I like the way they stay in my ears and are very comfortable. Most importantly, they allow me to hear what is going on around me as I exercise by biking or walking. Music-wise, while obviously not being of hi-fi standard, they have a lively musical profile, making pop music in particular very engaging. Clever sweat-proof design and adjustability to find the right fit, along with enclosed carrying pouch, make these headphones a winner for me. Only downside: I don't appreciate the flashy orange and white design of the ones I could find on Amazon! Would have bought the lower profile green and white design if I could have found it