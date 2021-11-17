2 vuoden takuu
Tuotanto lopetettu
TAT5505BK/00
8 mm:n elementit / suljettu takaosa
Aktiivinen melunvaimennus
Musta
Bluetooth®
Täysin langattomat kuulokkeet näyttävät hyvältä, ja niillä kuulet musiikin paremmin, kun olet liikkeellä. Aktiivinen hybridimelunvaimennus vaimentaa ulkoisia ääniä, joten pääset lähemmäs musiikkia. Taustaäänitilassa kuulet taas ympäristön äänet.
Tehosta bassoa. Pehmennä diskanttia. Philipsin kuulokesovelluksella voit hallita kuuntelemaasi musiikkia. Säädä tasoa itse tai valitse esiasetetuista äänityyleistä. Lisäksi voit vaihdella esimääritettyjen ANC-tilojen välillä yhdellä napautuksella.
Kummassakin korvanapissa on kaksi mikrofonia, jotka keskittyvät ääneesi ja hiljentävät ympäristön ääniä. Jos olet hiljaisessa paikassa eikä melua tarvitse vaimentaa kun puhut, voit käyttää monotilassa vain yhtä korvanappia puhumiseen.
1.4
5:stä
10
Arviot
Scary Clare
17/11/2021
United Kingdom
Excellent for sensory issues
These are excellent for sensory issues as I am autistic and have ADHD. Having the options to switch between the different modes is handy too. My only complaint is with the instructions as it doesn't make it clear you need to take the earbuds out and turn them on to connect them to Bluetooth. It only shows to open the case. I only worked it out by looking at a YouTube review for a similar pair and it showed pushing the button on them to turn them on. I spent hours trying to get it to work and got really frustrated.
Edut
Compact and they actually stay in my ears
Haitat
The buttons are a bit sensitive and switch with my hair touching them.
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: 5000 series TAT5505BK In-ear true wireless headphones
Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta
Arvioitu tuote: 5000 series TAT5505BK In-ear true wireless headphones
sasjan
31/12/2023
Deutschland
Ohrhörer sind super, App nicht nutzbar
Ich habe die Ohrhörer zu Weihnachten bekommen. Die Kopplung mit meinen Geräten funktionierte problemlos. Dann wollte ich die App installieren, sofort kam die Meldung: App ist nicht mit Handy kompatibel. Das Handy ist ein Samsung A13, eins der meist verkauften Handys auf der Welt. Es wurde gerade aktualisiert. Leider sind die Kopfhörer so nur begrenzt nutzbar, bzw.weis ich nicht welche Möglichkeiten die Kopfhörer noch bieten.
Edut
Hardware super
Haitat
Software nicht nutzbar
Arvioitu tuote: 5000 series TAT5505BK In-Ear True Wireless Kopfhörer
Arvioitu tuote: 5000 series TAT5505BK In-Ear True Wireless Kopfhörer
Destroy51
18/12/2023
France
Vahvistettu ostaja
Aucun avis possible car impossible de les associer
Impossible d'associer les écouteurs malgré de tentatives nombreuses avec différents téléphones !!!
Edut
?
Haitat
impossible d'associer les écouteurs
Arvioitu tuote: 5000 series TAT5505BK Écouteurs-boutons véritablement sans fil
Arvioitu tuote: 5000 series TAT5505BK Écouteurs-boutons véritablement sans fil