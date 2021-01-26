2 vuoden takuu
Tuotanto lopetettu
SHQ1300LF/00
Täydellistä liikkumisen vapautta
Höyhenenkevyillä Actionfit SHQ1300 -kuulokkeilla yllät aina huippusuorituksiin. Vankat ja kosteutta kestävät kuulokkeet istuvat hyvin päässä. Erittäin tehokkaat kaiutinelementit tuottavat voimakkaan basson ja C-kirjaimen muotoiset korvasangat lukittuvat tiukasti paikoilleen.
8,6 mm:n elementit / avoin takaosa
Nappikuuloke
Actionfit-urheilukuulokkeet painavat vain 5,7 grammaa ja ovat niin mukavat päässä, että unohdat pitäväsi niitä.
ActionFit-kuulokkeissa on kätevä johtopidike, joka pitää johdon pois tieltä treenin aikana.
4.1
5:stä
7
Arviot
83%
suosittelee tätä tuotetta
Bee-Em
26/01/2021
United Kingdom
Intelligent design and wonderful functionality
I like the way they stay in my ears and are very comfortable. Most importantly, they allow me to hear what is going on around me as I exercise by biking or walking. Music-wise, while obviously not being of hi-fi standard, they have a lively musical profile, making pop music in particular very engaging. Clever sweat-proof design and adjustability to find the right fit, along with enclosed carrying pouch, make these headphones a winner for me. Only downside: I don't appreciate the flashy orange and white design of the ones I could find on Amazon! Would have bought the lower profile green and white design if I could have found it
Edut
They stay in the ears. Allow me to hear what is going on around me. Perfectly good sound for when out and about
Haitat
Orange and white colouring too flashy
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SHQ1300LF Sports headphones
Käyttöpäivä 2019-12-26
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SHQ1300LF Sports headphones
Käyttöpäivä 2019-12-26
Bond40
21/10/2016
United Kingdom
Great value for money
Excellent product, I think the sound is fantastic for the price. Will be purchasing another.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SHQ1300LF Sports headphones
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: SHQ1300LF Sports headphones
Tek87t
18/01/2017
Italia
Vahvistettu ostaja
Ottime, buon bilanciamento audio !!
[Employee of philipsglobal] Ben bilanciate, durante lo sport non si muovono minimamente... Philips si conferma ancora un buon brand, rapporto qualità/prezzo eccellente.
Arvioitu tuote: SHQ1300LF Sports headphones
Arvioitu tuote: SHQ1300LF Sports headphones
IPX4- ja IPX7-standardit kuulokkeille ja IPX2-standardi kuulokkeille.