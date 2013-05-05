2 vuoden takuu
Tuotanto lopetettu
SHQ3000/10
Viritetty urheiluun
Vesitiiviistä materiaaleista valmistetut, antibakteerista ainetta sisältävät kuulokkeet on suunniteltu innokkaille kuntoilijoille
ActionFit
Oranssi ja harmaa
Vedenkestävä tiiviste suojaa kuulokkeita hien aiheuttamilta vahingoilta
Ääntä eristävillä kuulokkeilla kuulet musiikin yksityiskohdat entistä tarkemmin tavallisia kuulokkeita pienemmällä äänenvoimakkuudella. Ääntä eristävien kuulokkeiden muotoilu mukailee korvakäytävän anatomiaa, ja kuulokkeen akustinen kulmasäätö takaa täydellisen istuvuuden, mikä hiljentää taustahälyn ja ohjaa äänen suoraan korviin. Keskitason äänenvoimakkuudellakin erotat musiikin yksityiskohdat ympäristön äänten häiritsemättä. Voit valita kolmesta erikokoisesta korvatyynystä, jotta kuuloke istuu aina tiiviisti
Näiden Philips-kuulokkeiden kolme erikokoista erittäin pehmeää silikonikorvatyynyä istuvat hyvin ja vaimentavat taustamelun painamatta korvia.
2.7
5:stä
19
Arviot
Dyntan17
05/05/2013
United Kingdom
Wow what a bargain!
I was encouraged to buy these by an impartial salesperson who could have easily sold me a product twice or three times the price that I paid for these. I'm blown away by the quality and sound at this price point. The bonus being the strength and cleanliness coatings along with the neat fit. Although they have been bought as a running pair; I tried them out on a two hour car journey to chek the fit. I then changed the medium sized silicone ear pieces supplied and fitted when bought, for the smaller pieces that are also supplied, and used them for the two hour return journey. The smaller ones being a better fit for me. I can't wait to hit my next park run with these beauties. And while doing so I shall say a BIG thank you to the salesperson who mentioned that the Phillips product would be his first choice from the range available in the store
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones
Fulford
05/05/2013
United Kingdom
Wow what a bargain!
I was encouraged to buy these by an impartial salesperson who could have easily sold me a product twice or three times the price that I paid for these. I'm blown away by the quality and sound at this price point. The bonus being the strength and cleanliness coatings along with the neat fit. Although they have been bought as a running pair; I tried them out on a two hour car journey to chek the fit. I then changed the medium sized silicone ear pieces supplied and fitted when bought, for the smaller pieces that are also supplied, and used them for the two hour return journey. The smaller ones being a better fit for me. I can't wait to hit my next park run with these beauties. And while doing so I shall say a BIG thank you to the salesperson who mentioned that the Phillips product would be his first choice from the range available in the store
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones
SusanC
21/03/2011
United Kingdom
Really great headphones
Bought these after trying others that always fell out when I was running! These are brilliant - ran 6 miles today no probs (and sound quality is great also).
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones