2 vuoden takuu
Tuotanto lopetettu
SHQ4000/10
Viritetty urheiluun
Vesitiiviistä materiaaleista valmistetut, antibakteerista ainetta sisältävät kuulokkeet on suunniteltu innokkaille kuntoilijoille
ActionFit
Oranssi ja harmaa
Paras mahdollinen johtopituus. Soittimen voi sijoittaa vapaasti minne tahansa.
Pidike pitää johdon paikallaan
Vedenkestävä tiiviste suojaa kuulokkeita hien aiheuttamilta vahingoilta
3.1
5:stä
14
Arviot
gerby17
11/04/2013
United Kingdom
Great So Far
Bought for a marathon, I have run the marathon, the sounds is amazing especially for the price. They stay in your ear and dont get muffled. I understand some people have had issues with one ear sound going, this is a common issue with most headphones. Anyway perfect so far so good! RECOMMEND!
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: ActionFit SHQ4000 Sports neck band headphones
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: ActionFit SHQ4000 Sports neck band headphones
eddy20081948
03/12/2013
België
Geweldig goed produkt !
Licht om dragen - blijft goed zitten ! bruikbaar bij elk weertype ! Zeer degelijke klank ! Ik gebruik dit produkt nu al jaren gemiddeld 3 à 4x per week tijdens de joggings en nog nooit problemen ondervonden !
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: ActionFit SHQ4000 Sports neck band headphones
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: ActionFit SHQ4000 Sports neck band headphones
tj156
20/09/2012
España
Sonido espectacular
Probe auriculares de otras marcas, varios modelos, hast cuatro a la vez he llegado a tener. Estos son los unicos que ajustan a la perfeccion, no se mueven y ademas tienen unos graves alucinantes. El aislamiento del sonido externo es muy bueno.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: ActionFit SHQ4000 Auriculares deportivos, cinta cuello
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: ActionFit SHQ4000 Auriculares deportivos, cinta cuello