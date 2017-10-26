2 vuoden takuu
Tuotanto lopetettu
SHB4385BK/00
8,2 mm:n elementit / suljettu takaosa
Nappikuuloke
6 + 6 tunnin toistoaika
Tukeva; pysyy varmasti korvassa
Silikonisia korvatyynyjä on 3 eri kokoa, joista voit valita itsellesi sopivimmat.
6 tunnin toistoaika tarkoittaa, että virta riittää musiikin toistoon pitkäksikin ajaksi. Käyttämällä latauskoteloa saat 6 tuntia lisää toistoaikaa.
BASS+-kuulokkeiden 8,2 mm:n kaiutinelementit toistavat bassoäänet vahvoina ja laadukkaina.
2.5
5:stä
4
Arviot
CHICODYC
26/10/2017
España
LIGEROS Y FUNCIONALES
Lo compré porque buscaba duración de la bateria , claridad de sonido y sensación de que no lo llevaba puesto
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SHB4385BK Auriculares de conexión inalámbrica con Bluetooth®
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SHB4385BK Auriculares de conexión inalámbrica con Bluetooth®
Desgabe
29/07/2018
France
Bonne qualités sonore, mais des difficultés de maintient dans l'oreille
Un excellent rendu son, mais pas mal de problème au niveau du maintient dans l'oreille malgré le changement des embouts, pas facile de trouver celui qui va bien pour votre oreille car il y en a que trois (petit, moyen,grand) qui pour moi ne correspondent pas à ma morphologie d'oreille, dommage.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SHB4385BK Casque Bluetooth® sans fil
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SHB4385BK Casque Bluetooth® sans fil
Freddie95
15/09/2019
United Kingdom
Right Earphone Really Quiet After Just Over One Month
Would not recommend these. After using them for just over a month the right earphone is now really quiet to the point where they are unusable (feels like I just have the left one in). Disappointing because I was enjoying using them in the short time they were functional.
Arvioitu tuote: SHB4385BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
Arvioitu tuote: SHB4385BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
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