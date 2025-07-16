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Maksa Klarnalla

2 vuoden takuu

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Rekisteröidy ja saa £10 alennusta

  • TV-stereokuulokkeet
  • TV-stereokuulokkeet
  • TV-stereokuulokkeet
  • TV-stereokuulokkeet
  • TV-stereokuulokkeet
  • TV-stereokuulokkeet
  • TV-stereokuulokkeet
  • TV-stereokuulokkeet
  • TV-stereokuulokkeet
  • TV-stereokuulokkeet
  • TV-stereokuulokkeet
  • TV-stereokuulokkeet
  • TV-stereokuulokkeet
  • TV-stereokuulokkeet

Tuotanto lopetettu

TV-kuulokkeet

SHP2500/00

3.3
| (41) Arviot
TV-stereokuulokkeet
Täysikokoiset kuulokkeet hifi- ja TV-nautintoon – mukana bassoääniä korostava akustiikkalevy.
Näytä kaikki edut

TV:lle

TV-stereokuulokkeet

  • Äänenvoimakkuuden säätö johdosta

  • Korvat peittävät

Koko korvan peittävä muoto tuottaa erinomaisen äänen

Näiden Philips-kuulokkeiden suuret korvatyynyt parantavat äänenlaatua peittämällä koko korvan, ja niihin myös mahtuu suuri ja tehokas ohjain.

Korvatyynyt parantavat käyttömukavuutta ja bassotaajuuksien vastetta

Näiden Philips-kuulokkeiden muotoillut ja huippumateriaalista valmistetut korvatyynyt sopivat täydellisesti korvaan. Ne vähentävät äänivuotoa ja parantavat bassoäänen toistoa. Korvatyynyt on muotoiltu siten, että ne sopivat täydellisesti korvan ympärille.

Sopii TV:n katseluun kauempaa

Erikoispitkällä 6 metrin kaapelilla liität kuulokkeet televisioon tai muuhun äänentoistolaitteeseen.

Tekniset tiedot

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Etsi usein kysyttyjä kysymyksiä, käyttöoppaita, turvallisuustietoja ja vinkkejä

Arviot

Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
Tuotteista annetuista arvioista ja tähdistä on hyötyä kaikille asiakkaille. Ne auttavat saamaan lisätietoja tuotteesta ja helpottavat ostopäätöksen tekemistä. Kuka tahansa verkko- tai myymäläostoksen tehnyt asiakas voi jättää arvostelun

3.3

5:stä

41

Arviot

16/07/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Very Great

I like it!, but im not buyed to Philips Store Im from Lithuania

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SHP2500 TV headphones

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SHP2500 TV headphones

30/04/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Light and comfortable

I am a pilot so must wear a headset for long periods while flying. These headphones are much more comfortable than my $250 pilot headset. The foam ear pads are soft, and do a good job of sealing in the sound. I also enjoy the light weight, but I wish the volume was a bit higher (I may be able to improve that with a headphone amp?).

Edut

Light weight, soft pads, long connection cord

Haitat

lower volume than anticipated

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Arvioitu tuote: SHP2500 Indoor Corded TV Headphone

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Arvioitu tuote: SHP2500 Indoor Corded TV Headphone

28/10/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Awesome

I use this headphone for my keyboard/synthesizer and I am amused with the price and built quality. The frequency response is awesome for the price tag.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SHP2500 Indoor Corded TV Headphone

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SHP2500 Indoor Corded TV Headphone

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