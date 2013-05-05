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Tuotanto lopetettu

ActionFitUrheilusankakuulokkeet

SHQ3000/10

2.7

| (19) Arviot

Viritetty urheiluun

Vesitiiviistä materiaaleista valmistetut, antibakteerista ainetta sisältävät kuulokkeet on suunniteltu innokkaille kuntoilijoille

Näytä kaikki edut

Säädettävä

Viritetty urheiluun

  • ActionFit

  • Oranssi ja harmaa

Hikoilun kestävät

Hikoilun kestävät

Vedenkestävä tiiviste suojaa kuulokkeita hien aiheuttamilta vahingoilta

Ääntä eristävät kuulokkeet vähentävät melua

Ääntä eristävät kuulokkeet vähentävät melua

Ääntä eristävillä kuulokkeilla kuulet musiikin yksityiskohdat entistä tarkemmin tavallisia kuulokkeita pienemmällä äänenvoimakkuudella. Ääntä eristävien kuulokkeiden muotoilu mukailee korvakäytävän anatomiaa, ja kuulokkeen akustinen kulmasäätö takaa täydellisen istuvuuden, mikä hiljentää taustahälyn ja ohjaa äänen suoraan korviin. Keskitason äänenvoimakkuudellakin erotat musiikin yksityiskohdat ympäristön äänten häiritsemättä. Voit valita kolmesta erikokoisesta korvatyynystä, jotta kuuloke istuu aina tiiviisti

Erittäin pehmeät silikonikorvatyynyt istuvat hyvin korviisi

Erittäin pehmeät silikonikorvatyynyt istuvat hyvin korviisi

Näiden Philips-kuulokkeiden kolme erikokoista erittäin pehmeää silikonikorvatyynyä istuvat hyvin ja vaimentavat taustamelun painamatta korvia.

Tekniset tiedot

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Etsi usein kysyttyjä kysymyksiä, käyttöoppaita, turvallisuustietoja ja vinkkejä

Arviot

Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
Tuotteista annetuista arvioista ja tähdistä on hyötyä kaikille asiakkaille. Ne auttavat saamaan lisätietoja tuotteesta ja helpottavat ostopäätöksen tekemistä. Kuka tahansa verkko- tai myymäläostoksen tehnyt asiakas voi jättää arvostelun

2.7

5:stä

19

Arviot

05/05/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Wow what a bargain!

I was encouraged to buy these by an impartial salesperson who could have easily sold me a product twice or three times the price that I paid for these. I'm blown away by the quality and sound at this price point. The bonus being the strength and cleanliness coatings along with the neat fit. Although they have been bought as a running pair; I tried them out on a two hour car journey to chek the fit. I then changed the medium sized silicone ear pieces supplied and fitted when bought, for the smaller pieces that are also supplied, and used them for the two hour return journey. The smaller ones being a better fit for me. I can't wait to hit my next park run with these beauties. And while doing so I shall say a BIG thank you to the salesperson who mentioned that the Phillips product would be his first choice from the range available in the store

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones

05/05/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Wow what a bargain!

I was encouraged to buy these by an impartial salesperson who could have easily sold me a product twice or three times the price that I paid for these. I'm blown away by the quality and sound at this price point. The bonus being the strength and cleanliness coatings along with the neat fit. Although they have been bought as a running pair; I tried them out on a two hour car journey to chek the fit. I then changed the medium sized silicone ear pieces supplied and fitted when bought, for the smaller pieces that are also supplied, and used them for the two hour return journey. The smaller ones being a better fit for me. I can't wait to hit my next park run with these beauties. And while doing so I shall say a BIG thank you to the salesperson who mentioned that the Phillips product would be his first choice from the range available in the store

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones

21/03/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Really great headphones

Bought these after trying others that always fell out when I was running! These are brilliant - ran 6 miles today no probs (and sound quality is great also).

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones

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