TuotteetTuki

Maksa Klarnalla

2 vuoden takuu

Asiantuntijoiden vinkkejä ja inspiraatiota

Rekisteröidy ja saa €10 alennusta

  • Yksi tuotekuva
  • Kuva tuotteen yksityiskohdasta
  • Vaihtoehtoinen valokuva tuotteesta
  • Vaihtoehtoinen valokuva tuotteesta
  • Vaihtoehtoinen valokuva tuotteesta
  • Vaihtoehtoinen valokuva tuotteesta
  • Vaihtoehtoinen valokuva tuotteesta
  • Vaihtoehtoinen valokuva tuotteesta
  • Tuotekuva käyttötilanteesta
  • Tuotekuva käyttötilanteesta
  • Valokuva pakkauksesta
  • Yksi tuotekuva
  • Kuva tuotteen yksityiskohdasta
  • Vaihtoehtoinen valokuva tuotteesta
  • Vaihtoehtoinen valokuva tuotteesta
  • Vaihtoehtoinen valokuva tuotteesta
  • Vaihtoehtoinen valokuva tuotteesta
  • Vaihtoehtoinen valokuva tuotteesta
  • Vaihtoehtoinen valokuva tuotteesta
  • Tuotekuva käyttötilanteesta
  • Tuotekuva käyttötilanteesta
  • Valokuva pakkauksesta

Tuotanto lopetettu

ActionFitUrheilukuulokkeet, joissa on kaulanauha

SHQ4000/10

3.1

| (14) Arviot

Viritetty urheiluun

Vesitiiviistä materiaaleista valmistetut, antibakteerista ainetta sisältävät kuulokkeet on suunniteltu innokkaille kuntoilijoille

Näytä kaikki edut

Tukeva; pysyy varmasti korvassa

Viritetty urheiluun

  • ActionFit

  • Oranssi ja harmaa

1,2 metrin johto sopii erinomaisesti ulkokäyttöön

Paras mahdollinen johtopituus. Soittimen voi sijoittaa vapaasti minne tahansa.

Johtopidike

Johtopidike

Pidike pitää johdon paikallaan

Hikoilun kestävät

Hikoilun kestävät

Vedenkestävä tiiviste suojaa kuulokkeita hien aiheuttamilta vahingoilta

Tekniset tiedot

Etsi tämän tuotteen tukipalveluita

Etsi usein kysyttyjä kysymyksiä, käyttöoppaita, turvallisuustietoja ja vinkkejä

Arviot

Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
Tuotteista annetuista arvioista ja tähdistä on hyötyä kaikille asiakkaille. Ne auttavat saamaan lisätietoja tuotteesta ja helpottavat ostopäätöksen tekemistä. Kuka tahansa verkko- tai myymäläostoksen tehnyt asiakas voi jättää arvostelun

3.1

5:stä

14

Arviot

3

11/04/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great So Far

Bought for a marathon, I have run the marathon, the sounds is amazing especially for the price. They stay in your ear and dont get muffled. I understand some people have had issues with one ear sound going, this is a common issue with most headphones. Anyway perfect so far so good! RECOMMEND!

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: ActionFit SHQ4000 Sports neck band headphones

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: ActionFit SHQ4000 Sports neck band headphones

03/12/2013

België

België

Geweldig goed produkt !

Licht om dragen - blijft goed zitten ! bruikbaar bij elk weertype ! Zeer degelijke klank ! Ik gebruik dit produkt nu al jaren gemiddeld 3 à 4x per week tijdens de joggings en nog nooit problemen ondervonden !

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: ActionFit SHQ4000 Sports neck band headphones

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: ActionFit SHQ4000 Sports neck band headphones

20/09/2012

España

España

Sonido espectacular

Probe auriculares de otras marcas, varios modelos, hast cuatro a la vez he llegado a tener. Estos son los unicos que ajustan a la perfeccion, no se mueven y ademas tienen unos graves alucinantes. El aislamiento del sonido externo es muy bueno.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: ActionFit SHQ4000 Auriculares deportivos, cinta cuello

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: ActionFit SHQ4000 Auriculares deportivos, cinta cuello

Tilaa Philipsin uutiskirje ja saat eksklusiivisia tarjouksia

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.

Haluan saada mieltymyksiäni ja käyttäytymistäni vastaavia Philipsin tuotteita, palveluita, tapahtumia ja kampanjoita koskevia mainosviestejä. Voin peruuttaa tilauksen helposti milloin tahansa.

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.