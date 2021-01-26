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Tuotanto lopetettu

Urheilukuulokkeet

SHQ1300LF/00

4.1

| (7) Arviot | 83% suosittelee tätä tuotetta

Täydellistä liikkumisen vapautta

Höyhenenkevyillä Actionfit SHQ1300 -kuulokkeilla yllät aina huippusuorituksiin. Vankat ja kosteutta kestävät kuulokkeet istuvat hyvin päässä. Erittäin tehokkaat kaiutinelementit tuottavat voimakkaan basson ja C-kirjaimen muotoiset korvasangat lukittuvat tiukasti paikoilleen.

Näytä kaikki edut

Erittäin kevyet ja tukevat

Täydellistä liikkumisen vapautta

  • 8,6 mm:n elementit / avoin takaosa

  • Nappikuuloke

3 eri korvatyynykokoa takaavat ihanteellisen istuvuuden

3 eri korvatyynykokoa takaavat ihanteellisen istuvuuden

Erittäin mukavat käyttää, paino vain 5,7 g*

Erittäin mukavat käyttää, paino vain 5,7 g*

Actionfit-urheilukuulokkeet painavat vain 5,7 grammaa ja ovat niin mukavat päässä, että unohdat pitäväsi niitä.

Johtopidike estää johdon sotkeentumisen treenin aikana

Johtopidike estää johdon sotkeentumisen treenin aikana

ActionFit-kuulokkeissa on kätevä johtopidike, joka pitää johdon pois tieltä treenin aikana.

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Arviot

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4.1

5:stä

7

Arviot

83%

suosittelee tätä tuotetta

3
2

26/01/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Intelligent design and wonderful functionality

I like the way they stay in my ears and are very comfortable. Most importantly, they allow me to hear what is going on around me as I exercise by biking or walking. Music-wise, while obviously not being of hi-fi standard, they have a lively musical profile, making pop music in particular very engaging. Clever sweat-proof design and adjustability to find the right fit, along with enclosed carrying pouch, make these headphones a winner for me. Only downside: I don't appreciate the flashy orange and white design of the ones I could find on Amazon! Would have bought the lower profile green and white design if I could have found it

Edut

They stay in the ears. Allow me to hear what is going on around me. Perfectly good sound for when out and about

Haitat

Orange and white colouring too flashy

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SHQ1300LF Sports headphones

Käyttöpäivä 2019-12-26

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SHQ1300LF Sports headphones

Käyttöpäivä 2019-12-26

21/10/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great value for money

Excellent product, I think the sound is fantastic for the price. Will be purchasing another.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SHQ1300LF Sports headphones

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: SHQ1300LF Sports headphones

18/01/2017

Italia

Italia

Vahvistettu ostaja

Ottime, buon bilanciamento audio !!

[Employee of philipsglobal] Ben bilanciate, durante lo sport non si muovono minimamente... Philips si conferma ancora un buon brand, rapporto qualità/prezzo eccellente.

Arvioitu tuote: SHQ1300LF Sports headphones

Arvioitu tuote: SHQ1300LF Sports headphones

Tilaa Philipsin uutiskirje ja saat eksklusiivisia tarjouksia

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  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.

Haluan saada mieltymyksiäni ja käyttäytymistäni vastaavia Philipsin tuotteita, palveluita, tapahtumia ja kampanjoita koskevia mainosviestejä. Voin peruuttaa tilauksen helposti milloin tahansa.

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.
Vastuuvapauslausekkeet

  1. IPX4- ja IPX7-standardit kuulokkeille ja IPX2-standardi kuulokkeille.