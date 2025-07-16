2 vuoden takuu
Tuotanto lopetettu
SHP2500/00
Äänenvoimakkuuden säätö johdosta
Korvat peittävät
Näiden Philips-kuulokkeiden suuret korvatyynyt parantavat äänenlaatua peittämällä koko korvan, ja niihin myös mahtuu suuri ja tehokas ohjain.
Näiden Philips-kuulokkeiden muotoillut ja huippumateriaalista valmistetut korvatyynyt sopivat täydellisesti korvaan. Ne vähentävät äänivuotoa ja parantavat bassoäänen toistoa. Korvatyynyt on muotoiltu siten, että ne sopivat täydellisesti korvan ympärille.
Erikoispitkällä 6 metrin kaapelilla liität kuulokkeet televisioon tai muuhun äänentoistolaitteeseen.
3.3
5:stä
41
Arviot
ToyCollector
16/07/2025
United Kingdom
Very Great
I like it!, but im not buyed to Philips Store Im from Lithuania
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SHP2500 TV headphones
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SHP2500 TV headphones
500K Rider
30/04/2023
United Kingdom
Light and comfortable
I am a pilot so must wear a headset for long periods while flying. These headphones are much more comfortable than my $250 pilot headset. The foam ear pads are soft, and do a good job of sealing in the sound. I also enjoy the light weight, but I wish the volume was a bit higher (I may be able to improve that with a headphone amp?).
Edut
Light weight, soft pads, long connection cord
Haitat
lower volume than anticipated
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Arvioitu tuote: SHP2500 Indoor Corded TV Headphone
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SHP2500 Indoor Corded TV Headphone
Daniel S D S
28/10/2020
United Kingdom
Awesome
I use this headphone for my keyboard/synthesizer and I am amused with the price and built quality. The frequency response is awesome for the price tag.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SHP2500 Indoor Corded TV Headphone
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SHP2500 Indoor Corded TV Headphone