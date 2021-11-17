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Maksa Klarnalla

2 vuoden takuu

Asiantuntijoiden vinkkejä ja inspiraatiota

Rekisteröidy ja saa €10 alennusta

Kaikki sarjat

  • Oma äänesi, oma tyylisi.
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  • Oma äänesi, oma tyylisi.
  • Oma äänesi, oma tyylisi.
  • Oma äänesi, oma tyylisi.
  • Oma äänesi, oma tyylisi.
  • Oma äänesi, oma tyylisi.
  • Oma äänesi, oma tyylisi.
  • Oma äänesi, oma tyylisi.
  • Oma äänesi, oma tyylisi.
  • Oma äänesi, oma tyylisi.
  • Oma äänesi, oma tyylisi.
  • Oma äänesi, oma tyylisi.
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  • Oma äänesi, oma tyylisi.
  • Oma äänesi, oma tyylisi.
  • Oma äänesi, oma tyylisi.
  • Oma äänesi, oma tyylisi.
  • Oma äänesi, oma tyylisi.
  • Oma äänesi, oma tyylisi.
  • Oma äänesi, oma tyylisi.
  • Oma äänesi, oma tyylisi.
  • Oma äänesi, oma tyylisi.
  • Oma äänesi, oma tyylisi.

Tuotanto lopetettu

5000 seriesTäysin langattomat nappikuulokkeet

TAT5505BK/00

1.4
| (10) Arviot
Oma äänesi, oma tyylisi.
Sulavalinjaiset täysin langattomat kuulokkeet sopivat niin musiikin kuunteluun kuin puheluihinkin. Aktiivinen melunvaimennus vaimentaa taustamelun, ja voit muokata ääntä Philipsin kuulokesovelluksessa. Musiikki keskeytyy, kun otat kuulokkeen pois korvasta.
Näytä kaikki edut

Oma äänesi, oma tyylisi.

  • 8 mm:n elementit / suljettu takaosa

  • Aktiivinen melunvaimennus

  • Musta

  • Bluetooth®

Sulavalinjainen muotoilu ja aktiivinen hybridimelunvaimennus

Sulavalinjainen muotoilu ja aktiivinen hybridimelunvaimennus

Täysin langattomat kuulokkeet näyttävät hyvältä, ja niillä kuulet musiikin paremmin, kun olet liikkeellä. Aktiivinen hybridimelunvaimennus vaimentaa ulkoisia ääniä, joten pääset lähemmäs musiikkia. Taustaäänitilassa kuulet taas ympäristön äänet.

Philipsin kuulokesovellus. Mukautettu äänenhallinta

Philipsin kuulokesovellus. Mukautettu äänenhallinta

Tehosta bassoa. Pehmennä diskanttia. Philipsin kuulokesovelluksella voit hallita kuuntelemaasi musiikkia. Säädä tasoa itse tai valitse esiasetetuista äänityyleistä. Lisäksi voit vaihdella esimääritettyjen ANC-tilojen välillä yhdellä napautuksella.

Selkeät puhelut kahdella mikrofonilla. Monotila

Kummassakin korvanapissa on kaksi mikrofonia, jotka keskittyvät ääneesi ja hiljentävät ympäristön ääniä. Jos olet hiljaisessa paikassa eikä melua tarvitse vaimentaa kun puhut, voit käyttää monotilassa vain yhtä korvanappia puhumiseen.

Tekniset tiedot

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Etsi usein kysyttyjä kysymyksiä, käyttöoppaita, turvallisuustietoja ja vinkkejä

Arviot

Näitä arvosteluja hallinnoi Bazaarvoice. Arvostelut noudattavat Bazaarvoicen todenmukaisuuden periaatetta, jota tuetaan petostentorjuntatekniikalla ja ihmisten tekemällä analysoinnilla. Yksityiskohtaiset tiedot ovat osoitteessa
Tuotteista annetuista arvioista ja tähdistä on hyötyä kaikille asiakkaille. Ne auttavat saamaan lisätietoja tuotteesta ja helpottavat ostopäätöksen tekemistä. Kuka tahansa verkko- tai myymäläostoksen tehnyt asiakas voi jättää arvostelun

1.4

5:stä

10

Arviot

4
3
2

17/11/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent for sensory issues

These are excellent for sensory issues as I am autistic and have ADHD. Having the options to switch between the different modes is handy too. My only complaint is with the instructions as it doesn't make it clear you need to take the earbuds out and turn them on to connect them to Bluetooth. It only shows to open the case. I only worked it out by looking at a YouTube review for a similar pair and it showed pushing the button on them to turn them on. I spent hours trying to get it to work and got really frustrated.

Edut

Compact and they actually stay in my ears

Haitat

The buttons are a bit sensitive and switch with my hair touching them.

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: 5000 series TAT5505BK In-ear true wireless headphones

Kyllä, voin suositella tätä tuotetta

Arvioitu tuote: 5000 series TAT5505BK In-ear true wireless headphones

31/12/2023

Deutschland

Deutschland

Ohrhörer sind super, App nicht nutzbar

Ich habe die Ohrhörer zu Weihnachten bekommen. Die Kopplung mit meinen Geräten funktionierte problemlos. Dann wollte ich die App installieren, sofort kam die Meldung: App ist nicht mit Handy kompatibel. Das Handy ist ein Samsung A13, eins der meist verkauften Handys auf der Welt. Es wurde gerade aktualisiert. Leider sind die Kopfhörer so nur begrenzt nutzbar, bzw.weis ich nicht welche Möglichkeiten die Kopfhörer noch bieten.

Edut

Hardware super

Haitat

Software nicht nutzbar

Arvioitu tuote: 5000 series TAT5505BK In-Ear True Wireless Kopfhörer

Arvioitu tuote: 5000 series TAT5505BK In-Ear True Wireless Kopfhörer

18/12/2023

France

France

Vahvistettu ostaja

Aucun avis possible car impossible de les associer

Impossible d'associer les écouteurs malgré de tentatives nombreuses avec différents téléphones !!!

Edut

?

Haitat

impossible d'associer les écouteurs

Arvioitu tuote: 5000 series TAT5505BK Écouteurs-boutons véritablement sans fil

Arvioitu tuote: 5000 series TAT5505BK Écouteurs-boutons véritablement sans fil

Tilaa Philipsin uutiskirje ja saat eksklusiivisia tarjouksia

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.

Haluan vastaanottaa markkinointiviestintää Philipsin tuotteista, palveluista ja kampanjoista.

  • Jäsenille tarkoitettuja tarjouksia.
  • Ennakko-oikeus alennuksiin.
  • Vinkkejä terveelliseen elämäntapaan.