2 vuoden takuu
Tuotanto lopetettu
SHB4405BK/00
32 mm:n elementit / suljettu takaosa
Korvat peittävät
Pehmeät korvatyynyt
Kokoontaitettavat
Tehokkaat, suunnatut 32 mm:n elementit tuottavat kirkkaan, selkeän äänen ja syvän, voimakkaan basson.
Helppokäyttöisen kaukosäätimen ansiosta voit aloittaa ja keskeyttää kappaleiden toiston ja vastata puheluihin yhdellä painikkeen painalluksella.
Pehmeät korvatyynyt ja suunnatut elementit sopivat pitkäaikaiseenkin käyttöön.
3.4
5:stä
21
Arviot
Peppa2106
08/07/2018
United Kingdom
Vahvistettu ostaja
Great headphones
I tried quite a wide selection of headphones before purchasing these. Those I tried were expensive high quality ones but just didn’t feel right somehow. Then I found these and they are brilliant- light, well fitting - I use them for running-, sound quality is good and they last ages before needing a recharge. Delighted with them.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Flite SHB4405BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Flite SHB4405BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
CazzaBow
16/01/2018
United Kingdom
Fab wireless headphones
Easy to use, good sound quality throughout, highly recommended
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Flite SHB4405WT Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Flite SHB4405WT Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
Eckie1953
22/12/2017
United Kingdom
Light and easy to use
These headphones are very easy to use, very comfortable and produce a great sound. For such a reasonable price they are a great bargain. I have connected with various devices with no trouble at all. I particularly like the fact that there is a vocal warning when the battery is running low. I thoroughly recommend these headphones
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Flite SHB4405BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: Flite SHB4405BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
Saattaa vaihdella