

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