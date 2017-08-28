TuotteetTuki

Maksa Klarnalla

2 vuoden takuu

Asiantuntijoiden vinkkejä ja inspiraatiota

Rekisteröidy ja saa €10 alennusta

  • Yksi tuotekuva
  • Kuva tuotteen yksityiskohdasta
  • Vaihtoehtoinen valokuva tuotteesta
  • Vaihtoehtoinen valokuva tuotteesta
  • Vaihtoehtoinen valokuva tuotteesta
  • Vaihtoehtoinen valokuva tuotteesta
  • Vaihtoehtoinen valokuva tuotteesta
  • Vaihtoehtoinen valokuva tuotteesta
  • Tuotekuva käyttötilanteesta
  • Tuotekuva käyttötilanteesta
  • Valokuva pakkauksesta
  • Yksi tuotekuva
  • Kuva tuotteen yksityiskohdasta
  • Vaihtoehtoinen valokuva tuotteesta
  • Vaihtoehtoinen valokuva tuotteesta
  • Vaihtoehtoinen valokuva tuotteesta
  • Vaihtoehtoinen valokuva tuotteesta
  • Vaihtoehtoinen valokuva tuotteesta
  • Vaihtoehtoinen valokuva tuotteesta
  • Tuotekuva käyttötilanteesta
  • Tuotekuva käyttötilanteesta
  • Valokuva pakkauksesta

Tuotanto lopetettu

ActionFitUrheilunappikuulokkeet

SHQ1000/10

3.1

| (9) Arviot

Viritetty urheiluun

Vedenkestävistä materiaaleista valmistetut, antibakteerista ainetta sisältävät kuulokkeet on suunniteltu innokkaille kuntoilijoille

Näytä kaikki edut

Istuvuus säädettävissä

Viritetty urheiluun

  • ActionFit

  • Oranssi ja valkoinen

Hikoilun kestävät

Hikoilun kestävät

Vedenkestävä tiiviste suojaa kuulokkeita hien aiheuttamilta vahingoilta

Erittäin pehmeät silikonikorvatyynyt istuvat hyvin korviisi

Erittäin pehmeät silikonikorvatyynyt istuvat hyvin korviisi

Näiden Philips-kuulokkeiden kolme erikokoista erittäin pehmeää silikonikorvatyynyä istuvat hyvin ja vaimentavat taustamelun painamatta korvia.

Jykevä basso, stereoääni - tehostaa kuntoilua

Hienosäädetty akustiikka parantaa urheilukokemusta - tehostaa kuntoilua

Tekniset tiedot

Etsi tämän tuotteen tukipalveluita

Etsi usein kysyttyjä kysymyksiä, käyttöoppaita, turvallisuustietoja ja vinkkejä

Arviot

Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
Tuotteista annetuista arvioista ja tähdistä on hyötyä kaikille asiakkaille. Ne auttavat saamaan lisätietoja tuotteesta ja helpottavat ostopäätöksen tekemistä. Kuka tahansa verkko- tai myymäläostoksen tehnyt asiakas voi jättää arvostelun

3.1

5:stä

9

Arviot

2

28/08/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Best headphones I've ever had!

These are my go to headphones! Need to buy another pair as mine of 6 years!!! Have now finally given up. They have changed slightly but they are the most like the ones I have. The fit my ears really well something I can't find in any other headphone. I have traveled with them hicking and trained with them this entire time and never had a problem!

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: ActionFit SHQ1000 Sports in ear headphones

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: ActionFit SHQ1000 Sports in ear headphones

02/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great for taking to the gym

These headphones are excellent to use when you are running or keeping fit as it does not corrode the headphones and you do not lose any of the sound. The only one problem i have with it is that the earphone covers do come off and i have lost mine and am finding it hard just to replace the caps without buying more headphones.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: ActionFit SHQ1000 Sports in ear headphones

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: ActionFit SHQ1000 Sports in ear headphones

06/07/2011

Deutschland

Deutschland

Spitzenkopfhörer

Diese InEar-Sportkopfhörer sind absolut spitze. Ich trage sie beim Sport ca. 1-1,5 Std. beim Walking. Sie sind kaum zu spüren, drücken nicht nach einiger Zeit im Ohr. Der Klang ist absolut geil. Ich hatte vor diesen Kopfhörern eine Billigvariante aus dem Supermarkt und ich merke genau den Unterschied. Als ich diese InEar-Sportkopfhörer geliefert bekam, habe ich sie auch gleich getestet. An meinem MP3 war noch die Lautstärke der Billigversion eingestellt. Mit diesen neuen Kopfhörern sind mir fast die Ohren abgefallen, so gewaltig war der Unterschied. Ich freue mich jedes mal aufs neue, wenn ich meinen MP3 (übrigens auch von Philips) mit diesen Kopfhörern benutze. Das Preis-Leistungsverhältnis ist absolut richtig. Ich kann nur jedem diese Kopfhörer empfehlen. Auch der Austausch der Ohrkappen geht problemlos. Alles in allem ein sehr gutes Produkt, dass ich mit gutem Gewissen weiter empfehlen kann.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: ActionFit SHQ1000 InEar-Sportkopfhörer

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: ActionFit SHQ1000 InEar-Sportkopfhörer

Tilaa Philipsin uutiskirje ja saat eksklusiivisia tarjouksia

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.

Haluan saada mieltymyksiäni ja käyttäytymistäni vastaavia Philipsin tuotteita, palveluita, tapahtumia ja kampanjoita koskevia mainosviestejä. Voin peruuttaa tilauksen helposti milloin tahansa.

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.