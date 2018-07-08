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FliteLangattomat Bluetooth®-kuulokkeet

SHB4405BK/00

3.4
| (21) Arviot
Kevyesti iso ääni.
Langattomat Philips Flite Ultrlite -kuulokkeet ovat uskomattoman kevyet ja silti yllättävän tehokkaat. Ohuet ja pienikokoiset kuulokkeet saa taitettua pieneen tilaan eikä sinun tarvitse huolehtia johtosotkuista. Oivalliset matkakumppanit.
Näytä kaikki edut

Painovoimaa uhmaavat kuulokkeet

Kevyesti iso ääni.

  • 32 mm:n elementit / suljettu takaosa

  • Korvat peittävät

  • Pehmeät korvatyynyt

  • Kokoontaitettavat

Tehokkaat 32 mm:n kaiutinelementit takaavat kirkkaan äänen

Tehokkaat 32 mm:n kaiutinelementit takaavat kirkkaan äänen

Tehokkaat, suunnatut 32 mm:n elementit tuottavat kirkkaan, selkeän äänen ja syvän, voimakkaan basson.

Kaukosäädin handsfree-puheluita ja musiikin hallintaa varten

Kaukosäädin handsfree-puheluita ja musiikin hallintaa varten

Helppokäyttöisen kaukosäätimen ansiosta voit aloittaa ja keskeyttää kappaleiden toiston ja vastata puheluihin yhdellä painikkeen painalluksella.

Pehmeät korvatyynyt tuntuvat mukavilta pitkäaikaisessakin käytössä

Pehmeät korvatyynyt tuntuvat mukavilta pitkäaikaisessakin käytössä

Pehmeät korvatyynyt ja suunnatut elementit sopivat pitkäaikaiseenkin käyttöön.

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Arviot

Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
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3.4

5:stä

21

Arviot

08/07/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Vahvistettu ostaja

Great headphones

I tried quite a wide selection of headphones before purchasing these. Those I tried were expensive high quality ones but just didn’t feel right somehow. Then I found these and they are brilliant- light, well fitting - I use them for running-, sound quality is good and they last ages before needing a recharge. Delighted with them.

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Arvioitu tuote: Flite SHB4405BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Flite SHB4405BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

16/01/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Fab wireless headphones

Easy to use, good sound quality throughout, highly recommended

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Arvioitu tuote: Flite SHB4405WT Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Flite SHB4405WT Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

22/12/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Light and easy to use

These headphones are very easy to use, very comfortable and produce a great sound. For such a reasonable price they are a great bargain. I have connected with various devices with no trouble at all. I particularly like the fact that there is a vocal warning when the battery is running low. I thoroughly recommend these headphones

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Flite SHB4405BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: Flite SHB4405BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

Tilaa Philipsin uutiskirje ja saat eksklusiivisia tarjouksia

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Haluan vastaanottaa markkinointiviestintää Philipsin tuotteista, palveluista ja kampanjoista.

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.
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